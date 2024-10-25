« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 644395 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7200 on: October 25, 2024, 04:37:01 pm »
Bradley in with a chance for Arsenal, Chiesa back in full training in the next day or two. 


Jotanot yet
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7201 on: October 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 25, 2024, 04:37:01 pm
Bradley in with a chance for Arsenal, Chiesa back in full training in the next day or two. 


Jotanot yet
Having Bradley and Chiesa for the League Cup game would be great.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,034
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7202 on: October 25, 2024, 07:10:49 pm »
No timeline on Jota?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7203 on: October 25, 2024, 08:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 25, 2024, 07:10:49 pm
No timeline on Jota?

Just a bruised rib isn't it? Basically just got to wait for the pain to go away so would be a day-to-day thing I'd imagine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7204 on: October 25, 2024, 08:54:45 pm »
Seems that Bradley has bruised ribs too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7205 on: October 25, 2024, 09:01:28 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
Having Bradley and Chiesa for the League Cup game would be great.

If we've only got 4 forwards fit we can't rotate properly, so we could do with him.

If Bradley isn't fit then to rest Trent we'd need to play Gomez there and then that means we have to play Konate or Virg.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7206 on: October 25, 2024, 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 25, 2024, 09:01:28 pm
If we've only got 4 forwards fit we can't rotate properly, so we could do with him.

If Bradley isn't fit then to rest Trent we'd need to play Gomez there and then that means we have to play Konate or Virg.

What about Nat?!  ;D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,034
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be absent for Liverpool until after the international break in November says Arne Slot.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:45:36 am
Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be absent for Liverpool until after the international break in November says Arne Slot.


That is a month more than initially estimated for Elliot.
Our luck with injuries is like no other team ever, just a constant stream of shit news and players breaking down.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Sound like a cracked rib rather than just bruising then
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:36:29 am
Sound like a cracked rib rather than just bruising then

Jota is literally Samuel L Jackson in Unbreakable.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 