Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 10:27:57 am
Alisson picks up many injuries for a GK.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 10:38:53 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 20, 2024, 10:27:57 am
Alisson picks up many injuries for a GK.

Nearly always his hamstring too. Lets hope it remains a minor issue.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 10:41:09 am
Never known a goalie to get so many small, recurring injuries. Big week for Kelleher.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 10:43:28 am
We're hiding him away because he's shaved his beard off.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 11:07:54 am
now we know why we bought the georgian lad
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 11:10:31 am
Knew he shouldn't have shaved.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 11:20:13 am
Why is a goalkeeper getting loads of leg injuries. He gets the sniffles a lot too

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 20, 2024, 12:25:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 20, 2024, 10:43:28 am
We're hiding him away because he's shaved his beard off.


Reminds me of an Evelyn Waugh (I think?) book, where a character hides himself away and refuses visitors because he's growing a moustache.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 24, 2024, 09:23:21 am
Ali touch and go for weekend.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 24, 2024, 09:28:16 am
At least it sounds like Alisson will be back sooner rather than later
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 24, 2024, 11:38:00 am
How long till Harvey is back?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 24, 2024, 11:45:20 am
Quote from: Zlen on September 24, 2024, 11:38:00 am
How long till Harvey is back?

End of October
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7132 on: September 26, 2024, 01:50:15 pm »
haven't seen this mentioned anywhere else?

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/09/26/konstantinos-tsimikas-liverpool-injury/
Liverpool have injury concerns over Konstantinos Tsimikas after the full-back was spotted leaving the Anfield pitch on Wednesday evening with his right knee heavily strapped with ice.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7133 on: October 3, 2024, 01:16:54 am »
Sweet Jesus!  Chiesa has barely played for us and he's already picking up minor injuries.

Maybe it's nothing, but it doesn't bode well that his body breaks down so easily.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7134 on: October 3, 2024, 01:26:55 am »
Quote from: latortuga on October  3, 2024, 01:16:54 am
Sweet Jesus!  Chiesa has barely played for us and he's already picking up minor injuries.

Maybe it's nothing, but it doesn't bode well that his body breaks down so easily.
Is it confirmed as an injury?  I thought Arne said " he came in with something" which could be an illness (like Nunez). 

Arne doesn't like going into detail about absences, from what I've seen.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 3, 2024, 03:29:41 pm
Jayden is Back!
Jayden is Back!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 3, 2024, 04:00:30 pm
weird photo of the week winner.
weird photo of the week winner.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7137 on: October 3, 2024, 10:16:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  3, 2024, 04:00:30 pm
weird photo of the week winner.

Mo's swiftly deleted one on Instagram tonight beats it hands down.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 4, 2024, 11:50:28 am
Any news on Chiesa?
Any news on Chiesa?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7139 on: October 4, 2024, 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on October  4, 2024, 11:50:28 am
Any news on Chiesa?

The boss told his pre-match press conference: "[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days.

"He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days.

"But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-offers-update-federico-chiesa-fitness-ahead-palace-trip
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7140 on: October 4, 2024, 02:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on October  4, 2024, 11:54:31 am
The boss told his pre-match press conference: "[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days.

"He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days.

"But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-offers-update-federico-chiesa-fitness-ahead-palace-trip

Either way it's clearly only a minor problem.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 4, 2024, 04:11:31 pm
I've never left mate  :wave
Quote from: Samie on October  3, 2024, 03:29:41 pm
Jayden is Back!



I've never left mate  :wave
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 4, 2024, 04:21:54 pm
I meant the shit one clearly...
I meant the shit one clearly...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 4, 2024, 04:45:21 pm
:P :P
Quote from: Samie on October  4, 2024, 04:21:54 pm
I meant the shit one clearly...

 :P :P
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7144 on: Yesterday at 02:57:57 pm »
Bumped to cause undue stress for anyone reading the forums  ;)

I've been reading about basketball player Lonzo Ball after seeing this article on the Beeb:

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/basketball/articles/c70zlv8pv5lo
NBA star Lonzo Ball made his first appearance in almost three years after recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

Chicago Bulls point guard Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes in the Bulls' 125-123 pre-season victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Ball, 26, also registered an assist, a steal and a block in his first appearance since 14 January 2022.

"It felt a lot better playing than watching, I'll say that much," said Ball, who was restricted to 16 minutes of game time.

"I can't even really put into words how I felt out there."

Ball had a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee in March 2023, his third knee operation in just over a year.

He also received a bone allograft, a procedure where the replacement bone comes from another person.

It sounds like they've completely rebuilt his knee with cartilage, meniscus and bone transplants.  I've never heard of anything close to that extent with footballers but I can see it being appealing to any elite player that's suffered a similar injury (e.g. Oxlade-Chamberlain).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7145 on: Yesterday at 02:59:07 pm »
If they didnt use any horse placenta then hes fucked.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7146 on: Yesterday at 03:04:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:57:57 pm
Bumped to cause undue stress for anyone reading the forums  ;)

you risk a ton of mini heart attacks for that? 

I vote a permanent ban!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:46:50 pm
Ban him!
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:57:57 pm
Bumped to cause undue stress for anyone reading the forums  ;)


Ban him!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 05:51:27 pm »
Elliott posted pics of him with a ball.

Mac injury is the biggest concern.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:48:48 pm
Any sign of Chiesa?
Any sign of Chiesa?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
Still doing individual training. Might be getting saved for Leipzig or Brighton in the League Cup.
