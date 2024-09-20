Bumped to cause undue stress for anyone reading the forums
I've been reading about basketball player Lonzo Ball after seeing this article on the Beeb:
NBA star Lonzo Ball made his first appearance in almost three years after recovering from multiple knee surgeries.
Chicago Bulls point guard Ball scored 10 points in 15 minutes in the Bulls' 125-123 pre-season victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
Ball, 26, also registered an assist, a steal and a block in his first appearance since 14 January 2022.
"It felt a lot better playing than watching, I'll say that much," said Ball, who was restricted to 16 minutes of game time.
"I can't even really put into words how I felt out there."
Ball had a cartilage and meniscus transplant in his left knee in March 2023, his third knee operation in just over a year.
He also received a bone allograft, a procedure where the replacement bone comes from another person.
It sounds like they've completely rebuilt his knee with cartilage, meniscus and bone transplants. I've never heard of anything close to that extent with footballers but I can see it being appealing to any elite player that's suffered a similar injury (e.g. Oxlade-Chamberlain).