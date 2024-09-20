« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 628429 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7120 on: September 20, 2024, 10:27:57 am »
Alisson picks up many injuries for a GK.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7121 on: September 20, 2024, 10:38:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 20, 2024, 10:27:57 am
Alisson picks up many injuries for a GK.

Nearly always his hamstring too. Lets hope it remains a minor issue.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7122 on: September 20, 2024, 10:41:09 am »
Never known a goalie to get so many small, recurring injuries. Big week for Kelleher.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7123 on: September 20, 2024, 10:43:28 am »
We're hiding him away because he's shaved his beard off.
Offline kop306

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7124 on: September 20, 2024, 11:07:54 am »
now we know why we bought the georgian lad
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7125 on: September 20, 2024, 11:10:31 am »
Knew he shouldn't have shaved.
Offline PhiLFC#1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7126 on: September 20, 2024, 11:20:13 am »
Why is a goalkeeper getting loads of leg injuries. He gets the sniffles a lot too

Offline RJH

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7127 on: September 20, 2024, 12:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 20, 2024, 10:43:28 am
We're hiding him away because he's shaved his beard off.


Reminds me of an Evelyn Waugh (I think?) book, where a character hides himself away and refuses visitors because he's growing a moustache.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7128 on: September 24, 2024, 09:23:21 am »
Ali touch and go for weekend.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7129 on: September 24, 2024, 09:28:16 am »
At least it sounds like Alisson will be back sooner rather than later
Offline Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7130 on: September 24, 2024, 11:38:00 am »
How long till Harvey is back?
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7131 on: September 24, 2024, 11:45:20 am »
Quote from: Zlen on September 24, 2024, 11:38:00 am
How long till Harvey is back?

End of October
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7132 on: September 26, 2024, 01:50:15 pm »
haven't seen this mentioned anywhere else?

https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/09/26/konstantinos-tsimikas-liverpool-injury/
Liverpool have injury concerns over Konstantinos Tsimikas after the full-back was spotted leaving the Anfield pitch on Wednesday evening with his right knee heavily strapped with ice.
Offline latortuga

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 01:16:54 am »
Sweet Jesus!  Chiesa has barely played for us and he's already picking up minor injuries.

Maybe it's nothing, but it doesn't bode well that his body breaks down so easily.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 01:26:55 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 01:16:54 am
Sweet Jesus!  Chiesa has barely played for us and he's already picking up minor injuries.

Maybe it's nothing, but it doesn't bode well that his body breaks down so easily.
Is it confirmed as an injury?  I thought Arne said " he came in with something" which could be an illness (like Nunez). 

Arne doesn't like going into detail about absences, from what I've seen.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 03:29:41 pm »
Jayden is Back!

Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 04:00:30 pm »
weird photo of the week winner.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7137 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:00:30 pm
weird photo of the week winner.

Mo's swiftly deleted one on Instagram tonight beats it hands down.
Online amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 11:50:28 am »
Any news on Chiesa?
Offline Chris~

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:50:28 am
Any news on Chiesa?

The boss told his pre-match press conference: "[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days.

"He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days.

"But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-offers-update-federico-chiesa-fitness-ahead-palace-trip
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 02:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:54:31 am
The boss told his pre-match press conference: "[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days.

"He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days.

"But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-offers-update-federico-chiesa-fitness-ahead-palace-trip

Either way it's clearly only a minor problem.
