Alisson picks up many injuries for a GK.
We're hiding him away because he's shaved his beard off.
How long till Harvey is back?
Sweet Jesus! Chiesa has barely played for us and he's already picking up minor injuries.Maybe it's nothing, but it doesn't bode well that his body breaks down so easily.
weird photo of the week winner.
Any news on Chiesa?
The boss told his pre-match press conference: "[It's] wait and see. He didn't train for the last two days."He came in today to see if he could train and if he can I still have a decision to make because we can only select 20 [players] and he hasn't trained for a few days."But first of all, we have to wait and see if he can even train - and if he can then it's our decision if we bring him to the game or not."https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arne-slot-offers-update-federico-chiesa-fitness-ahead-palace-trip
