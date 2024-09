We aren't short of numbers, the only thing we haven't done is get a upgrade swap for Endo, sane numbers available though. Now I know Endo doesn't suit our play exactly but I'm sure he will still perform well enough when called on, especially after the time he's had/will have learning off Slot. I reckon Mac then Jones are options in there anyway, with Szoboszlai another option for the 8 and Gakpo, Jota and Chiesa easily options for the 10. Plenty of options numbers wise imo.