Firstly we are short on numbers. We are carrying less midfield players than we have traditionally done. We are certainly carrying less defensive midfield players than we normally do. Then we get to the quality issue. Midfield players only become viable options for Slot if they can do certain things.



The number one requirement of a 6 for instance is the ability to receive the ball from the keeper and centrebacks in tight areas. His whole philosophy is about temping the opposition to try and win the ball high up the pitch and then to play through the press. That for me is why Endo is highly unlikely to ever be a viable starting option for a Slot team.



Against United with them creating chances towards the end of the game Endo wasn't even brought on. All three midfield players played the full 90 minutes. That simply isn't sustainable.



For us to reduce injuries for me we would need two things enough players to allow us to rotate and use periodisation through Peeters to prevent players being overloaded. The other is to fully implement Slot's style of play. To do that and create a shorter passing game we need deep midfield players who can receive the ball under pressure and retain the ball. For me we only have three options there in Grav, Macca and Jones, with Endo unsuitable and Morton completely untried at this level.



So we either overplay our midfield players which rules out Peeters ideas around player load and periodisation or we fail to fully implement Slot's style of play, which will involve us being far more direct and going long from the back a lot more. A key thing so far has been Peeters pulling players out of training mid week when their physical load becomes too high. How do you do that when you are playing CL games mid week?



Again, we're not short of midfielders as others have pointed out. We lack the regista that was Zubimendi yes but we're going to repurpose some 6/8s in that role, a role they are very capable of executing - we will not be over-playing them.Our more compact style, with better defensive transitioning will also help in lessening covereable distances and the need for riskier play.The AM in this system ie. the '10', is the one that seems to be the over-exerted midfielder and IMO needs the most careful loading. It's unfortunate that his proposed substitute is now the one out for 6 weeks. However, we can try others there eg. Jones, Chiesa.. and hopefully manage.As for two games a week, same as always, rotation. You're never going to have your best eleven playing 180 mins a week.