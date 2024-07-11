« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Online Eeyore

  Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:32:18 am
This is not a question. Slot in his presser has said Elliott a 10 and played him in the preseason. Yes he played on the wing in a game as a sub but chiesa add was so Elliott can play more 10.
This 6 MF are younger with less injury history. Basically Liverpool is 2 deep at every position plus 1 in the MF and GK.
Endo in the squad he going be used. It seems pretty clear he the 4th choice in the deeper role that probably 1.5-2k minutes.
They not really short anywhere and also have a coach who seems very good at Injury prevention. Basically so far injury wise seemed a small thing on Jones that was taken precaution on and a freak type injury on Elliott.

A 10 isn't a midfield player though. The question is does Elliott have the kind of athleticism to play in the way Szobozslai plays the 8-10 role?

For me I think if you play two of Macca, Endo, Morton and Elliott and you have issues with athleticism. Playing three of the four would be horrific in terms of athleticism. For me we in essence need two of Grav, Jones and Szob to compete athletically in midfield.
Online The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 10:09:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:45:19 am
Firstly we are short on numbers. We are carrying less midfield players than we have traditionally done. We are certainly carrying less defensive midfield players than we normally do. Then we get to the quality issue. Midfield players only become viable options for Slot if they can do certain things.

The number one requirement of a 6 for instance is the ability to receive the ball from the keeper and centrebacks in tight areas. His whole philosophy is about temping the opposition to try and win the ball high up the pitch and then to play through the press. That for me is why Endo is highly unlikely to ever be a viable starting option for a Slot team.

Against United with them creating chances towards the end of the game Endo wasn't even brought on. All three midfield players played the full 90 minutes. That simply isn't sustainable.

For us to reduce injuries for me we would need two things enough players to allow us to rotate and use periodisation through Peeters to prevent players being overloaded. The other is to fully implement Slot's style of play. To do that and create a shorter passing game we need deep midfield players who can receive the ball under pressure and retain the ball. For me we only have three options there in Grav, Macca and Jones, with Endo unsuitable and Morton completely untried at this level.

So we either overplay our midfield players which rules out Peeters ideas around player load and periodisation or we fail to fully implement Slot's style of play, which will involve us being far more direct and going long from the back a lot more. A key thing so far has been Peeters pulling players out of training mid week when their physical load becomes too high. How do you do that when you are playing CL games mid week?

Again, we're not short of midfielders as others have pointed out. We lack the regista that was Zubimendi yes but we're going to repurpose some 6/8s in that role, a role they are very capable of executing - we will not be over-playing them.

Our more compact style, with better defensive transitioning will also help in lessening covereable distances and the need for riskier play.

The AM in this system ie. the '10', is the one that seems to be the over-exerted midfielder and IMO needs the most careful loading. It's unfortunate that his proposed substitute is now the one out for 6 weeks. However, we can try others there eg. Jones, Chiesa.. and hopefully manage.

As for two games a week, same as always, rotation. You're never going to have your best eleven playing 180 mins a week.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 10:21:09 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:09:29 am
Again, we're not short of midfielders as others have pointed out. We lack the regista that was Zubimendi yes but we're going to repurpose some 6/8s in that role, a role they are very capable of executing - we will not be over-playing them.

Our more compact style, with better defensive transitioning will also help in lessening covereable distances and the need for riskier play.

The AM in this system ie. the '10', is the one that seems to be the over-exerted midfielder and IMO needs the most careful loading. It's unfortunate that his proposed substitute is now the one out for 6 weeks. However, we can try others there eg. Jones, Chiesa.. and hopefully manage.

As for two games a week, same as always, rotation. You're never going to have your best eleven playing 180 mins a week.

We are short of numbers compared to previous seasons though.

In 20-21 the midfield depth was

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Wijnaldum

Jones
Keita
Milner

Oxlade
Minamino







In 21-22 the midfield depth was.

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Jones
Keita
Milner

Elliott
Oxlade
Minamino


We are miles away from that kind of depth. We are also playing more CL games and Macca is flying to South America for qualifiers and Grav and Szobo look like they will be key players for their national sides.
Online The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 10:31:46 am »
We have six senior midfielders for three positions and perhaps three juniors to cover the cup games. That's the normal amount most clubs carry I imagine.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:31:46 am
We have six senior midfielders for three positions and perhaps three juniors to cover the cup games. That's the normal amount most clubs carry I imagine.

Plus plenty of options that could cover the most attacking of our midfield slots with Gakpo, Chiesa and Jota if worse came to worse. We could also consider playing Trent in one of the deeper roles given how good Bradley is as our back-up RB.
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 10:51:16 am »
Is there a way to blame this on FSG? If not - can we find one?
Online The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:34:34 am
Plus plenty of options that could cover the most attacking of our midfield slots with Gakpo, Chiesa and Jota if worse came to worse. We could also consider playing Trent in one of the deeper roles given how good Bradley is as our back-up RB.

Yep, we buy versatile, multi-role players for a reason.

I understand the fear and reservations a lot of our fans have in 'under-recruiting' but perhaps a better managed squad and playing style with confidence placed in our players' abilities, particularly those being developed can also be progressive. We've had that with Jürgen for the most part as well and with great success (caveating the Cheats). We can have that with Arne too, no doubt.

Worse comes to worst, we buy what we lack in Jan.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:31:46 am
We have six senior midfielders for three positions and perhaps three juniors to cover the cup games. That's the normal amount most clubs carry I imagine.

City have Rodri, Kovacic, Gundogan, DeBruyne, Nunes, Foden, Silva, Lewis and Macatee.

Arsenal are missing Rice, Merino and Odegaard and still have a midfield of Partey, Jorginho and Havertz. We are a million miles away from that kind of depth.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:16 am
City have Rodri, Kovacic, Gundogan, DeBruyne, Nunes, Foden, Silva, Lewis and Macatee.

Arsenal are missing Rice, Merino and Odegaard and still have a midfield of Partey, Jorginho and Havertz. We are a million miles away from that kind of depth.

If you're claiming Lewis and Macatee for City I'm claiming Morton and Nyoni for us
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:34:34 am
Plus plenty of options that could cover the most attacking of our midfield slots with Gakpo, Chiesa and Jota if worse came to worse. We could also consider playing Trent in one of the deeper roles given how good Bradley is as our back-up RB.

So in essence play forwards as 8s because our 8's are playing as 6's. Then if we run out of 6s and 8s play our only option as an inverted full-back Trent in midfield. 
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:16 am
City have Rodri, Kovacic, Gundogan, DeBruyne, Nunes, Foden, Silva, Lewis and Macatee.

Arsenal are missing Rice, Merino and Odegaard and still have a midfield of Partey, Jorginho and Havertz. We are a million miles away from that kind of depth.

City have greater options but not convinced Arsenal do.

They have more defensive midfield options but then we've got more options in the attacking midfield side of it. And you're going to include Havertz then might as well add Gakpo for us. Both forward players that don't look comfortable in midfield but have played there.

Fwiw I do think we're short of quality in midfield, as a few of the names people mentioned are completely unproven but it's certainly not 'a millions miles' away from Arsenal.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 11:11:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:00:07 am
So in essence play forwards as 8s because our 8's are playing as 6's. Then if we run out of 6s and 8s play our only option as an inverted full-back Trent in midfield.

Yet you include Havertz, Silva and Foden in the depth for City and Arsenal.

If we run out of 6s and 8s that'll mean we have probably six injuries for one area of the pitch at one time. Teams are meant to struggle if that unfathomable event happens.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 11:11:35 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:59:30 am
If you're claiming Lewis and Macatee for City I'm claiming Morton and Nyoni for us

Rico Lewis is a full England International and this is his 3rd season as a Premier League player. He has played 1980 PL minutes, 665 in the CL and 600 minutes in the domestic Cups for City. Morton has played 66 minutes in the PL.

Macatee played a full season at Sheffield United in the Premier League, Nyoni has played 12 minutes of senior football in his entire life. 
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 11:16:39 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:11:29 am
Yet you include Havertz, Silva and Foden in the depth for City and Arsenal.

If we run out of 6s and 8s that'll mean we have probably six injuries for one area of the pitch at one time. Teams are meant to struggle if that unfathomable event happens.

Hahaha Havertz is literally playing as their number 9, he's not a midfielder depth, it's like us including Jota.

I'd love us to play Arsenal with Partey, Jorginho and Havertz starting.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 11:17:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:16:39 am
Hahaha Havertz is literally playing as their number 9, he's not a midfielder depth, it's like us including Jota.

Rico Lewis has mostly been a RB for Man City too, but we can't include Trent.
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 11:18:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:17:33 am
Rico Lewis has mostly been a RB for Man City too, but we can't include Trent.

Or Bradley who played midfield for Ireland.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 11:19:21 am »
Popped in for any injury news only to see a bunch of c*nts bickering about nothing, going around in circles.
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:19:21 am
Popped in for any injury news only to see a bunch of c*nts bickering about nothing, going around in circles.

This is one of those rare threads where I'd prefer to see the discussion be about anything besides the actual topic.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 11:25:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:11:29 am
Yet you include Havertz, Silva and Foden in the depth for City and Arsenal.

If we run out of 6s and 8s that'll mean we have probably six injuries for one area of the pitch at one time. Teams are meant to struggle if that unfathomable event happens.

Yes, I included them as midfield players because they have all played over a hundred games as midfield players. They are all listed as midfield players on their club websites.

You need three 6 and 8's to start the game and ideally three on the bench. So two injuries, suspensions or illnesses and you are already in trouble. Midfield is the most combatitive area of the pitch so you are going to pick up injuries or suspensions.

Offline rolla

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 11:28:15 am »
So we have one injured squad player, and no injuries to anyone in the starting 11. I'm guessing that's probably as good as it gets for any club in the league? Not sure we need to discuss depth and fixture congestion this much yet.

 This thread is going to light up like a Christmas tree quite often this season, isn't it.....
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 11:32:27 am »
Quote from: rolla on Today at 11:28:15 am
So we have one injured squad player, and no injuries to anyone in the starting 11. I'm guessing that's probably as good as it gets for any club in the league? Not sure we need to discuss depth and fixture congestion this much yet.

 This thread is going to light up like a Christmas tree quite often this season, isn't it.....

Macca went off injured for Argentina. Jones may or may not be fit and Grav and Szobo may need their minutes reducing. Elliott is out for 6 weeks and Slot clearly doesn't rate either Endo or Morton. Apart from that we are doing great. ;D ;D
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:11:35 am
Rico Lewis is a full England International and this is his 3rd season as a Premier League player. He has played 1980 PL minutes, 665 in the CL and 600 minutes in the domestic Cups for City. Morton has played 66 minutes in the PL.

Macatee played a full season at Sheffield United in the Premier League, Nyoni has played 12 minutes of senior football in his entire life.

Rico Lewis is also a full back and not a midfield. I'll claim Morton for him.

If Macetee plays more more than 4 matches in the Premier League for City than I'd be surprised. That's also his total number of appearances in the league for City. He'll likely play as much as Nyoni does this season so I'll claim Nyoni for him too.

Then you include forwards in your lists and don't let us use Gakpo :lmao

Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:19:21 am
Popped in for any injury news only to see a bunch of c*nts bickering about nothing, going around in circles.

Would be nice but for some reason Mr Donkey is allowed to constantly take whatever thread he likes off topic with his usual bullshit without any recourse from the mods.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:32:27 am
Macca went off injured for Argentina. Jones may or may not be fit and Grav and Szobo may need their minutes reducing. Elliott is out for 6 weeks and Slot clearly doesn't rate either Endo or Morton. Apart from that we are doing great. ;D ;D

Macca played the final 30 minutes in Argentina's last game, Jones is back in full training, Grav and Szobo will need rotating just like any other midfielder and you've completely made up Slot not rating Endo or Morton because we've had no confirmation of that whatsoever. You're right on Elliott so at least you've finally got one thing right.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:17:33 am
Rico Lewis has mostly been a RB for Man City too, but we can't include Trent.

Rico Lewis has played more games for City in midfield than as a full back. You can't include Trent as backup because he is in the first 11 as full back and our only viable option as an inverted fullback. Do you remember what happened when Fabinho was our 6 AND 4th choice centreback?
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 11:39:44 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:35:44 am
Macca played the final 30 minutes in Argentina's last game, Jones is back in full training, Grav and Szobo will need rotating just like any other midfielder and you've completely made up Slot not rating Endo or Morton because we've had no confirmation of that whatsoever. You're right on Elliott so at least you've finally got one thing right.

Nyoni was coming on ahead of Endo in pre-season and we were looking to sell Morton. With United creating chances Endo didn't get a single minute and Grav, Macca and Szobo played the full 90. So how is that Endo being rated or rotating Grav, Szobo and Macca?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:39:44 am
With United creating chances Endo didn't get a single minute and Grav, Macca and Szobo played the full 90. So how is that Endo being rated or rotating Grav, Szobo and Macca?

Well if this is gonna be your argument then Elliott has played 7 minutes across 3 games (when 2-0 up at Brentford), so clearly not rated or rotated. So we have no issues if he's injured and the whole last however many pages of your usual is moot.
Online Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 11:49:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:27:17 am
I think some protection of Klopps medical team started after Hughes (I think) did the hatchett job which added a lot of conjecture and twists to actual issues, the two should be seperated. This is the medical team which supported the original gengenpressing and evolution to a continued high intensity pressing style, it by nature is going to be incredibly demanding on players. It was experts in their field uising the most modern technologies and data but nothing is perfect and every area of a football club where titles are won or lost on the finest margins should always be reviewed and improved if possible (this includes the sporting director but let's save that debate for another thread, time, parallel universe..)

I've said many times, followed by the usual sly trolling taking the point out of context, that injury prevention is an area we can improve. I maintain last season the drop off was due to the insane amount of injuries we picked up and sustained all season (Liverpool lost injured players for a combined 1,383 days last season), at one point we had Trent, Kostas, Matip, Konate and Robbo all out the fact we still maintained a challenge is testement to Klopp and his coaches. You compare our injuries last season to Arsenal and cheaty (21 for us (2nd worse) v's 14/15 for Arsenal/cheaty) and it's vastly different, they both bar a few small spells could rely on pretty much a consistent first team throughout the season, one of the biggest impacts to rhythm is constant change of players.

Being clear here if Klopp had stayed reviewing injury prevention should and probably happens, from replacing injury prone and older players with younger, fitter and more robust ones for example (like we did the summer before) to changing training and how we approach games are all areas we should and did review and change.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5628599/2024/07/11/liverpool-injuries-ruben-peeters/

People should go and read up on Peeters, he is the spearhead of the fitness elements of our squad and he does work differently to Kornmayer, you only need to look at training to see us using medicine balls during normal drills to say a change has happened. I find it incredulous anyone would use this as a criticism of the club, we all want to win and if changes to personel, styles, approaches leads to that it's win win and to discuss said change isn't attacking Klopp at all it's informed discussion around hoping we get better as a club in what could have been quite the dark place after he left.

Good post Draex. I reckon we were 3rd best last season and wed have seen that even with similar injuries to City/ Arsenal (our drop off happened once we had our best team back basically after all) but aside from that, Im basically with you.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 11:52:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:25:48 am
Yes, I included them as midfield players because they have all played over a hundred games as midfield players. They are all listed as midfield players on their club websites.

You need three 6 and 8's to start the game and ideally three on the bench. So two injuries, suspensions or illnesses and you are already in trouble. Midfield is the most combatitive area of the pitch so you are going to pick up injuries or suspensions.

I've no issue with you including them as midfielders. The issue is that you've included them as midfielders after spending half the morning arguing that similar players for us are not midfielders.

Harvey Elliott is a midfielder on our website, for what it's worth.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 11:55:02 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:36:43 am
You can't include Trent as backup because he is in the first 11 as full back and our only viable option as an inverted fullback. Do you remember what happened when Fabinho was our 6 AND 4th choice centreback?

But it's okay for Havertz to be back up for Arsenal even though he is their starting no. 9?
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:45:44 am
Well if this is gonna be your argument then Elliott has played 7 minutes across 3 games (when 2-0 up at Brentford), so clearly not rated or rotated. So we have no issues if he's injured and the whole last however many pages of your usual is moot.

I have already said I am not sure whether Slot even sees Elliott as an option for the 8 role. We have for me four ideal options for a Slot midfield in Grav, Macca, Szobo and Jones. Macca is carrying an injury, Jones only started training days ago and Grav and Szobo have already played a huge amount of minutes for club and country.

We have two Saturday kick offs and a tough European away coming up in mid week. After three games we are already stretched. 
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 12:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:56:43 am
I have already said I am not sure whether Slot even sees Elliott as an option for the 8 role. We have for me four ideal options for a Slot midfield in Grav, Macca, Szobo and Jones. Macca is carrying an injury, Jones only started training days ago and Grav and Szobo have already played a huge amount of minutes for club and country.

We have two Saturday kick offs and a tough European away coming up in mid week. After three games we are already stretched.

We aren't. After 3 games we have one player out injured and you've discounted several players. Only in your mind are we stretched.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:19:38 pm
We aren't. After 3 games we have one player out injured and you've discounted several players. Only in your mind are we stretched.

So Jones and Macca are both fit and able to play 90 minutes on Saturday?
Offline Luke1980

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Haven't seen any mention of Bajetic in this discussion about midfield depth - is he injured at the moment?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Luke1980 on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Haven't seen any mention of Bajetic in this discussion about midfield depth - is he injured at the moment?
Away on loan.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 12:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:29:32 pm
So Jones and Macca are both fit and able to play 90 minutes on Saturday?

I refuse to entertain yet another of your curve balls that are thrown when you know you've lost a particular part of an arguement, hopefully others don't either.
Offline Luke1980

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm »
Ah, yes. I missed that, sorry - thanks.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7076 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:55:53 pm
I refuse to entertain yet another of your curve balls that are thrown when you know you've lost a particular part of an arguement, hopefully others don't either.

Why just not admit you don't know if Jones or Macca are fit
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7077 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:44:52 pm
Why just not admit you don't know if Jones or Macca are fit

Well Jones is back in full training so he's fit and Macca is in training today so he's also fit. For the rest of your answer Endo, Morton, Szobozlai and Gravenberch are also fit. Harvery Elliott is the only midfielder we have who is not fit. What's your next curveball Donkey?
