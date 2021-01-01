« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 572849 times)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 10:23:06 am »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 05:59:41 pm
Bit like the music and the Eagle fellas rocking up in Lord of the rings.
or Brian Blessed in Flash Gordon? 😂
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:21:56 am
One minor worry about Jota, I always feel he take a bit of time to warm up from an injury and fire on all cylinders. More so than some of our other players.

Still, coming off the bench for a few game is a great option.

Hmm... not sure about that.
Might have been the case before, but last time he came back from an injury he was banging them in straight away and did not stop.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 10:58:07 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:43:34 am
Hmm... not sure about that.
Might have been the case before, but last time he came back from an injury he was banging them in straight away and did not stop.

Key is getting that first goal quickly. Did that last time and picked up where he left off. Last season he couldn't get his eye back in in front of goal when he returned
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 11:02:36 am »
Timing of Trents & Alis return can be really good. Kelleher and Bradley have been outstanding up to now and I think Ali and Trent carrying some of the heavy workload now is perfect. This run in will be very intense and options with experience of this type of pressure are great to have. This pressure on the less experienced squad players (Quansah also for example) will be increasingly heavy as time passes.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:28:30 pm
Great to have two top GKs. I'd still give Kelleher the Europa League games based on his form with Becker playing the league games.

If Alisson is fit for Sunday and stays fit then Thursday should be Kelleher's last game of the season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:20:11 am
If Alisson is fit for Sunday and stays fit then Thursday should be Kelleher's last game of the season.
That would be great reward to a player who has served us so well while Alisson has been injured.

Kelleher deserves to play in the remaining Europa League games. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:21:56 am
One minor worry about Jota, I always feel he take a bit of time to warm up from an injury and fire on all cylinders. More so than some of our other players.

Still, coming off the bench for a few game is a great option.

Always thought he is like Matip. Comes back like he wasn't injured.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
I'd give Kelleher this Thursday, and possibly next Thursday, but that's it. Allisson for every other game. Kelleher will already have exceeded any expectations he had for gametime this season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 11:59:22 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:23:52 am
That would be great reward to a player who has served us so well while Alisson has been injured.

Kelleher deserves to play in the remaining Europa League games.

There shouldn't be any sentiment or reward involved, we're at the business end of the season and there's trophies to be won. The best goalkeeper in the world should be playing every game if he's fit enough as he gives us a better chance of winning those trophies. If Alisson hadn't have had an injury he'd be playing these games anyway. Kelleher has been great but his reward will be a winners medal if we win any further trophies.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:59:22 am
There shouldn't be any sentiment or reward involved, we're at the business end of the season and there's trophies to be won. The best goalkeeper in the world should be playing every game if he's fit enough as he gives us a better chance of winning those trophies. If Alisson hadn't have had an injury he'd be playing these games anyway. Kelleher has been great but his reward will be a winners medal if we win any further trophies.
Alisson hasn't played any Europa League minutes this season so it's wrong to say he would have been playing those games anyway.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 10:21:56 am
One minor worry about Jota, I always feel he take a bit of time to warm up from an injury and fire on all cylinders. More so than some of our other players.

Still, coming off the bench for a few game is a great option.
Dont all players?
Jones is rusty, Jota & Trent will be rusty too
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:14:30 pm
Alisson hasn't played any Europa League minutes this season so it's wrong to say he would have been playing those games anyway.

He played in the Union home game in October :wave

Either way though when its come to FA Cup games Alisson has always played the important matches and Kelleher the earlier rounds if against lower opposition. From the quarters Alisson has always played, Klopp would have done the same here. Kelleher has done a great job but Alisson is several levels above and there's trophies to win so if he's fit then Kelleher's season should be over soon
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:13 pm
He played in the Union home game in October :wave

Either way though when its come to FA Cup games Alisson has always played the important matches and Kelleher the earlier rounds if against lower opposition. From the quarters Alisson has always played, Klopp would have done the same here. Kelleher has done a great job but Alisson is several levels above and there's trophies to win so if he's fit then Kelleher's season should be over soon

Kelleher was injured for that game.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm »
Ali not in full training but seemed to suggest its good we are playing so often going forward.
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 01:36:52 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:48:30 am
I'd give Kelleher this Thursday, and possibly next Thursday, but that's it. Allisson for every other game. Kelleher will already have exceeded any expectations he had for gametime this season.

Agreed. I'd actually try and get Alisson in next week if he can play it, regardless of the scoreline tomorrow, just for minutes. Kelleher has been very good but it's the deep end of a European competition now, take no chances, the best in the business has to play.
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 01:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:24:11 pm
Kelleher was injured for that game.

What's that got to do with me replying to the statement "Alisson hasn't played any Europa League matches this season"?

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:36:52 pm
Agreed. I'd actually try and get Alisson in next week if he can play it, regardless of the scoreline tomorrow, just for minutes. Kelleher has been very good but it's the deep end of a European competition now, take no chances, the best in the business has to play.

This guy gets it.
Jota will be the difference now. We would have ran out easy winners against United with him in the team. Honestly believe we are winning the title this season iv'e become more and more confident as the weeks go by. The way the squad have handled the injury crisis has been nothing short of amazing and to be only behind on goal difference with 7 to go is very exciting. These lads coming back now will push us over the finish line. Come on you Reds  :champ :champ
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:19:13 pm
He played in the Union home game in October :wave

Either way though when its come to FA Cup games Alisson has always played the important matches and Kelleher the earlier rounds if against lower opposition. From the quarters Alisson has always played, Klopp would have done the same here. Kelleher has done a great job but Alisson is several levels above and there's trophies to win so if he's fit then Kelleher's season should be over soon
He played one game while Kelleher was injured.

Kelleher will play the remaining Europa League games, like the EFL cup. 
I personally think the plan would have been play Kelleher in the group games and then Alisson in the knockouts, but of course he got injured so it's been Kelleher throughout bar the USG game. I completely agreed with that at the start of the season, was obviously nice for Kelleher to get the minutes in very winnable games. Klopp has said loads of times over the past few years 'it's his competition' in regard to both of them (Alisson usually getting everything bar the League Cup, but usually we've been in the Champions League, where he'd obviously still be playing in if we were in it).

Maybe he will keep Kelleher in should we progress, I just don't really see the point of not going back to Alisson even though we can win it with Kelleher. I think if Alisson is fit but he starts Kelleher next Thursday, he'll stay in for the potential semis and final. Any result tomorrow and I think Ali should play the second leg. Win comfortably and he has a nice game to come back and get 90 minutes in. If we win a tight game however, or draw/lose, there's just no benefits to not starting your best keeper, perhaps the best keeper in general. It might be harsh on Kelleher but as long as Alisson is here he'll always be the back up, and he's played close to 30 odd games already this season. Not bad going for a deputy.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:43:53 pm
What's that got to do with me replying to the statement "Alisson hasn't played any Europa League matches this season"?

You know  :wave
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 03:03:57 pm »
Ali is in full training.
I think he shpuld play Thursday as a good bit of prep for Sunday

The Boss has previously played Ali in games that were supposed to be for Kelleher when it was a case that Ali needed the minutes.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Kelleher will play the remaining Europa League games, like the EFL cup. 
can't say that with any degree of certainty

Allison played the chelsea FA cup final final last time we went deep in two competitions, and he's already played the Arsenal FA cup game this season (when Kelleher was available).

Tends to be the case that as the business end of non-league cup tournaments we play our number 1. Find it most likely that'd be the case if we're fortunate enough for the question to arise this season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm »
Klopp also said Jota and Trent had been around the first team for longer.

We will see!
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:21:53 pm
can't say that with any degree of certainty

Allison played the chelsea FA cup final final last time we went deep in two competitions, and he's already played the Arsenal FA cup game this season (when Kelleher was available).

Tends to be the case that as the business end of non-league cup tournaments we play our number 1. Find it most likely that'd be the case if we're fortunate enough for the question to arise this season.
If we're equating domestic cup competitions to European competitions, the Europa League is the EFL and the Champions League is the FA Cup.

Kelleher has tended to play all EFL cup games and I dont expect that to change in the Europa League. Klopp wont forget how much hes helped us out this season and bench him for the rest of the season. Besides, why give Alisson more opportunities to get injured again.
Maybe just wait and see? :D Kelleher has for sure demonstrated he's more than capable of playing first team games. Of course Alisson is the better keeper, he's the best in the world, but he's coming back from a muscle injury and as daft as it may seem to limit a goalkeepers minutes, it wouldn't be particularly wild to do that on this occasion.

Some of those saying we should just play Alisson in every game if he's fit would absolutely lose their shit if we played him in the second leg in Italy and he got injured.
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:03:57 pm
Ali is in full training.
I think he shpuld play Thursday as a good bit of prep for Sunday

The Boss has previously played Ali in games that were supposed to be for Kelleher when it was a case that Ali needed the minutes.

Hes not. Klopp confirmed in presser.
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 04:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:30:39 pm
If we're equating domestic cup competitions to European competitions, the Europa League is the EFL and the Champions League is the FA Cup.

Kelleher has tended to play all EFL cup games and I dont expect that to change in the Europa League. Klopp wont forget how much hes helped us out this season and bench him for the rest of the season. Besides, why give Alisson more opportunities to get injured again.

Why play Alisson at all then? He might get injured. Might as well tell him to retire, the risk is too great!

I'd put money on Alisson starting any semi final and final in the Europa League at the most and I think he'd start the second leg of the quarter final as well.

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:00:05 pm
You know  :wave

I really don't. Someone said he hadn't played any minutes, I pointed out that he had played minutes so a factual error was corrected. No idea what your point has got to do with it though.
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 04:13:39 pm »
Quote from: I still have no fucking idea who you are on Today at 04:12:19 pm
Why play Alisson at all then? He might get injured. Might as well tell him to retire, the risk is too great!

I'd put money on Alisson starting any semi final and final in the Europa League at the most and I think he'd start the second leg of the quarter final as well.

I really don't. Someone said he hadn't played any minutes, I pointed out that he had played minutes so a factual error was corrected. No idea what your point has got to do with it though.
Yeah, Klopp was more positive about Jota and Trent. No need to rush him.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:30:39 pm
If we're equating domestic cup competitions to European competitions, the Europa League is the EFL and the Champions League is the FA Cup.
I'm not. Europa is evidently a lot bigger/more important than the league cup (and FA cup too, which has this season been deemed important enough for Alli to start in).

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:30:39 pm
Kelleher has tended to play all EFL cup games and I don’t expect that to change in the Europa League. Klopp won’t forget how much he’s helped us out this season and bench him for the rest of the season. Besides, why give Alisson more opportunities to get injured again.
well, of course Klopp "won't forget" the contribution, but you only need to look at how much Clark has featured lately (or Danns. Or Kostas) to see that a serious football club plays their best players when they have the chance.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:43:26 pm
Some of those saying we should just play Alisson in every game if he's fit would absolutely lose their shit if we played him in the second leg in Italy and he got injured.
;D be serious

he got his most serious injury for us while training anyway - so if we were to follow the logic of those who think limiting his games will help prevent injury, we would be better off limiting his training (which playing games does reduce)
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:12:19 pm
I'd put money on Alisson starting any semi final and final in the Europa League at the most and I think he'd start the second leg of the quarter final as well.
my guess too
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 04:40:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:28:01 pm
I'm not. Europa is evidently a lot bigger/more important than the league cup (and FA cup too, which has this season been deemed important enough for Alli to start in).
well, of course Klopp "won't forget" the contribution, but you only need to look at how much Clark has featured lately (or Danns. Or Kostas) to see that a serious football club plays their best players when they have the chance.;D be serious
Yeah I'm not sure comparing Kelleher's contribution to Clark's handfull of appearances really works as any sort of proof of what will happen in the future.

If the Europa League is evidently more important than the League Cup (and FA cup too, which has this season been deemed important enough for Alli to start in), why has Alisson only played one game out of four he's been avaialble for (and that was when Kelleher was injured)?

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:40:27 pm
Yeah I'm not sure comparing Kelleher's contribution to Clark's handfull of appearances really works as any sort of proof of what will happen in the future.

If the Europa League is evidently more important than the League Cup (and FA cup too, which has this season been deemed important enough for Alli to start in), why has Alisson only played one game out of four he's been avaialble for (and that was when Kelleher was injured)?
surprised you need to ask, but it's because the standard in the europa last 8 is greatly superior than the standard in the group stages (where we regularly started the likes of ben doak and other very unproven players on the way to coasting through a very easy group draw)
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 06:19:38 pm »
Ali all the way now for me, or definitely from the semi's on and league games, Kelleher has had plenty of game time this season so should be happy enough.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:28:01 pm
;D be serious

he got his most serious injury for us while training anyway - so if we were to follow the logic of those who think limiting his games will help prevent injury, we would be better off limiting his training (which playing games does reduce)

100% serious! Theres been carnage in here whenever a player has got injured during a game
