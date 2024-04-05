This is what Klopp said before Sheffield United.



"Curtis Jones is in training, is in contention," Klopp said. "Yes, that is it pretty much. The boys are doing well, Diogo and Trent are together in a group but it just looks like next week hopefully in parts of team training. No Alisson, he looks good but in his mind as well, next week he will be part of team training."



If its part of team training this week, then its unlikely they play against Palace or are on the bench. Maybe they make the bench against Fulham. But thats it and then we have Everton and West Ham that week, not much time for them to start and be influential.



Ultimately their influence may tell from Spurs. So only the final three league games.