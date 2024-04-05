« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168] 169   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 568782 times)

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,868
  • Boss Tha
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6680 on: April 5, 2024, 02:35:57 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on April  4, 2024, 10:13:15 am
No disrespect to Gakpo, but the difference between having one of Diaz, Jota, or Nunez come off the bench would be massive if we need a goal or to put a game to bed.

This aged well.  ;)

I hear you though, sooner we get Jota back the better it will be for all of us.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6681 on: April 5, 2024, 04:14:22 am »
So glad to see Jones back! Hopefully the rest of Alison, Jota and TAA would be back soon!
Logged
Believer

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6682 on: April 5, 2024, 10:06:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  4, 2024, 11:55:39 pm
I must have missed it - what's the word on Endo's injury?  Is it  serious, or just being cautious resting him tonight?

I reckon it was one of those "He's two yellow cards away from a two game ban and the cut off is in 3 games time so we're going to rest him for a game he isn't needed for" type injuries.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6683 on: April 6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm »
How far off is trent?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6684 on: April 6, 2024, 08:23:51 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm
How far off is trent?

Parts of team training next week I think. Could imagine the second leg vs Atlanta the week after might be a realistic return game for him.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6685 on: April 7, 2024, 09:07:09 pm »
Anyone have any resources to closely monitor injury & training status for players? Is there a website or some dude on twitter or anything like that
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6686 on: April 7, 2024, 09:18:02 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm
How far off is trent?

I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,779
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6687 on: April 7, 2024, 09:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April  7, 2024, 09:18:02 pm
I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.

Depends on what training they are involved in this week.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6688 on: April 7, 2024, 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April  7, 2024, 09:18:02 pm
I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.
We might have to gamble on their fitness and bring them in a week or two earlywe need 7 wins from 7 in the league dont think we can now afford to wait until the end of the month especially with Jota as Salah and Nunez are both off form.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,072
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6689 on: April 7, 2024, 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on April  7, 2024, 10:41:02 pm
We might have to gamble on their fitness and bring them in a week or two earlywe need 7 wins from 7 in the league dont think we can now afford to wait until the end of the month especially with Jota as Salah and Nunez are both off form.

We wont gamble any of their fitness. Its unlikely that Jota, Alisson or Trent play much of a significant role in the run in now.
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6690 on: Yesterday at 01:26:20 am »
From what I can tell we will be very lucky to have any of Konate (this one's iffy, he should be fully fit before the others), Ali, Trent, Jota in the starting XI before the West Ham game
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6691 on: Yesterday at 03:26:42 am »
Konate is already fit, no? I did wonder whether there was any significance to the fact he was selected for a night game (Sheff U) and left out of an afternoon game (MU) during Ramadan. Eid starts Tuesday night so this is one less thing to worry about from now on.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6692 on: Yesterday at 05:51:28 am »
We need Jota back so badly, his finishing is what we have been missing lately.
Logged
Believer

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,472
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6693 on: Yesterday at 06:07:32 am »
How far off are we from having Diogo back?
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,090
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6694 on: Yesterday at 06:29:14 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:07:32 am
How far off are we from having Diogo back?

Three weeks at the very earliest.
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6695 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Yesterday at 06:29:14 am
Three weeks at the very earliest.
Where are you getting 3 weeks from?
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6696 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:45:09 am
Where are you getting 3 weeks from?

Nowhere. Jota, Alisson and Trent are expected to join team training this week. We're not going to hold them back an additional two weeks. They'll likely start getting minutes by the weekend if they remain on track.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,779
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6697 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:53:01 am
Nowhere. Jota, Alisson and Trent are expected to join team training this week. We're not going to hold them back an additional two weeks. They'll likely start getting minutes by the weekend if they remain on track.

We should know more Wednesday.

We will need them for the run of 4 aways staying with Atalanta. I think its five if we make EL semi final.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:16:51 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,793
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6698 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 am »
Whatever happened to that Brazilian lad who used to play in goal?....he was good him
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6699 on: Yesterday at 11:14:49 am »
Jota and Trent hopefully in team training this week, meaning they could be involved at on Thursday but more likely the weekend. Alisson maybe the weekend or if not next week. Thiago ins 2027. Is that about right ?
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6700 on: Yesterday at 11:19:52 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:31:51 am
Whatever happened to that Brazilian lad who used to play in goal?....he was good him

You're thinking that keeper Doni we had on the books for a bit back in 2012ish. 
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6701 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:14:49 am
Jota and Trent hopefully in team training this week, meaning they could be involved at on Thursday but more likely the weekend. Alisson maybe the weekend or if not next week. Thiago ins 2027. Is that about right ?

Klopp said parts of team training this week, not full team training. I reckon if we're being realistic they could potentially be on the bench for the 2nd leg against Atalanta on the 18th, if not, they will most certainly be on the bench against Fulham on the 21st. I think expecting them to be back for the Palace game this weekend is unrealistic.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6702 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 am »
Quote from: Dubred on Yesterday at 11:19:52 am
You're thinking that keeper Doni we had on the books for a bit back in 2012ish. 


I think he means Pitaluga. Out on loan in the Irish league.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6703 on: Yesterday at 03:45:03 pm »
Was anything mentioned about Konate not playing in the game against United?

If he was fit and we elected to play Quansah regardless, that's a pretty mad decision to play your stronger defender at home against Sheff United and your weaker one away against Man Utd.

If the twisted knee against Sheffield United was giving Konate some trouble then fair enough but if not, it was a strange decision.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6704 on: Yesterday at 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 03:45:03 pm
Was anything mentioned about Konate not playing in the game against United?

If he was fit and we elected to play Quansah regardless, that's a pretty mad decision to play your stronger defender at home against Sheff United and your weaker one away against Man Utd.

If the twisted knee against Sheffield United was giving Konate some trouble then fair enough but if not, it was a strange decision.

Didn't train all week.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,632
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6705 on: Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:46:15 pm
Didn't train all week.
see note below.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6706 on: Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on March 29, 2024, 05:27:12 pm

Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else."


Suggests he wasn't particularly in bad shape.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6707 on: Yesterday at 04:16:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:47:13 pm
see note below.

Just going by what the Boss said before K-off.

Also, that post you .adam quoted was from the 29th  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,632
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6708 on: Yesterday at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:16:51 pm
Just going by what the Boss said before K-off.

Also, that post you quoted was from the 29th  ;D
oh good point!!
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6709 on: Yesterday at 04:25:37 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm
Suggests he wasn't particularly in bad shape.

No but may not have been Klopps call if advised not to start him.

Missing one game is better than getting a knock and missing 6-7.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6710 on: Yesterday at 05:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 04:25:37 pm
No but may not have been Klopps call if advised not to start him.

Missing one game is better than getting a knock and missing 6-7.

Exactly. People seem to think it is all down to Klopp. If It was up to Klopp he would probably love to play Konate more often than he does. The reality is we use sport science to help inform our decision making, therefore, if the data is showing it's not advisable to start Konate, who are we to question why he started on the bench?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6711 on: Yesterday at 05:18:10 pm »
The 'big guns' are probably coming back a few games too late to keep the league in our own hands, we can of course still win it, but i think we have an extra 4 points if they had all been fit
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6712 on: Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:12:12 pm
Exactly. People seem to think it is all down to Klopp. If It was up to Klopp he would probably love to play Konate more often than he does. The reality is we use sport science to help inform our decision making, therefore, if the data is showing it's not advisable to start Konate, who are we to question why he started on the bench?

You're all commenting on a quote from before the Brighton game.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6713 on: Yesterday at 05:46:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
You're all commenting on a quote from before the Brighton game.

I'm not commenting on any quote.

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,072
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6714 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm »
This is what Klopp said before Sheffield United.

"Curtis Jones is in training, is in contention," Klopp said. "Yes, that is it pretty much. The boys are doing well, Diogo and Trent are together in a group but it just looks like next week hopefully in parts of team training. No Alisson, he looks good but in his mind as well, next week he will be part of team training."

If its part of team training this week, then its unlikely they play against Palace or are on the bench. Maybe they make the bench against Fulham. But thats it and then we have Everton and West Ham that week, not much time for them to start and be influential.

Ultimately their influence may tell from Spurs. So only the final three league games.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6715 on: Today at 02:50:28 pm »
Trent, Jota, Bajcetic doing some team training. Alisson tying his shoes
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1777694201758859668?t=84kVRTI6Lt2fGTQEMmYKOg&s=19
Logged

Offline F.O.A.R.

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6716 on: Today at 02:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:50:28 pm
Trent, Jota, Bajcetic doing some team training. Alisson tying his shoes
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1777694201758859668?t=84kVRTI6Lt2fGTQEMmYKOg&s=19

Last part of the clip, Ali is kicking the ball in a team session, I think
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6717 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
Avengers assemble...
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6718 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,739
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6719 on: Today at 03:01:34 pm »
Will be a massive boost if we can have them all back for the Fulham, Everton and West Ham week.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 163 164 165 166 167 [168] 169   Go Up
« previous next »
 