Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 01:49:02 pm
Good to hear about Curtis being close. Hes been excellent this season, and had become a certain starter before the injury. Hopefully he can shake off any rust and quickly pick up where he left off.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 02:17:21 pm
The badger starts proper training with the U21s next week, then onto the senior squad! More good news.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 02:41:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 28, 2024, 06:56:26 pm
Konate was in some pics though.

Maybe individual training ?

Similar to Kostas and Macca maybe, didn't see them in the group training.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 03:05:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 29, 2024, 01:37:14 pm
Curtis is training, doesn't know for the game. Darwin fine. Ibou was extra rest. Robbo day by day though not training today. The rest will be parts of training next week, step by step etc.

That was a nice update for once
To have Jota and TAA on the bench for Man Utd away would be a massive boost.if that was Jota coming off the bench on a 5v2 instead of Gakpo then its game set and match.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 03:10:35 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on March 29, 2024, 03:05:42 pm
To have Jota and TAA on the bench for Man Utd away would be a massive boost.if that was Jota coming off the bench on a 5v2 instead of Gakpo then its game set and match.
Unless he passed to Trent
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 03:26:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on March 29, 2024, 02:17:21 pm
The badger starts proper training with the U21s next week, then onto the senior squad! More good news.
can we please knock off "the badger" crap?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 04:35:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 29, 2024, 03:26:09 pm
can we please knock off "the badger" crap?
It doesnt smell nice, I can tell you that
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 05:24:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 29, 2024, 04:35:32 pm
It doesnt smell nice, I can tell you that
good point  :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 05:27:12 pm
Jürgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sundays clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, including initial news on Andy Robertson.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
By Chris Shaw at the AXA Training Centre

Liverpool left-back Robertson was withdrawn during the first half of Scotlands friendly against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an apparent ankle complaint.

Offering the latest at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Klopp said: Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day so we will see.

He will not train today but its not as bad. So thats fine.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones is returning to training, while Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are both fine ahead of the Premier League visit of the Seagulls.

Curtis, I am not sure if he is available [for Sunday], but in training, said the manager. Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else.

[Nunez] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training.

Asked about the respective recoveries of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, he added: And the other boys, from next week on step by step I think they will join parts of team training and then team training, so we will see what we do with that.

They are not too far away but not in yet, none of them was yet even close to team training. But they all make their steps and so its positive.

Klopp was also asked about Stefan Bajcetics progress in his long-term fitness rehabilitation and if the No.43 has been able to use the time on the sidelines beneficially in other ways.

Football brain-wise he is a natural so I dont think he lost anything. But rhythm is something else, he replied.

He is now in partial training with the U21s and he will be in full training with the U21s next week because we pretty much dont train because we play all the time. Then after that he will join our training. Thats the plan and then we will see.

But the boy grew, put a few muscles on, looks good. Conor Bradley didnt need long after he was out for a long, long time as well. He is a smart kid so I think he will be fine, but what do I know? Ive never been that long injured in that age group.

He watched definitely a lot of football. It is not that he played with us now regularly, he played early in the season. I forgot that actually, but he did, and then everything went the wrong way.

But now he is nearly back and Im really happy for him and happy for us.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-fitness-update-robertson-jones-konate-nunez-bajcetic-and-more
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 05:58:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 29, 2024, 03:26:09 pm
can we please knock off "the badger" crap?

No. Super badger.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 08:05:33 pm
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 29, 2024, 09:02:34 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 29, 2024, 08:05:33 pm
Badger badger badger! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jEb1Zh8eptg


This is not the Newcastle thread, mate.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 30, 2024, 12:24:24 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 28, 2024, 09:26:00 am
Some really fucking outrageously stupid takes on Robbo here in the last 2 pages.


Should read his thread - christ. Some people are getting what they want if he misses out Sunday
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
March 31, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Jones likely to be back in the squad midweek and the other lads close are likely back the week after the United game. If we can navigate these next two fixtures with wins it sets us up brilliantly with the likes of Trent, Jota and Ali closing in on returns.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 1, 2024, 05:24:05 am
Can any of them make it for the United game?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 1, 2024, 08:55:11 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March 31, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Jones likely to be back in the squad midweek and the other lads close are likely back the week after the United game. If we can navigate these next two fixtures with wins it sets us up brilliantly with the likes of Trent, Jota and Ali closing in on returns.

Weve no reason to rush anyone back. Lets make sure the injured players are 100% fit when back.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 02:16:31 am
Quote from: Fordy on April  1, 2024, 08:55:11 am
Weve no reason to rush anyone back. Lets make sure the injured players are 100% fit when back.

If we take any longer the season will be over before they return!


Let's hope the medical team gets it all spot on.   We need everyone fit and firing, even Thiago if possible, heading into the business end of the season. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:33:49 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 02:16:31 am
If we take any longer the season will be over before they return!


Let's hope the medical team gets it all spot on.   We need everyone fit and firing, even Thiago if possible, heading into the business end of the season.

 :lmao
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:44:08 am
I think Jota is the most important player to get back out of all of them for the run in and the one Im eagerly looking for news of.
His clinical finishing in some tight nervy games is going to be so important.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:29:22 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 02:16:31 am
If we take any longer the season will be over before they return!


Let's hope the medical team gets it all spot on.   We need everyone fit and firing, even Thiago if possible, heading into the business end of the season.

I'd be worried about Thiago injuring someone when he gets injured.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:35:03 pm
Curtis in full training, in contention for tomorrow, others doing well, Diogo and Trent are together in group, next week team training then will see. Goatlisson looks good, next week parts of team training hopefully.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:39:16 pm
Klopp doesnt mention Robbo. Joe thats because hes no longer injured
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:49:28 pm
Bajcetic reconfirmed as having trained this week with the U21s, then back to the senior squad next week too.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:51:40 pm
Robbo back fit, Endo has a knock though
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:51:46 pm
Endo apparently took a knock in the game against Brighton  :( Might not be anything serious though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:53:46 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:51:46 pm
Endo apparently took a knock in the game against Brighton  :( Might not be anything serious though.

Based on our luck this season I'd just like to wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him make it to Dublin.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:55:28 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:51:46 pm
Endo apparently took a knock in the game against Brighton  :( Might not be anything serious though.
he took it with at least forty-odd minutes left in the game - looked like he was holding and trying to test moving his left thigh/hip from where i was standing.

so feels likely he can manage his way through a game if it was essential (although if you were to chose for him to miss games to recover and rest, the next two are much more preferable than the Europa games).

firstly cos it eases the risk of a two game ban for all his yellows, and also because both teams will be looking to stifle our midfield so having better and quicker passers and movers like Elliot would probably improve our scoring opportunities)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 02:07:46 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:51:46 pm
Endo apparently took a knock in the game against Brighton  :( Might not be anything serious though.
damn!!  wrap him in cotton wool now!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 03:26:52 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:44:08 am
I think Jota is the most important player to get back out of all of them for the run in and the one Im eagerly looking for news of.
His clinical finishing in some tight nervy games is going to be so important.

This is the Guy for me. He was on fire before the injury.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:16:55 pm
Nice to get some positive news Endo aside.

Didn't expect anything else but Klopp said Matip is unlikely to feature again this season. We've therefore probably seen the last of him in a red shirt :(
