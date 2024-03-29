PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGOBy Chris Shaw at the AXA Training CentreLiverpool left-back Robertson was withdrawn during the first half of Scotlands friendly against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an apparent ankle complaint.Offering the latest at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Klopp said: Robbo, we take it a little bit day by day so we will see.He will not train today but its not as bad. So thats fine.Elsewhere, Curtis Jones is returning to training, while Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are both fine ahead of the Premier League visit of the Seagulls.Curtis, I am not sure if he is available [for Sunday], but in training, said the manager. Ibou was an extra rest day [on Thursday], nothing else.[Nunez] is fine. He did his rehab during the week, trained the first day partially since we are back partially and since then he is in full training.Asked about the respective recoveries of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, he added: And the other boys, from next week on step by step I think they will join parts of team training and then team training, so we will see what we do with that.They are not too far away but not in yet, none of them was yet even close to team training. But they all make their steps and so its positive.Klopp was also asked about Stefan Bajcetics progress in his long-term fitness rehabilitation and if the No.43 has been able to use the time on the sidelines beneficially in other ways.Football brain-wise he is a natural so I dont think he lost anything. But rhythm is something else, he replied.He is now in partial training with the U21s and he will be in full training with the U21s next week because we pretty much dont train because we play all the time. Then after that he will join our training. Thats the plan and then we will see.But the boy grew, put a few muscles on, looks good. Conor Bradley didnt need long after he was out for a long, long time as well. He is a smart kid so I think he will be fine, but what do I know? Ive never been that long injured in that age group.He watched definitely a lot of football. It is not that he played with us now regularly, he played early in the season. I forgot that actually, but he did, and then everything went the wrong way.But now he is nearly back and Im really happy for him and happy for us.