Some really fucking outrageously stupid takes on Robbo here in the last 2 pages.



I would say Robbo has been very close to Salah/VVD levels of durability over the last 5 years. Literally the only games I can remember him missing is when a shithouse goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder, and now this bad tackle injuring his ankle. How is that Robbo's fault? And on the other hand, as someone rightly pointed out, he has been grinding up serious minutes over the last 5 years, almost certainly putting more miles in than Salah or VVD considering his role, and so having these unlucky impact injuries at least has some blessing in disguise. He must be third in minutes played under Klopp total I am guessing?



You can argue that he shouldn't have been playing for Scotland in a friendly but a) he is their captain and b) if anything it was a good thing to play because Robbo still looked rusty for us after his lengthy spell out so having a few more minutes on someone else's watch was actually useful.