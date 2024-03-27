Still two more days to train for Konate though. The minutes for France shouldn't end up being the worst thing if he can make the weekend's game, better than throwing him in from the cold. I'd start Quansah against Sheffield United anyway so Konate doesn't have to play three in a week.
On Qunasah, I wonder if he was under any thoughts of looking to move on in the summer, on loan or otherwise? Probably not considering he went on the pre-season tour, but regardless, if he did, deciding to stick around will end up being the smartest decision of his career. Thought he'd end up maybe playing a few games in the League Cup but he's gonna have played 30 odd come the end of the season, maybe more.