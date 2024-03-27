« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 01:11:39 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on March 27, 2024, 08:42:10 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WfN66FAtxo

I was hoping they would be back for the utd game but going by the post on reddit (it does seem plausible) if it's 2 weeks, Alisson, Trent and Jones won't be back until the Palace game on 14th, potentially Atlanta 1st leg on the 11th. If it's 3 weeks then it'll be Fulham on the 21st or potentially the 2nd leg of the EL game on the 18th.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 01:19:05 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 01:07:16 am
That Reddit link sounds like absolute horseshit by the way. As if Klopp would be giving out injury updates to some random fan.

"Got to watch training from the balcony of the media suite for about 25 minutes, during which Klopp came over and chatted from below. I asked him about Alisson, he said he was 2-3 weeks away. Said similar for Trent and Curtis. Robbo was inside having a scan. He joked about the packed April schedule."

He definitely said that Ali is 2 to 3wks away, saw it on a Courtney Neary youtube video, she won a competition.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m3lYl9ToA8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m3lYl9ToA8M</a>
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 02:04:55 am »
I just expect no one to be back until the end of the season so I don't get disappointed to be honest. Pretty miserable though, not going to lie, wouldn't recommend.  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 02:27:21 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 01:07:16 am
That Reddit link sounds like absolute horseshit by the way. As if Klopp would be giving out injury updates to some random fan.

"Got to watch training from the balcony of the media suite for about 25 minutes, during which Klopp came over and chatted from below. I asked him about Alisson, he said he was 2-3 weeks away. Said similar for Trent and Curtis. Robbo was inside having a scan. He joked about the packed April schedule."

There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 04:46:23 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:27:21 am
There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.

I stand totally corrected.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:27:21 am
There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.

Just noticed in one of his replies on reddit it states that he thinks he got the return dates wrong as his son told him that Klopp actually said Jones and Trent should be back in 1-2 weeks. It's Alisson that is expected to be back in 2-3 weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 am »
Whether it's 1-2 week or 2-3 weeks, that's the timescale for returning to training. That's not the timescale for playing in matches, even from the bench.

The goalie may be a slightly different scenario, but generally outfield players who've been out for an extended time aren't going to step into the starting XI straight away. It'll be good to have options on the bench but realistically I think TAA, Jones, Jota are only going to be options to start games at mid to the back end of April.  I'd guess 2 weeks to get back to training then 2 week of training plus some managed game time off the bench before you'll see them start.

I think next 4-5 league games and EL quarter finals we'll be counting on the currently fit players (maybe plus or minus Robertson depending on extent of his injury). Fixture list is relatively kind with 3 home league games out of 4 so that's a positive.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 am »
Some really fucking outrageously stupid takes on Robbo here in the last 2 pages.

I would say Robbo has been very close to Salah/VVD levels of durability over the last 5 years. Literally the only games I can remember him missing is when a shithouse goalkeeper dislocated his shoulder, and now this bad tackle injuring his ankle. How is that Robbo's fault? And on the other hand, as someone rightly pointed out, he has been grinding up serious minutes over the last 5 years, almost certainly putting more miles in than Salah or VVD considering his role, and so having these unlucky impact injuries at least has some blessing in disguise. He must be third in minutes played under Klopp total I am guessing?

You can argue that he shouldn't have been playing for Scotland in a friendly but a) he is their captain and b) if anything it was a good thing to play because Robbo still looked rusty for us after his lengthy spell out so having a few more minutes on someone else's watch was actually useful.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 am »
Players getting ankle injuries are not blessings in disguise, no matter how they come.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 am »
Let's all rank our injuries from most favourite to least favourite. It's a tough ask because they're all so wonderful.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 01:24:19 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:05:26 am
Let's all rank our injuries from most favourite to least favourite. It's a tough ask because they're all so wonderful.

The Jota one against Midtjylland was pretty good, or Ibou against Sparta Prague
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm »
Robertson has avoided any serious injury.

Out for days only. Not weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 02:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm
Robertson has avoided any serious injury.

Out for days only.

Great news, thank God.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:23:32 pm
Robertson has avoided any serious injury.

Out for days only. Not weeks.
Superb news!!

Source?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:33:21 pm
Superb news!!

Source?

James Pearce.
Also said Trent is targeting first Atalanta game or Palace game.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 02:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
James Pearce.
Also said Trent is targeting first Atalanta game or Palace game.

That's turned into a long injury that, thought the international break would see him back training properly and ready to go straight away but you can never bank on that with us. The news is mostly good though, Robertson won't be out long and we have Gravenberch/Nunez available etc, hopefully Jota and Alisson can provide their services for the run in.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 02:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
James Pearce.
Also said Trent is targeting first Atalanta game or Palace game.
great, thanks!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm »
Great news that. Every long term injury we avoid from now until the end of the season could be decisive.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 02:55:00 pm »
Feels bloody weird getting good news on injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 03:08:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:55:00 pm
Feels bloody weird getting good news on injuries.

Feels like the first time in forever that we've had a scan thats been days rather than dreaded unknown :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 03:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 02:45:12 pm
James Pearce.
Also said Trent is targeting first Atalanta game or Palace game.

Don't believe that Pearce doesn't do positive.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6621 on: Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm »
joyce and doyle have both today said jota and trent are targeting utd away......... maybe pearce is out the loop....
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6622 on: Yesterday at 03:40:59 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 03:24:46 pm
joyce and doyle have both today said jota and trent are targeting utd away......... maybe pearce is out the loop....

What a boost it would be to have both on the bench for that game. Even if it's just to put the shits up the Mancs for the final 10 minutes.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 04:41:45 pm »
Did Konate join up with the French squad or stay home? I forget his injury status is?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 04:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 04:41:45 pm
Did Konate join up with the French squad or stay home? I forget his injury status is?
Wasnt seen training today
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6625 on: Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:59:43 pm
Wasnt seen training today

Managed to play 90 minutes in a pointless game for France on Tuesday night though  ::)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6626 on: Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
Managed to play 90 minutes in a pointless game for France on Tuesday night though  ::)

An injured player returning and getting some minutes for their International team isn't necessarily the worst thing
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6627 on: Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
Managed to play 90 minutes in a pointless game for France on Tuesday night though  ::)

Konate seriously went and played friendlies for France after missing several games leading up to the international break? It's one thing we could actually learn from Arteta and Arsenal - getting players to duck out of pointless shite, especially if they're not 100%.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6628 on: Yesterday at 05:57:57 pm »
Still two more days to train for Konate though. The minutes for France shouldn't end up being the worst thing if he can make the weekend's game, better than throwing him in from the cold. I'd start Quansah against Sheffield United anyway so Konate doesn't have to play three in a week.

On Qunasah, I wonder if he was under any thoughts of looking to move on in the summer, on loan or otherwise? Probably not considering he went on the pre-season tour, but regardless, if he did, deciding to stick around will end up being the smartest decision of his career. Thought he'd end up maybe playing a few games in the League Cup but he's gonna have played 30 odd come the end of the season, maybe more.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6629 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:09:29 pm
Konate seriously went and played friendlies for France after missing several games leading up to the international break? It's one thing we could actually learn from Arteta and Arsenal - getting players to duck out of pointless shite, especially if they're not 100%.
For Konate that may be beneficial though, he needs game sharpness. Still, a full game is overkill...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6630 on: Yesterday at 06:01:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm
For Konate that may be beneficial though, he needs game sharpness. Still, a full game is overkill...
you corrected that fast  :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6631 on: Yesterday at 06:04:20 pm »
Konate only played one game for France ?

I think that is correct.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6632 on: Yesterday at 06:09:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:01:00 pm
you corrected that fast  :)
I'm still on my morning coffee and my brain hasn't caught up with my hands...  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6633 on: Yesterday at 06:42:35 pm »
De Zerbi says have this one on a plate. His kingpin Dunk is fecked so he is.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6634 on: Yesterday at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:08:02 pm
An injured player returning and getting some minutes for their International team isn't necessarily the worst thing
It is when he can't seem to play 4 games in a row ever (That is probably in my head). Hopefully he is fine.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6635 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm »
Konate was in some pics though.

Maybe individual training ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6636 on: Today at 08:08:30 am »
Would be nice to get some positive updates today, lighten the mood.
