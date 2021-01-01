« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6600 on: Today at 01:11:39 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:42:10 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/WfN66FAtxo

I was hoping they would be back for the utd game but going by the post on reddit (it does seem plausible) if it's 2 weeks, Alisson, Trent and Jones won't be back until the Palace game on 14th, potentially Atlanta 1st leg on the 11th. If it's 3 weeks then it'll be Fulham on the 21st or potentially the 2nd leg of the EL game on the 18th.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6601 on: Today at 01:19:05 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:07:16 am
That Reddit link sounds like absolute horseshit by the way. As if Klopp would be giving out injury updates to some random fan.

"Got to watch training from the balcony of the media suite for about 25 minutes, during which Klopp came over and chatted from below. I asked him about Alisson, he said he was 2-3 weeks away. Said similar for Trent and Curtis. Robbo was inside having a scan. He joked about the packed April schedule."

He definitely said that Ali is 2 to 3wks away, saw it on a Courtney Neary youtube video, she won a competition.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m3lYl9ToA8M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m3lYl9ToA8M</a>
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6602 on: Today at 02:04:55 am
I just expect no one to be back until the end of the season so I don't get disappointed to be honest. Pretty miserable though, not going to lie, wouldn't recommend.  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6603 on: Today at 02:27:21 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:07:16 am
That Reddit link sounds like absolute horseshit by the way. As if Klopp would be giving out injury updates to some random fan.

"Got to watch training from the balcony of the media suite for about 25 minutes, during which Klopp came over and chatted from below. I asked him about Alisson, he said he was 2-3 weeks away. Said similar for Trent and Curtis. Robbo was inside having a scan. He joked about the packed April schedule."

There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6604 on: Today at 04:46:23 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:27:21 am
There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.

I stand totally corrected.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6605 on: Today at 07:36:40 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:27:21 am
There are videos of it. And hes definitely talking to someone about those players. The one posted above has it.

Just noticed in one of his replies on reddit it states that he thinks he got the return dates wrong as his son told him that Klopp actually said Jones and Trent should be back in 1-2 weeks. It's Alisson that is expected to be back in 2-3 weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6606 on: Today at 07:53:24 am
Whether it's 1-2 week or 2-3 weeks, that's the timescale for returning to training. That's not the timescale for playing in matches, even from the bench.

The goalie may be a slightly different scenario, but generally outfield players who've been out for an extended time aren't going to step into the starting XI straight away. It'll be good to have options on the bench but realistically I think TAA, Jones, Jota are only going to be options to start games at mid to the back end of April.  I'd guess 2 weeks to get back to training then 2 week of training plus some managed game time off the bench before you'll see them start.

I think next 4-5 league games and EL quarter finals we'll be counting on the currently fit players (maybe plus or minus Robertson depending on extent of his injury). Fixture list is relatively kind with 3 home league games out of 4 so that's a positive.
