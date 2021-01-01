Whether it's 1-2 week or 2-3 weeks, that's the timescale for returning to training. That's not the timescale for playing in matches, even from the bench.



The goalie may be a slightly different scenario, but generally outfield players who've been out for an extended time aren't going to step into the starting XI straight away. It'll be good to have options on the bench but realistically I think TAA, Jones, Jota are only going to be options to start games at mid to the back end of April. I'd guess 2 weeks to get back to training then 2 week of training plus some managed game time off the bench before you'll see them start.



I think next 4-5 league games and EL quarter finals we'll be counting on the currently fit players (maybe plus or minus Robertson depending on extent of his injury). Fixture list is relatively kind with 3 home league games out of 4 so that's a positive.