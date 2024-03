Jones and Trent around Brighton was expected, but Jota coming so soon as well is huge news!



Salah-Nunez-Jota are our best three forwards so having them back makes us so much stronger as it means we have Diaz-Gakpo coming off the bench which is amazing since they are better than many starters in the league. More importantly, being able to rotate our 5 forwards for the relentless schedule coming up means we have a much better chance of competing across all the three competitions we're in.