Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 06:04:48 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm
International break is gonna be sooo stressful gonna be shitting it during every game.
As if we don't do that now  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 08:31:03 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm
International break is gonna be sooo stressful gonna be shitting it during every game.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12130175/joe-gomez-liverpool-defender-out-of-england-squad-after-suffering-potentially-serious-knee-injury
(2020 news article!!)

I've still not got over that one.  Then there's the time Joe suffered a vicious scratching whilst with England.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 08:37:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:31:03 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12130175/joe-gomez-liverpool-defender-out-of-england-squad-after-suffering-potentially-serious-knee-injury
(2020 news article!!)

I've still not got over that one.  Then there's the time Joe suffered a vicious scratching whilst with England.

Jesus.... I thought that was todays news for a moment. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 08:45:35 am »
Will Grav and Konate make Sunday ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 08:56:30 am »
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 01:44:31 pm »
Graveberch available. Konate seems close but out
Jones possibly back for Brighton
Trent & Jota the week after
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm »
Bajcetic about to start his 'pre-season' to be able to rejoin team training
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
No mention of Alisson
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:44:31 pm
Graveberch available. Konate seems close but out
Jones possibly back for Brighton
Trent & Jota the week after

That seems really positive.

Hopefully Konate can pull out the France games.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:44:31 pm
Graveberch available. Konate seems close but out
Jones possibly back for Brighton
Trent & Jota the week after

Dammit. I guess it's a full 6 weeker - high ankle sprains suck
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 01:58:30 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Bajcetic about to start his 'pre-season' to be able to rejoin team training

Did we ever find out what his injury was?
Football is a lie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:47:10 pm
No mention of Alisson

Yeah Pearce annoyed me with that, asked about everyone bar Alisson! I'd guess he's at least a month away, going by the other timelines provided.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
Trent, Jones and Jota potentially being back in the next few weeks is very encouraging. Fingers crossed for Alisson as the original timeframe was shortly after the break.
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
That's great news, a few back already and some hopefully ready to play Brighton and beyond. Hopefully Alisson isn't far behind even though we should be able to manage the next few with Kelleher.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6494 on: Today at 02:36:11 pm »
Konate is made of soggy biscuits.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6495 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 01:58:30 pm
Did we ever find out what his injury was?

Yeah, he spent too many sessions reading the Rawk transfer thread, and
his body and mind went into shutdown mode.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6496 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:36:11 pm
Konate is made of soggy biscuits.

Yeah really not ideal. Makes squad planning at CB a real pain. Both VVD and he need their minutes managing, we have Gomez whos become a brilliant utility player but perhaps isnt rated at CB so highly anymore and Quansah whos still super young and raw, albeit with brilliant potential and performances so far. So we probably need another.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6497 on: Today at 03:51:36 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 01:58:30 pm
Did we ever find out what his injury was?
growing pains
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
