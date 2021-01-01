International break is gonna be sooo stressful gonna be shitting it during every game.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12130175/joe-gomez-liverpool-defender-out-of-england-squad-after-suffering-potentially-serious-knee-injury(2020 news article!!)I've still not got over that one. Then there's the time Joe suffered a vicious scratching whilst with England.
Kate Middleton took made it.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Graveberch available. Konate seems close but outJones possibly back for BrightonTrent & Jota the week after
Bajcetic about to start his 'pre-season' to be able to rejoin team training
No mention of Alisson
Did we ever find out what his injury was?
Konate is made of soggy biscuits.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
