Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Gravy is back.  ;D

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm
Gravy is back.  ;D



Is he a bit thick?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Excellent news on Grav.

Get Jones back soon too hopefully
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
grav on the bench on sunday ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm
Is he a bit thick?

If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
If true, that would have me incredibly aroused. Much to my colleagues dismay.
how many times do you need to be told - no standing up during Zoom meetings!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:08:07 pm
Since we all love a conspiracy theory...I wonder if we're got to a point with a few of the injuries where they are maybe closer than we think to returning but don't particularly want some doofus international coach saying 'Well if he's ok to train I'll call him up'
I bloody hope so

Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
Some questionable Twitter suggestions that jota is back in training today. Nothing said about him expressly in presser
says it all

Quote from: p27051 on Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:46:59 am
I bloody hope so
 says it all
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:47:39 am
Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:14:43 am
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
good site that, some good info

thanks
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:57:52 am
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight


Concussion injuries can be quite difficult to diagnose and then put a timeline of return on.


Can be the case that concussion symptoms dont manifest until a day after the collision.  Can complete a game fine then feel symptoms hours later. Obviously sometime symptoms are there straight away. Its also no indication of how long symptoms will last. Can be 5-7 days. Can be weeks.


There is probably defined protocols the club will follow around concussion recovery. Theres probably less room to manoeuvre on this compared with non-head football injuries. Assuming Danns would need to clear certain assessments before being allowed to play again - from a Liverpool and football authorities perspective.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
good intel Jookie

thanks
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
So Gravenberch, Jones, Danns, Trent and Konate could all be fit to play some role against Brighton. Other than Konate I'm guessing none of them will play but the thought of having them back is still nice.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:57:52 am
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight

Head knocks are completely different and everyone will respond differently too it.

It doesn't happen as much in this sport as it does others but will class action lawsuits happening in other sports where full contact is allowed they are players retiring in their peaks to on going on concussion issues.

As the other lad said above some people may feel affects for a few days and others can have symptoms for weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Pep and City medical staff get de Bruyne non-selection from next international friendlies
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68563476  -injured.. watch him play or on subs bench vs Luton

 and I see Arsemal's White has made himself unavailable for English friendlies...
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68568456

Hopefully Klopp and medical staff are calling our international managers and saying forget it .. like Bradley Northern Ireland..  not now FFS he is our only fit RB. 

Gomez  back into England team FFS. .

and Egypt manager cannot wait to call up Mo!!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Egypt and Liverpool have agreed Salah isnt going to their next games

will see what happens with others?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:38:13 pm
Egypt and Liverpool have agreed Salah isnt going to their next games

will see what happens with others?



Bradley and Gomez selected for NI & England

White 'made himself unavailable' - Southgate
Defender Joe Gomez, who has not played for England since 2020, has been included after impressing for Liverpool at left-back, centre-back and right-back this season.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68564319

Liverpool's Conor Bradley has returned to Northern Ireland's squad but Jonny Evans is out for the friendlies away to Romania and Scotland.

Bradley missed the majority of NI's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a back injury.

Centre-back Evans, 36, has featured in Manchester United's last three matches.

NI boss Michael O'Neill said it was in Evans' "best interests" as the defender has been nursing calf and foot injuries recently.

"It gives him a longer recovery period and he has important games between now and the end of the season for Manchester United," said O'Neill.

"And with his own personal situation at the club going forward [he is out of contract in the summer], we'll go forward in March without Jonny but he is still very much a part of things.

FFS we have 10 injuries and are going for 3 trophies and the all important Premier league title!!  :no :no :no :no... all Liverpool players should be unavailable next 2 weeks.

Robertson will probably be called up by Scotland, VVd, Gakpo for NL, Endo for Japan!!!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
ok, dont have a heart attack
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:47:41 pm
ok, dont have a heart attack

