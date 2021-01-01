Gravy is back.
Is he a bit thick?
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
If true, that would have me incredibly aroused. Much to my colleagues dismay.
If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
Since we all love a conspiracy theory...I wonder if we're got to a point with a few of the injuries where they are maybe closer than we think to returning but don't particularly want some doofus international coach saying 'Well if he's ok to train I'll call him up'
Some questionable Twitter suggestions that jota is back in training today. Nothing said about him expressly in presser
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
I bloody hope so says it all Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright
Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worseI thought he would be available tonight
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
