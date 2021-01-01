« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

p27051

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm
Gravy is back.  ;D

afc tukrish

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:28:27 pm
Gravy is back.  ;D



Is he a bit thick?
Gus 1855

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm
TAA66

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Excellent news on Grav.

Get Jones back soon too hopefully
kop306

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm
grav on the bench on sunday ?
Rusty

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:28:52 pm
Is he a bit thick?

If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:41:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
If true, that would have me incredibly aroused. Much to my colleagues dismay.
how many times do you need to be told - no standing up during Zoom meetings!
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:42:34 am
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 10:33:24 pm
If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
:)
paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:46:59 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:08:07 pm
Since we all love a conspiracy theory...I wonder if we're got to a point with a few of the injuries where they are maybe closer than we think to returning but don't particularly want some doofus international coach saying 'Well if he's ok to train I'll call him up'
I bloody hope so

Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
Some questionable Twitter suggestions that jota is back in training today. Nothing said about him expressly in presser
says it all

Quote from: p27051 on Yesterday at 05:25:11 pm
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

mullyred94

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:47:39 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:46:59 am
I bloody hope so
 says it all
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:57:52 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:47:39 am
Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:14:43 am
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:19:54 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:14:43 am
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
good site that, some good info

thanks
Jookie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:19:59 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:57:52 am
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight


Concussion injuries can be quite difficult to diagnose and then put a timeline of return on.


Can be the case that concussion symptoms dont manifest until a day after the collision.  Can complete a game fine then feel symptoms hours later. Obviously sometime symptoms are there straight away. Its also no indication of how long symptoms will last. Can be 5-7 days. Can be weeks.


There is probably defined protocols the club will follow around concussion recovery. Theres probably less room to manoeuvre on this compared with non-head football injuries. Assuming Danns would need to clear certain assessments before being allowed to play again - from a Liverpool and football authorities perspective.
paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:21:01 am
good intel Jookie

thanks
Caligula?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:22:40 am
So Gravenberch, Jones, Danns, Trent and Konate could all be fit to play some role against Brighton. Other than Konate I'm guessing none of them will play but the thought of having them back is still nice.
