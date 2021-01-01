People are saying a player is usually injured when they pull up limping and then go for a scan. Im hoping that Konate was acting from an abundance of caution because theyd been explicitly briefed to manage their way through the game.
So, any news on Konate after the press conference?
Yeah because every single time its been "precautionary" or "he felt something" it's turned out to be an injury that's kept the player out for a while.
I guess you were right. We are unlucky.
Not on this occasion, Konate is simply injury prone and we've overplayed him and started him against a side we probably didn't need him against to get a result.
Did we escape ok? It seemed so though was worried about Darwin early. Will be leg break attempts on us next weekend but if we can escape that and get some back after internationals we'll be in an amazing spot.Got to be withdrawing as many as possible from internationals, couldn't give a fuck how much they value playing for their country, it's one meaningless break.
Any news on Jota?
Klopp said Konate has a chance of being fit for the United match.Hopefully Jones and Trent are getting closer.
So Trent and Jones back in squad for Brighton?
Jones i think yes. Trent, i think mid April.
Could Grav be back next week? I guess Baj and Thiago are a write off at this point.
Not that we will because of respect for the competition but Thursday should be VERY U23 heavy and AdrianBradley, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Gakpo, Elliott and Diaz should be nowhere near the squad.
Agree with the players you mention. But as we saw today some of our returning players need proper game time to shake off the rustiness. We need to fit in Robertson, Tsimikas, Szobo and Salah somehow. Is Danns over his concussion too?
