« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 524992 times)

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:59:57 am
People are saying a player is usually injured when they pull up limping and then go for a scan. Im hoping that Konate was acting from an abundance of caution because theyd been explicitly briefed to manage their way through the game.

Would make sense, wouldn't it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm »
So, any news on Konate after the press conference?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,333
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 04:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm
So, any news on Konate after the press conference?
Don't think so, not that it'd be likely anyway as you don't want to rush to provide the opposition with information. Guess there's a chance that some news hits the media tonight after an embargo.

more likely the people with sources at the club'll leak something tomorrow morning (or the walkaround gives it away)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,383
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:26:16 pm
So, any news on Konate after the press conference?

Hardly ever get any updates on the Saturday. Its usually around early afternoon that rumours of injuries circulate.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm »
Maybe rumours will come out tonight if they are in a hotel as Konate wouldn't be with squad if unfit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on March  7, 2024, 08:53:52 pm
Yeah because every single time its been "precautionary" or "he felt something" it's turned out to be an injury that's kept the player out for a while.

I guess you were right. We are unlucky.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:57:35 pm
I guess you were right. We are unlucky.

Not on this occasion, Konate is simply injury prone and we've overplayed him and started him against a side we probably didn't need him against to get a result.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 03:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:58:41 pm
Not on this occasion, Konate is simply injury prone and we've overplayed him and started him against a side we probably didn't need him against to get a result.

I said before the game he shouldn't play but during the game it was clear we couldn't afford to, we were lucky not to concede 5 goals.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 03:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:58:41 pm
Not on this occasion, Konate is simply injury prone and we've overplayed him and started him against a side we probably didn't need him against to get a result.

Yes - that was huge risk and it backfired.
Logged

Offline T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 06:44:10 pm »
Any news on Jota?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm »
Did we escape ok? It seemed so though was worried about Darwin early. Will be leg break attempts on us next weekend but if we can escape that and get some back after internationals we'll be in an amazing spot.

Got to be withdrawing as many as possible from internationals, couldn't give a fuck how much they value playing for their country, it's one meaningless break.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 06:56:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:46:49 pm
Did we escape ok? It seemed so though was worried about Darwin early. Will be leg break attempts on us next weekend but if we can escape that and get some back after internationals we'll be in an amazing spot.

Got to be withdrawing as many as possible from internationals, couldn't give a fuck how much they value playing for their country, it's one meaningless break.

We need to stand up for ourselves for once with internationals. It's mostly all friendlies so we should be withdrawing players and try to appeal to the sense of the international managers. You can guarantee City will.

The Prague first leg score is a blessing, as we'll need to rest a few and not have to go all out for that but there's a lack of options for rotation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm »
Klopp said Konate has a chance of being fit for the United match.

Hopefully Jones and Trent are getting closer.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,202
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 06:44:10 pm
Any news on Jota?
Mid April was the timeframe given a couple of weeks ago.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 09:03:43 pm »
So Trent and Jones back in squad for Brighton?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:40:40 pm
Klopp said Konate has a chance of being fit for the United match.

Hopefully Jones and Trent are getting closer.

I wouldn't rush Konate back (unless he's completely fine). It might be United but the league takes priority.

If he sits that out, he can sit the internationals out and get a decent break.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 09:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:03:43 pm
So Trent and Jones back in squad for Brighton?

Jones i think yes. Trent, i think mid April.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 09:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 09:12:47 pm
Jones i think yes. Trent, i think mid April.

Could Grav be back next week? I guess Baj and Thiago are a write off at this point.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,195
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 09:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:14:41 pm
Could Grav be back next week? I guess Baj and Thiago are a write off at this point.

I think they said Grav was back after break too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 09:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:14:41 pm
Could Grav be back next week? I guess Baj and Thiago are a write off at this point.
I think Grav and Konate have a chance for the FA Cup tie next week. The reason i said mid April for Trent is when Pep Ljynders said after the international break for Trent a couple of weeks ago he stated definately after the break, that doesnt mean he will definately make the first match day squad after the break, just that it will deffo be after.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
Not that we will because of respect for the competition but Thursday should be VERY U23 heavy and Adrian

Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Gakpo, Elliott and Diaz should be nowhere near the squad.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,317
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 09:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Not that we will because of respect for the competition but Thursday should be VERY U23 heavy and Adrian

Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Gakpo, Elliott and Diaz should be nowhere near the squad.

It'll be similar to the Southampton side perhaps but we could have been 2-0 down after the first few minutes in that one so we won't want to take it lightly. They're dangerous going forward and will want the security of a good few senior players in with the youngsters.

The bench could be stronger than the line up. It's a good job we got a healthy lead though to allow us to rest a fair few.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 09:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Not that we will because of respect for the competition but Thursday should be VERY U23 heavy and Adrian

Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Gakpo, Elliott and Diaz should be nowhere near the squad.

Agree with the players you mention. But as we saw today some of our returning players need proper game time to shake off the rustiness. We need to fit in Robertson, Tsimikas, Szobo and Salah somehow. Is Danns over his concussion too?
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 851
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Not that we will because of respect for the competition but Thursday should be VERY U23 heavy and Adrian

Bradley, VVD, Gomez, Endo, Mac, Gakpo, Elliott and Diaz should be nowhere near the squad.

Our u21s (no 23s anymore) often lose quite heavily to league one and two teams in the EFL trophy so we have to be careful as to how many we put in against Prague. There has to be a core of senior players in there.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,201
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 09:34:25 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 09:33:09 pm
Agree with the players you mention. But as we saw today some of our returning players need proper game time to shake off the rustiness. We need to fit in Robertson, Tsimikas, Szobo and Salah somehow. Is Danns over his concussion too?
I think the concussion protocol time is over for Danns.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 