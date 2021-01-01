I dont even get the crying about when a player should be taken off or might be taken off. Its so weird.



What does it matter? If Virgil came on at the start of the 2nd half, he could have twisted his ankle in the first 30 seconds, what happens then - everyone cries about WHY did the manager bring Virgil on in a game they where winning reasonably comfortably at the time..



Ibou could have played 0 mins last night, but still be on the end of a bad tackle in the first few mins of the match at the weekend, and be out for the rest of the season.



