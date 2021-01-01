« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 04:12:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
sorry, but this is proving hilarious ;D

at least you can admit that you're arguing with someone about something, even though that someone hasn't made a point you disagree with!
 
if you think saying the blanket statement that all humans will occasionally make decisions that they later wish were different is "trying to make things right and wrong" then you've lost me.

it's just a really simple generalisation. that you'd argue that generalisation and have a dig at me and passive aggressively imply that i've criticised the club with this generalisation about the human race simply says more about the manner you and Nick are approaching this thread at the moment than anything else

You're claiming that Klopp regrets not taking Konate off before he picks up a possible injury. Has he actually said that? No, you're just talking after it's happened that is all. None of us can live inside people's heads, so let's not go there. Anyway, let's leave it there as its a pretty pointless conversation.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:12:04 pm
You're claiming that Klopp regrets not taking Konate off before he picks up a possible injury. Has he actually said that? No, you're just talking after it's happened that is all. None of us can live inside people's heads, so let's not go there. Anyway, let's leave it there as its a pretty pointless conversation.
You need to slow down. Read the posts back. This is factually incorrect Jill.

How on earth would I know what Klopp's thinking or feeling?! ;D

You're right that it's a pointless conversation if it's going to continue along the current lines of you and Nick making up things that I've not said, in order to have a dig at me for things I've not said. Just slow down, and don't waste energy making pointless (and wrong) assumptions about what people are saying out of thin air
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:12:04 pm
You're claiming that Klopp regrets not taking Konate off before he picks up a possible injury. Has he actually said that? No, you're just talking after it's happened that is all. None of us can live inside people's heads, so let's not go there. Anyway, let's leave it there as its a pretty pointless conversation.

Be careful what you say. They are clearly more superior than us by talking in riddles.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm
You need to slow down. Read the posts back. This is factually incorrect Jill.

How on earth would I know what Klopp's thinking or feeling?! ;D

You're right that it's a pointless conversation if it's going to continue along the current lines of you and Nick making up things that I've not said, in order to have a dig at me for things I've not said. Just slow down, and don't waste energy making pointless (and wrong) assumptions about what people are saying out of thin air

It's exactly what this thread is about people making assumptions, and that is done by a number of people. No one has ever said that mistakes are not made, but only those in the inner circle at the club itself know for sure which ones of those are.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm
Be careful what you say. They are clearly more superior than us by talking in riddles.
yeah burn the witch!

it's not hard Nick - if you have to ask 'what point are you making', after you've literally already had a go at that person for reasons you admit you don't know, then maybe you just need to calm down a bit
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm
yeah burn the witch!

it's not hard Nick - if you have to ask 'what point are you making', after you've literally already had a go at that person for reasons you admit you don't know, then maybe you just need to calm down a bit

I am perfectly calm though.

I dont even think you know what point you making now as you have tied yourself up in knots.
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm »
Fun convo...


Offline Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:32:31 pm
Fun convo...



Was more fun trying to decide if you were too old or blind to wear Szobos clothes.p, especially those spaghetti treads.

Smash or Pass

Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:36:02 pm
He wouldn't have even travelled in my world

Would be genuinely interested to see one example of a club captain not travelling on the first leg of a euro away knockout match unless theyre injured.



Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Footballers have to play football. Footballers can get injured.

This was a knock out game away in a competition we can win.

Did people expect us to play the U18s?

Bizzarely, yes, despite the absolutely massive body of evidence to the contrary we seem to have this conversation every time a match like this comes up.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm »
I dont even get the crying about when a player should be taken off or might be taken off. Its so weird.

What does it matter? If Virgil came on at the start of the 2nd half, he could have twisted his ankle in the first 30 seconds, what happens then - everyone cries about WHY did the manager bring Virgil on in a game they where winning reasonably comfortably at the time..

Ibou could have played 0 mins last night, but still be on the end of a bad tackle in the first few mins of the match at the weekend, and be out for the rest of the season.

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
I dont even get the crying about when a player should be taken off or might be taken off. Its so weird.

What does it matter? If Virgil came on at the start of the 2nd half, he could have twisted his ankle in the first 30 seconds, what happens then - everyone cries about WHY did the manager bring Virgil on in a game they where winning reasonably comfortably at the time..

Ibou could have played 0 mins last night, but still be on the end of a bad tackle in the first few mins of the match at the weekend, and be out for the rest of the season.

Exactly.  :D
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
Was more fun trying to decide if you were too old or blind to wear Szobos clothes.p, especially those spaghetti treads.

Smash or Pass


while shocking, it's worlds better than that awful camo one - plus the shoes look decent, and non-medicinal
Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:44:26 pm
I dont even get the crying about when a player should be taken off or might be taken off. Its so weird.

What does it matter? If Virgil came on at the start of the 2nd half, he could have twisted his ankle in the first 30 seconds, what happens then - everyone cries about WHY did the manager bring Virgil on in a game they where winning reasonably comfortably at the time..

Ibou could have played 0 mins last night, but still be on the end of a bad tackle in the first few mins of the match at the weekend, and be out for the rest of the season.

Exactly.

The plan last night was quite clearly to turn 4 games (2 vs Prague, City, United away) before the international break into 3 by comfortably winning, which worked.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6334 on: Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm »
I think that T-shirt is fake.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6335 on: Yesterday at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:53:02 pm
Exactly.

The plan last night was quite clearly to turn 4 games (2 vs Prague, City, United away) before the international break into 3 by comfortably winning, which worked.

They would have worked out for each player how many minutes they could risk. I think Gomez has played a lot recently which is why it made sense to bring him off first, but I'm sure Konate would have followed shortly after that, which is why it was unlucky it happened when it did.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6336 on: Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Would be genuinely interested to see one example of a club captain not travelling on the first leg of a euro away knockout match unless theyre injured.


Give me an example of a top club in the Europa league vs a far inferior club (with a second leg to come) with the number of injuries we had/have and the critical game in the league 72 hours late with your opponent in it with extra rest  and weve got a comp.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6337 on: Yesterday at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm
Give me an example of a top club in the Europa league vs a far inferior club (with a second leg to come) with the number of injuries we had/have and the critical game in the league 72 hours late with your opponent in it with extra rest  and weve got a comp.

Maybe the Manager wanted rhythm.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6338 on: Yesterday at 05:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Would be genuinely interested to see one example of a club captain not travelling on the first leg of a euro away knockout match unless theyre injured.
At the end of the day, he's the one that'll lift it if we win. Of course, he'll travel for an away game in the knockout stage.

We're favourites for the Europa League but we need to respect the competition.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6339 on: Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:31:50 pm
Give me an example of a top club in the Europa league vs a far inferior club (with a second leg to come) with the number of injuries we had/have and the critical game in the league 72 hours late with your opponent in it with extra rest  and weve got a comp.

I mean youve just taken a specific scenario which is incredibly rare and asked me to replicate it.

Last year Barcelona, who win the title, go away to Man United at the same stage and theyre pretty much full strength.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6340 on: Yesterday at 08:30:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:39:14 pm
I mean youve just taken a specific scenario which is incredibly rare and asked me to replicate it.


Thats the point Im making - theres no equivalent for our situation
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6341 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm »
Can someone please help Dom? He's hurting my head.

His picnic table / checker board outfits suck.

I get that his GF broke up with him in the last 6 months (boy it will be interesting to see if she is marrying up??) - but this is no reason to subject us to this horrific attire.

I feel like I'm injured.
Online The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:34:24 pm
Can you explain these numbers? Im confused. Like how comes the minutes are almost 3000 higher this season than 21/22? Back then we were also competing in 4 competitions and there arent more Europa League games than CL games.

More minutes played due to their being more internationals is Simon Brundish's answer.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 01:05:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Footballers have to play football. Footballers can get injured.

This was a knock out game away in a competition we can win.

Did people expect us to play the U18s?
Ours have played an insane amount of games though. For me personally PL>EL so I was a bit frustrated when I saw how strong our team was on Thursday considering we have City on Sunday.
It is what it is though, Klopp and the team know much better than me and I have to get behind that.
Hopefully it doesnt bite us in the ass but its definitely made me less confident for this Sunday.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 01:15:46 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:05:44 am
Ours have played an insane amount of games though. For me personally PL>EL so I was a bit frustrated when I saw how strong our team was on Thursday considering we have City on Sunday.
It is what it is though, Klopp and the team know much better than me and I have to get behind that.
Hopefully it doesnt bite us in the ass but its definitely made me less confident for this Sunday.

We have a final across the water to get in. At this stage of the season the most important game is the next one, not the one after that or the one after that.
Online GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 01:39:22 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm
Ibou is definitely out IMO. There is no way someone who pulls up like that is not injured. Would be shocked if he was anywhere near the squad. It isnt even pessimism, its just seeing what happened on the pitch.

Klopp is just not giving anything away before a massive game.
Just like he said Mo and Darwin were day-to-day before the cup final. And I dont blame him one bit.




I think this is correct, maybe I'm a Negative Nelly but I can't remember the last time an injury doubt or late test  or even a rumour turned out to be nothing. And now they're saying Gomez was hurt on Thursday after all. So my prediction is a back four of Bradley, Quansah, VVD and Robbo, with Gomez on the bench and Ibou out until after the break. Just cranking the degree of difficulty again, we'll still beat City.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 01:42:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:39:22 am
I think this is correct, maybe I'm a Negative Nelly but I can't remember the last time an injury doubt or late test  or even a rumour turned out to be nothing. And now they're saying Gomez was hurt on Thursday after all. So my prediction is a back four of Bradley, Quansah, VVD and Robbo, with Gomez on the bench and Ibou out until after the break. Just cranking the degree of difficulty again, we'll still beat City.

Klopp said Gomez wasn't injured.
Offline Avens

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 01:59:07 am »
Sorry, what's the catalyst for this latest doom spiral? Klopp's comments saying that Ibou said he should be fine? I get that he might be wrong about it, but why have we all accepted he's done for?

Again, apologies to all if I've missed something else 😆
Offline Realgman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 02:17:37 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
Was more fun trying to decide if you were too old or blind to wear Szobos clothes.p, especially those spaghetti treads.

Smash or Pass




This is what happens when you are too handsome, someone tell him to stop that... the hack  of those clothes... tell his ma to have a word
Offline Coolie High

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 03:07:34 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:15:46 am
We have a final across the water to get in. At this stage of the season the most important game is the next one, not the one after that or the one after that.

The most important game is the Man City game.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6350 on: Today at 03:18:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:07:34 am
The most important game is the Man City game.


It sure is.
Online Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6351 on: Today at 07:59:57 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:59:07 am
Sorry, what's the catalyst for this latest doom spiral? Klopp's comments saying that Ibou said he should be fine? I get that he might be wrong about it, but why have we all accepted he's done for?

Again, apologies to all if I've missed something else 😆

People are saying a player is usually injured when they pull up limping and then go for a scan. Im hoping that Konate was acting from an abundance of caution because theyd been explicitly briefed to manage their way through the game.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6352 on: Today at 09:24:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:39:22 am
I think this is correct, maybe I'm a Negative Nelly but I can't remember the last time an injury doubt or late test  or even a rumour turned out to be nothing. And now they're saying Gomez was hurt on Thursday after all. So my prediction is a back four of Bradley, Quansah, VVD and Robbo, with Gomez on the bench and Ibou out until after the break. Just cranking the degree of difficulty again, we'll still beat City.

Kelleher was supposed to be out for the Prague game on Thursday.
Gomez was supposed to be injured in the Prague game.

So there's two examples in the last week.
Online spider-neil

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6353 on: Today at 09:43:50 am »
Really good website for Liverpool injury and potential return dates
https://www.premierinjuries.com/teams/liverpool
Online ValiantInstance

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6354 on: Today at 09:51:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:43:50 am
Really good website for Liverpool injury and potential return dates
https://www.premierinjuries.com/teams/liverpool
Don't recall Alisson being expected to be out until mid April?

We should get a lot of players back during the international break, but I guess we're all expecting that to be the case. Only one league game to get through, but you couldn't have picked a bigger one.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6355 on: Today at 09:55:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
Was more fun trying to decide if you were too old or blind to wear Szobos clothes.p, especially those spaghetti treads.

Smash or Pass



I wore far worse in the 90's
Online GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6356 on: Today at 09:56:30 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 09:24:39 am
Kelleher was supposed to be out for the Prague game on Thursday.
Gomez was supposed to be injured in the Prague game.

So there's two examples in the last week.

Tweets that get deleted after 5 minutes don't even count as rumours :)
Online Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6357 on: Today at 10:27:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:39:22 am
I think this is correct, maybe I'm a Negative Nelly but I can't remember the last time an injury doubt or late test  or even a rumour turned out to be nothing. And now they're saying Gomez was hurt on Thursday after all. So my prediction is a back four of Bradley, Quansah, VVD and Robbo, with Gomez on the bench and Ibou out until after the break. Just cranking the degree of difficulty again, we'll still beat City.

In pre-season there was a rumour that Szoboszlai pulled a muscle and a load of people collectively lost their shit at the medical department and Klopp. Turned out he rolled his ankle in training and missed a few days.
