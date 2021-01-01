I dont even get the crying about when a player should be taken off or might be taken off. Its so weird.
What does it matter? If Virgil came on at the start of the 2nd half, he could have twisted his ankle in the first 30 seconds, what happens then - everyone cries about WHY did the manager bring Virgil on in a game they where winning reasonably comfortably at the time..
Ibou could have played 0 mins last night, but still be on the end of a bad tackle in the first few mins of the match at the weekend, and be out for the rest of the season.