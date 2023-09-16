« previous next »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Mo fine
Joe fine
Ibou having a scan. No update yet
Offline The Test

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 01:37:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:17:14 pm
We could have kept the ball better yesterday. Our loose passes gave them good counter attacking opportunities.

True, and we're no strangers to the odd "hospital ball"
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:36:29 pm
Mo fine
Joe fine
Ibou having a scan. No update yet

He did say Ibou was quite positive last night, but having a scan. Which sounds promising....but we'll see.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:42:28 pm
He did say Ibou was quite positive last night, but having a scan. Which sounds promising....but we'll see.

He could very well be in the "red zone" which could rule him out for the weekend.  Just guessing here obviously but if he said he was starting to feel the muscle then that probably means he needs a rest. 
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 01:49:51 pm »
on balance of probabilities, Konate probably has an injury rather than being in the 'red zone'.

Obviously cross everything that he isn't injured, as that transforms our options for the games before the break, but lets see
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 01:56:19 pm »
I guess we wont know on Ibou until Sunday then.
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 01:57:34 pm »
There's been a few times in the past where I've thought along the lines 'I wish he'd let the player through on goal and conceded instead of pushing himself too hard and getting injured'.

If Konate actually did that, then kudos to him. We were far away and over the hills by that point anyway.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 02:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:47:43 pm
He could very well be in the "red zone" which could rule him out for the weekend.  Just guessing here obviously but if he said he was starting to feel the muscle then that probably means he needs a rest.

Agreed, but given the scale of the game I wonder how tempted Klopp would be to start him.

How many times does a player end up in the danger zone and a manager/player comes out and says 'if it was a cup final, I could have played''..?

Ibou is massively important here.

I think I am right in saying Gomez hasn't started at centre-back ahead of Quansah or Matip in a PL game for a long, long time. He is now a fullback in my mind - he doesn't play CB unless we are in crisis.

Happy to be proven wrong on the above but every time I expect Gomez to slot into CB, it has been Matip or Quansah alongside VVD or Konate.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:20:13 pm
Agreed, but given the scale of the game I wonder how tempted Klopp would be to start him.

How many times does a player end up in the danger zone and a manager/player comes out and says 'if it was a cup final, I could have played''..?

Ibou is massively important here.

I think I am right in saying Gomez hasn't started at centre-back ahead of Quansah or Matip in a PL game for a long, long time. He is now a fullback in my mind - he doesn't play CB unless we are in crisis.

Happy to be proven wrong on the above but every time I expect Gomez to slot into CB, it has been Matip or Quansah alongside VVD or Konate.

I feel like Klopp always puts the long term welfare of the player at the forefront of these decisions rather than a one off game, no matter how important.  We won't have the full story, unless he's injured, so I guess we'll find out on Sunday whether he's ok to play or not.   
Offline redk84

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 02:25:58 pm »
Even a chance at him being on the bench on Sunday is good news, as it was feared he'd be out until after Internationals
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 02:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:56:19 pm
I guess we wont know on Ibou until Sunday then.

The way things are leaked these days I have a feeling we'll know before then.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 02:39:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:16:10 pm
We needed to be going into the City match unbeaten still, as we need that momentum. Weakening the team last night would have risked that, besides which our players are getting injured sometimes in training as well, so whose to say it wouldn't still have happened somewhere else?

Where on earth did I mention last night in any of that post?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:25:58 pm
Even a chance at him being on the bench on Sunday is good news, as it was feared he'd be out until after Internationals

Feared by who ?
Online Peabee

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:29:01 pm
The way things are leaked these days I have a feeling we'll know before then.

Who is the leak this time I wonder? Wasn't it Danny Ward pre-2018? He used to tell his driver team news, and the driver leaked it online.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Who is the leak this time I wonder? Wasn't it Danny Ward pre-2018? He used to tell his driver team news, and the driver leaked it online.

I've no idea, not sure if it was ever found out who did the leaking. I mean it's still going on now, maybe the same person is still doing it.  :o
Online Ray K

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 02:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Who is the leak this time I wonder? Wasn't it Danny Ward pre-2018? He used to tell his driver team news, and the driver leaked it online.
I thought it was Chris Morgan telling his mates?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 02:49:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:39:48 pm
Where on earth did I mention last night in any of that post?

I am not saying you were among them but some seemed to be happy to put just kids out last night and that wouldn't have been fair, as Sparta can certainly play. That's what I meant by putting out a balance of a side for last night which means we keep the winning momentum going into Sunday.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 02:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 02:20:13 pm
Agreed, but given the scale of the game I wonder how tempted Klopp would be to start him.

How many times does a player end up in the danger zone and a manager/player comes out and says 'if it was a cup final, I could have played''..?

Ibou is massively important here.

I think I am right in saying Gomez hasn't started at centre-back ahead of Quansah or Matip in a PL game for a long, long time. He is now a fullback in my mind - he doesn't play CB unless we are in crisis.

Happy to be proven wrong on the above but every time I expect Gomez to slot into CB, it has been Matip or Quansah alongside VVD or Konate.

Quansah hasn't been starting that many PL games though - literally 5 all season:
  • Luton at home, 21/02/24 - Gomez played LB as Robbo was injured, Tsimi only just back from a month off; so Gomez had to play LB and Ibou was rested
  • Burnley at home, 10/02/24 - Gomez played LB as Robbo was injured, Tsimi was injured; so Gomez had to play LB and Ibou was rested
  • Burnley away, 26/12/23 - Gomez played LB as Robbo was injured, Tsimi was injured; so Gomez had to play LB and Ibou was rested
  • Crystal Palace away, 09/12/23 - Tsimikas played LB as Robbo was injured, Gomez got a bit of a rest and was then brought on at HT for Endo
  • Wolaves away, 16/09/23 - Gomez had to play RB as Trent, Ramsay was injured (and on loan), AND Bradley was injured; VVD was suspended and Ibou coming back from a 2 week injury so Matip and Quansah had to play CB.

So of the 5 times Quansah has started, Gomez has *had* to play either RB or LB in 4 of them due to 2 injuries to Trent/Bradley, or Robbo/Tsimi - so no other option and Gomez could not play CB.  The other one, he was on the bench and came on for Endo in MF - so probably rested.  For reference, Gomez *HAS* started 1 games at CB this season, ahead of Quansah (when VVD and Ibou was out) - so it is basically 50/50 when one of them had to start, Gomez started 1 game, Quansah the other (and Gomez was rested and then brought on for Endo).
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 03:00:25 pm »
Dont agree with playing Quansah and Bradley down that right side. City will target that.
Offline Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 03:21:21 pm »
Ibou is definitely out IMO. There is no way someone who pulls up like that is not injured. Would be shocked if he was anywhere near the squad. It isnt even pessimism, its just seeing what happened on the pitch.

Klopp is just not giving anything away before a massive game.
Just like he said Mo and Darwin were day-to-day before the cup final. And I dont blame him one bit.


Offline Realgman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 03:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:21:21 pm
Ibou is definitely out IMO. There is no way someone who pulls up like that is not injured. Would be shocked if he was anywhere near the squad. It isnt even pessimism, its just seeing what happened on the pitch.

Klopp is just not giving anything away before a massive game.
Just like he said Mo and Darwin were day-to-day before the cup final. And I dont blame him one bit.

Yeah, i agree, he was skinned and when he went to go after he stopped immediately and limped a bit... Man is injured.
Online JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm »
Ibou out is a massive blow for Sunday and its really frustrating we've got ourselves into his situation in the league but will play the critical game so far off our best line up
I know people get twitchy but its fine to call us out for mistakes .. and leaving Nunez, Mac and Konate on at half time 3-0 up in a two legged fixture was nonsensical. There's nothing hindsight related about it - most of us at home on our couch would've made those subs at half time
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Ibou out is a massive blow for Sunday and its really frustrating we've got ourselves into his situation in the league but will play the critical game so far off our best line up
I know people get twitchy but its fine to call us out for mistakes .. and leaving Nunez, Mac and Konate on at half time 3-0 up in a two legged fixture was nonsensical. There's nothing hindsight related about it - most of us at home on our couch would've made those subs at half time

You would be saying the same thing if Virg came on and got injured.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Ibou out is a massive blow for Sunday and its really frustrating we've got ourselves into his situation in the league but will play the critical game so far off our best line up
I know people get twitchy but its fine to call us out for mistakes .. and leaving Nunez, Mac and Konate on at half time 3-0 up in a two legged fixture was nonsensical. There's nothing hindsight related about it - most of us at home on our couch would've made those subs at half time

And if you make the subs ant HT then another player could get injured.

Its also not confirmed that hes out.
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 03:34:24 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:25:30 pm
LFC Injury status as of week 28 of a season via @SimonBrundish




Minutes played include Internationals.

Can you explain these numbers? Im confused. Like how comes the minutes are almost 3000 higher this season than 21/22? Back then we were also competing in 4 competitions and there arent more Europa League games than CL games.
Online JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:33:48 pm
You would be saying the same thing if Virg came on and got injured.

He wouldn't have even travelled in my world
Online Peabee

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:34:24 pm
Can you explain these numbers? Im confused. Like how comes the minutes are almost 3000 higher this season than 21/22? Back then we were also competing in 4 competitions and there arent more Europa League games than CL games.

There's about 5-10 mins extra per game because of the additional added time.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 03:42:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:31:20 pm
Ibou out is a massive blow for Sunday and its really frustrating we've got ourselves into his situation in the league but will play the critical game so far off our best line up
I know people get twitchy but its fine to call us out for mistakes .. and leaving Nunez, Mac and Konate on at half time 3-0 up in a two legged fixture was nonsensical. There's nothing hindsight related about it - most of us at home on our couch would've made those subs at half time

It's not a mistake, it is something that can happen anytime. Due to our injuries we are having to batter players like Joe Gomez and in my opinion it's right he came off first. There was no way Konate would have stayed on all game. My guess is he would have been among the next off, sometimes shit happens.
Online JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 03:45:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:42:17 pm
It's not a mistake, it is something that can happen anytime. Due to our injuries we are having to batter players like Joe Gomez and in my opinion it's right he came off first. There was no way Konate would have stayed on all game. My guess is he would have been among the next off, sometimes shit happens.

we just disagree on what last night was relative to Sunday and that's where people are on that is where their opinions come from
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:45:36 pm
we just disagree on what last night was relative to Sunday and that's where people are on that is where their opinions come from
there's that, but there's also the people who can't countenance that humans (including those employed at LFC) are imperfect and can occasionally make decisions they would take back if they could.
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
If Joe is fine, Bradley - Gomez - Van Dijk - Robbo is a solid back 4, Konate is slightly better than Gomez as a center back but not by much.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:47:23 pm
there's that, but there's also the people who can't countenance that humans (including those employed at LFC) are imperfect and can occasionally make decisions they would take back if they could.

Footballers have to play football. Footballers can get injured.

This was a knock out game away in a competition we can win.

Did people expect us to play the U18s?
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6312 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:47:24 pm
If Joe is fine, Bradley - Gomez - Van Dijk - Robbo is a solid back 4, Konate is slightly better than Gomez as a center back but not by much.
Quansah in place of Robbo even more solid (and less fatigued)
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6313 on: Today at 03:51:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:47:23 pm
there's that, but there's also the people who can't countenance that humans (including those employed at LFC) are imperfect and can occasionally make decisions they would take back if they could.

I'm sorry that is nonsense. When people claim this they not are taking into account the situation with regards the players which are available. We are in a situation where we are having to play more players more often, due to injuries. That makes any decision even a straight forward one a lot more difficult to get right. But of course everyone else knows better.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6314 on: Today at 03:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:50:03 pm
Footballers have to play football. Footballers can get injured.

This was a knock out game away in a competition we can win.

Did people expect us to play the U18s?
I think you finding immediate controversy in that sentence I posted has proved something!

thanks for those cliches and odd question - though they appear unrelated to anything I've said (or anyone else for that matter, bit extreme suggesting people wanted an u18 side out there!)

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:51:12 pm
I'm sorry that is nonsense. When people claim this they not are taking into account the situation with regards the players which are available. We are in a situation where we are having to play more players more often, due to injuries. That makes any decision even a straight forward one a lot more difficult to get right. But of course everyone else knows better.
Thanks also Jill for backing the point up even more.

Claim what? It's like you've both replied to some hidden text that I didn't write!

And again, like Nick you end on a random dig - why?

That you and Nick have managed to court controversy in my suggestion that humans make mistakes is really something! ;D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6315 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:53:51 pm
I think you finding immediate controversy in that sentence I posted has proved something!

thanks for those cliches and odd question - though they appear unrelated to anything I've said (or anyone else for that matter, bit extreme suggesting people wanted an u18 side out there!)
Thanks also Jill for backing the point up even more.

Claim what? It's like you've both replied to some hidden text that I didn't write!

And again, like Nick you end on a random dig - why?

That you and Nick have managed to court controversy in my suggestion that humans make mistakes is really something! ;D


Because you and trying to make this into a right and wrong thing. There is no right and wrong in this, just opinions. None of us have the fall facts yet some of you want to criticise people inside the club on a decision that none of you have the full facts to back you up. Why is that?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6316 on: Today at 03:59:49 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:53:51 pm
I think you finding immediate controversy in that sentence I posted has proved something!

thanks for those cliches and odd question - though they appear unrelated to anything I've said (or anyone else for that matter, bit extreme suggesting people wanted an u18 side out there!)
Thanks also Jill for backing the point up even more.

Claim what? It's like you've both replied to some hidden text that I didn't write!

And again, like Nick you end on a random dig - why?

That you and Nick have managed to court controversy in my suggestion that humans make mistakes is really something! ;D

Court controversy because we disagree with what you are saying ?

What even is your point ?
Online Redley

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6317 on: Today at 04:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:59:49 pm
Court controversy because we disagree with what you are saying ?

What even is your point ?

His point seems to be that Klopp would take a player off if he knew that the player was going to get injured if he didnt. Its a pretty tame point really.

Not sure where the 'humans make mistakes' bit is from though, as that suggests a player getting injured is someone's fault and that seems a bit of a stretch
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6318 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:59:49 pm
Court controversy because we disagree with what you are saying ?

What even is your point ?
sorry, but this is proving hilarious ;D

at least you can admit that you're arguing with someone about something, even though that someone hasn't made a point you disagree with!
 
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:58:15 pm

Because you and trying to make this into a right and wrong thing. There is no right and wrong in this, just opinions. None of us have the fall facts yet some of you want to criticise people inside the club on a decision that none of you have the full facts to back you up. Why is that?

if you think saying the blanket statement that all humans will occasionally make decisions that they later wish were different is "trying to make things right and wrong" then you've lost me.

it's just a really simple generalisation. that you'd argue that generalisation and have a dig at me and passive aggressively imply that i've criticised the club with this generalisation about the human race simply says more about the manner you and Nick are approaching this thread at the moment than anything else

Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:02:18 pm
His point seems to be that Klopp would take a player off if he knew that the player was going to get injured if he didnt. Its a pretty tame point really.

Not sure where the 'humans make mistakes' bit is from though, as that suggests a player getting injured is someone's fault and that seems a bit of a stretch
literally all wrong unfortunately (no biggie).

I think people should try to just stick to reading whats said, rather than imaging there's some subtext and grand plot.
Offline TAA66

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6319 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:21:21 pm
Ibou is definitely out IMO. There is no way someone who pulls up like that is not injured. Would be shocked if he was anywhere near the squad. It isnt even pessimism, its just seeing what happened on the pitch.

Klopp is just not giving anything away before a massive game.
Just like he said Mo and Darwin were day-to-day before the cup final. And I dont blame him one bit.

Agreed
