Court controversy because we disagree with what you are saying ?



What even is your point ?





Because you and trying to make this into a right and wrong thing. There is no right and wrong in this, just opinions. None of us have the fall facts yet some of you want to criticise people inside the club on a decision that none of you have the full facts to back you up. Why is that?

His point seems to be that Klopp would take a player off if he knew that the player was going to get injured if he didnt. Its a pretty tame point really.



Not sure where the 'humans make mistakes' bit is from though, as that suggests a player getting injured is someone's fault and that seems a bit of a stretch



sorry, but this is proving hilariousat least you can admit that you're arguing with someone about something, even though that someone hasn't made a point you disagree with!if you think saying the blanket statement that all humans will occasionally make decisions that they later wish were different is "trying to make things right and wrong" then you've lost me.it's just a really simple generalisation. that you'd argue that generalisation and have a dig at me and passive aggressively imply that i've criticised the club with this generalisation about the human race simply says more about the manner you and Nick are approaching this thread at the moment than anything elseliterally all wrong unfortunately (no biggie).I think people should try to just stick to reading whats said, rather than imaging there's some subtext and grand plot.