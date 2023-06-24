« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:18:03 pm
She has Knight as her personal trainer.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:18:03 pm
She has Knight as her personal trainer.

Her Knight in Under Armour?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:25:50 pm
Yeah which is why i find it amazing how many on here suffered ACL ruptures.
Contact sports.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm
Contact sports.

Not all of them apparently. Some on here did it just by standing up.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
Not all of them apparently. Some on here did it just by standing up.

Im not saying Rob is injury prone but he dislocated his finger in a Greggs doorway once.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Im not saying Rob is injury prone but he dislocated his finger in a Greggs doorway once.

I was talking about non contact sports.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Im not saying Rob is injury prone but he dislocated his finger in a Greggs doorway once.
Sounds like a question on Blankety Blank
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
FFS thats all we need.  Konate is definitely out against city - not sure why people are saying its precautionary - he literally pulled up whilst Sparta were on an attack and they should have scored. 

Lets hope he is back after the international break. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
FFS thats all we need.  Konate is definitely out against city - not sure why people are saying its precautionary - he literally pulled up whilst Sparta were on an attack and they should have scored. 

Lets hope he is back after the international break.

Maybe those people prefer to be optimistic about things. Sure beats moping around the place always expecting the worst.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm
Maybe those people prefer to be optimistic about things. Sure beats moping around the place always expecting the worst.
We'll have none of that sort of thing around here, thank-you very much!

Klopp confirming that Gomez and Darwin were pre-planned subs was a good way to end the evening after the scaremongering from the commentators!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 11:05:29 pm
If Konate is out we have Joe and Quansah as solid cover. We will be fine.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm
Maybe those people prefer to be optimistic about things. Sure beats moping around the place always expecting the worst.

Be back straight after international break is not expecting the worst - it rather optimistic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6252 on: Today at 08:01:56 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
Sounds like a question on Blankety Blank
Haha ;D

Rawkety Blank. Im not saying Andy has a problem with referees, but when he saw Paul Tierney outside the ground last week, he volleyed him in the blanks
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6253 on: Today at 08:06:11 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm
Be back straight after international break is not expecting the worst - it rather optimistic

Did you hear what Klopp said ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6254 on: Today at 08:17:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:11 am
Did you hear what Klopp said ?

Klopp said the same thing about Nunez after Brentford ( precautionary).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6255 on: Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:17:16 am
Klopp said the same thing about Nunez after Brentford ( precautionary).

It might be selective hearing then?

Remember he said this too: as we have 11 on the pitch then we will fight.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6256 on: Today at 08:36:35 am
It's possible to be both concerned about our injury situation and bullish about our on pitch chances nonetheless. Wild I know.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6257 on: Today at 10:42:39 am
I fully expect this to not be as much of an issue next season.  Klopp had a massive injury crisis towards the end at Dortmund, no?  And that's two seasons we've had under him now which have also been ravaged by injuries.

Think it's just the style and intensity of his methods, on the pitch, in training, etc.  Leaves players more susceptible to injury because of the strain on their bodies.

It pays off handsomely results-wise, though, swings and roundabouts.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6258 on: Today at 10:47:10 am
With Konate clearly we'll be stronger than without, but it's what we have at the other end which excites me and probably worries Man City more.

Imagine being a City fan (as horrible as that may seem), you would absolutely not be confident coming into this game. I have little doubt they'll have a lot of the ball, but they're going to have their hands full no doubt.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6259 on: Today at 10:52:12 am
Love Konate, one of my favourite player and hes incredibly underrated outside our fanbase IMO butttt, Gomez has had a blinder of a season and we could do a lot worse than having him at CB alongside Virgil. If it had come before yesterday id be a lot more worried but with Robbo AND Tsimikas fit we have left back covered, Bradley has been excellent and Trent looks to be on the way back which covers the right. Obviously its not ideal, especially at this stage of the season but at least we have cover across the backline IF Konate is out injured
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6260 on: Today at 10:54:33 am
Its not Klopp. Its the football schedule. it simply cant be done.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6261 on: Today at 10:55:22 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:54:33 am
Its not Klopp. Its the football schedule. it simply cant be done.

That obviously plays a part, but other teams don't seem to have these sort of injury issues as often as we do.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6262 on: Today at 10:59:17 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:54:33 am
Its not Klopp. Its the football schedule. it simply cant be done.

Could it be a combination of both. We play an extremely intense brand of football and the schedule is pretty ridiculous
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6263 on: Today at 11:06:13 am
If he's out he's out. The squad have stood up time after time.  Nobody has let us down when called upon. If Klopp picks Adrian to play cb then he would prob end up As an 8 out of 10. We are in a great position one I never thought we would be in
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6264 on: Today at 11:07:40 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:59:17 am
Could it be a combination of both. We play an extremely intense brand of football and the schedule is pretty ridiculous

It is both for sure .. but it was our choice to compete at a first team level on 4 fronts
The truth is an 'injury crisis' have had a profound effect our chances of winning trophies in 3 of the last 4 seasons (iirc could be 3 of 5... I'm hazy on years!) ... at some point that's not bad luck and we should have made a different choice strategically
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6265 on: Today at 11:13:57 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:40 am
It is both for sure .. but it was our choice to compete at a first team level on 4 fronts
The truth is an 'injury crisis' have had a profound effect our chances of winning trophies in 3 of the last 4 seasons (iirc could be 3 of 5... I'm hazy on years!) ... at some point that's not bad luck and we should have made a different choice strategically

But we have also been really successful in that period.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6266 on: Today at 11:30:34 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:40 am
It is both for sure .. but it was our choice to compete at a first team level on 4 fronts
The truth is an 'injury crisis' have had a profound effect our chances of winning trophies in 3 of the last 4 seasons (iirc could be 3 of 5... I'm hazy on years!) ... at some point that's not bad luck and we should have made a different choice strategically

I agree to be honest, although we've obviously done very well during this period I do think sometimes we take bigger risks than we need to i  pursuit of silverware.

There is no perfect science but sometimes I do feel baffled by our decisions and the risks we take
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #6267 on: Today at 11:33:08 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:07:40 am
It is both for sure .. but it was our choice to compete at a first team level on 4 fronts
The truth is an 'injury crisis' have had a profound effect our chances of winning trophies in 3 of the last 4 seasons (iirc could be 3 of 5... I'm hazy on years!) ... at some point that's not bad luck and we should have made a different choice strategically

I'd be really interested to see your workings on this as to a) which seasons an injury crisis had a profound effect on our chances of winning trophies and b) how, in your opinion, our strategic choices made those injury crises more likely to occur.

Off the top of my head, going back 6 years for arguments sake to 2018:

2018 - Champions League Finalists, 4th placed league finish - No notable injury Crisis and we reached the final of the only of the two big trophies which we had a realsitic chance of winning anyway

2019 - Champions League Winners, 2nd placed League finish with 98 points, again no notable injury crisis and, even if there was, we achieved the second highest points total in history.

2020 - Premier League Champions having the title essentially wrapped up by January. You could make a case for the Alisson injury costing us in the CL vs Atletico given Adrian's performance in the home-leg but it's difficult to attribute that to any decision making from the club as we were knocked out of the league cup fairly early and the FA Cup 5th Round where Adrian played in goal.

2021 - Inarguable that an injury crisis was at play here, although I'm again not sure what strategic decision making the club made to contribute to it given we were knocked out of the FA Cup in the 3rd round away at United and the 4th round of the league cup at home to Arsenal. You can make a good case for our transfer policy being an issue here, ie not signing a centre-half at the start of the season (although the rumoured centre half had we done that was Kabak anyway,) but I'm not sure if your strategic comment is in reference to transfer policy as well as competition priority?

2022 - Win 2 trophies, reach the final of the Champions League and are fifteen minutes away from the title. I suppose you could make a case that if we didn't take the domestic cups as seriously then we may have not had Thiago playing through an injury in the final etc but again, if we get mid-90s points totals and are fifteen minutes away from the title whilst getting to the final of the European Cup and losing to a club that's won every final they've ever been in since the competition became the CL (requiring a world class goal-keeping performance), I think it's a bit unfair to put it down to that.

2023 - I would argue that it's massively short-sighted to put any lack of success last season down to injuries, we were crap with an aging midfield and were never winning either of the big two trophies even if they'd all remained fit all season.

The reality is that thus far this season we've played the same number of games as City roughly as our extra League Cup games are offset by their Super Cup and World Club Cup appearances, you can also make an argument for our Europa League group stages being far less demanding than their CL equivalents given the standard of opposition, Van Dijk, for example, only played one match in that stage I think which was away at LASK, there may be another one but the point remains. Of course I take the point that City have depeer pockets than we do but they don't necessarily have a deeper squad than we do, which is a testament to what the club have achieved as much as anything else and it doesn't make them somehow immune from injury either.

My point on this is that I think if you have a pre-conceived idea that we perhaps have taken cetain competitions more seriously than you might have preferred that your going to see this stuff through that lens and that decision will be a key factor in your eyes. We'll never know whether it's played a part this season or not, as I've said above, we end up with 0 fit centre halves in 2021 whilst getting knocked out of both domestic competitions early, but if you have the notion that it has played a part, then that is the way you're likely to see it.
