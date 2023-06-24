It is both for sure .. but it was our choice to compete at a first team level on 4 fronts

The truth is an 'injury crisis' have had a profound effect our chances of winning trophies in 3 of the last 4 seasons (iirc could be 3 of 5... I'm hazy on years!) ... at some point that's not bad luck and we should have made a different choice strategically



I'd be really interested to see your workings on this as to a) which seasons an injury crisis had a profound effect on our chances of winning trophies and b) how, in your opinion, our strategic choices made those injury crises more likely to occur.Off the top of my head, going back 6 years for arguments sake to 2018:2018 - Champions League Finalists, 4th placed league finish - No notable injury Crisis and we reached the final of the only of the two big trophies which we had a realsitic chance of winning anyway2019 - Champions League Winners, 2nd placed League finish with 98 points, again no notable injury crisis and, even if there was, we achieved the second highest points total in history.2020 - Premier League Champions having the title essentially wrapped up by January. You could make a case for the Alisson injury costing us in the CL vs Atletico given Adrian's performance in the home-leg but it's difficult to attribute that to any decision making from the club as we were knocked out of the league cup fairly early and the FA Cup 5th Round where Adrian played in goal.2021 - Inarguable that an injury crisis was at play here, although I'm again not sure what strategic decision making the club made to contribute to it given we were knocked out of the FA Cup in the 3rd round away at United and the 4th round of the league cup at home to Arsenal. You can make a good case for our transfer policy being an issue here, ie not signing a centre-half at the start of the season (although the rumoured centre half had we done that was Kabak anyway,) but I'm not sure if your strategic comment is in reference to transfer policy as well as competition priority?2022 - Win 2 trophies, reach the final of the Champions League and are fifteen minutes away from the title. I suppose you could make a case that if we didn't take the domestic cups as seriously then we may have not had Thiago playing through an injury in the final etc but again, if we get mid-90s points totals and are fifteen minutes away from the title whilst getting to the final of the European Cup and losing to a club that's won every final they've ever been in since the competition became the CL (requiring a world class goal-keeping performance), I think it's a bit unfair to put it down to that.2023 - I would argue that it's massively short-sighted to put any lack of success last season down to injuries, we were crap with an aging midfield and were never winning either of the big two trophies even if they'd all remained fit all season.The reality is that thus far this season we've played the same number of games as City roughly as our extra League Cup games are offset by their Super Cup and World Club Cup appearances, you can also make an argument for our Europa League group stages being far less demanding than their CL equivalents given the standard of opposition, Van Dijk, for example, only played one match in that stage I think which was away at LASK, there may be another one but the point remains. Of course I take the point that City have depeer pockets than we do but they don't necessarily have a deeper squad than we do, which is a testament to what the club have achieved as much as anything else and it doesn't make them somehow immune from injury either.My point on this is that I think if you have a pre-conceived idea that we perhaps have taken cetain competitions more seriously than you might have preferred that your going to see this stuff through that lens and that decision will be a key factor in your eyes. We'll never know whether it's played a part this season or not, as I've said above, we end up with 0 fit centre halves in 2021 whilst getting knocked out of both domestic competitions early, but if you have the notion that it has played a part, then that is the way you're likely to see it.