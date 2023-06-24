She has Knight as her personal trainer.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Yeah which is why i find it amazing how many on here suffered ACL ruptures.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Contact sports.
Not all of them apparently. Some on here did it just by standing up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]