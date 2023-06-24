« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Reply #6240 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
She has Knight as her personal trainer.

 ;D ;D ;D
Reply #6241 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 09:39:54 pm »
She has Knight as her personal trainer.

Her Knight in Under Armour?
Reply #6242 on: Today at 09:47:43 pm
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 09:47:43 pm »
Yeah which is why i find it amazing how many on here suffered ACL ruptures.
Contact sports.
Reply #6243 on: Today at 09:48:27 pm
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 09:48:27 pm »
Contact sports.

Not all of them apparently. Some on here did it just by standing up.
Reply #6244 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm »
Not all of them apparently. Some on here did it just by standing up.

Im not saying Rob is injury prone but he dislocated his finger in a Greggs doorway once.
