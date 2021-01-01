One bad rig out that
Including ball work??
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Unfortunately there aren't any photos of the post training rub-down
Do you pay extra for this access? Asking for a friend..
Danns has concussion after the collision with the forest keeper
Still no sign of Badger on the grass then.
I don't think he will play this year. It's so weird.
I read in an interview with Danns that he was out for 9 months or so with something called osgood schlatter which I think is a knee thing linked to growth/overuse etc so I wonder if its something similar with Baj
even in elite academies these kids are probably putting some miles in all whilst their bodies are still developing
I'd never pay those prices for clothes on principle, but much prefer people in general wearing more unique things and having some personality about them. Rather that than everyone who wears canada goose jackets beacsue 'everyone else is wearing one', or whatever military scally outfit is in 'fashion' this year. Everyone just ends up wearing the same shite out of peer pressure / shitting themselves in case they stand out from others and get ripped for it. At least Dom has a mind of his own and the balls to wear what he wants. Even if that really isn't my style
I totally agree with this, and think Dom looks cool AF. I would wear it myself if I hadn't accidentally turned into an old fart.
Endo has moneyballs
Szobo wasn't spotted during training leading to rumours he's had a recurrence of his injury..
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.22]