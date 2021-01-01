« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 509703 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 02:08:49 pm »
Is there a special cow or zebra cow that he needed to kill to create that outfit?
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm »

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,558
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:06:34 pm
One bad rig out that


That won't draw attention to him in SPAR will it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm »
Hahaha 3 pages of fashion chat is why there was a strict news only policy in the other thread I suspect. Mods trying to herd kittens
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,529
  • Big in Japan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm
Including ball work??

Unfortunately there aren't any photos of the post training rub-down
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm
Unfortunately there aren't any photos of the post training rub-down

Endo has moneyballs
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,850
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm
Unfortunately there aren't any photos of the post training rub-down

Do you pay extra for this access? Asking for a friend..
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,593
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 03:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:46:10 pm
Do you pay extra for this access? Asking for a friend..

Also a triball follower of the club?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,333
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm »
Danns has concussion after the collision with the forest keeper
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,134
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:21:38 pm
Danns has concussion after the collision with the forest keeper

so Danns jumped right up and got on with it, and the goalie had a lie down for 5 mins  :D

Not good though, can nasty things concussions of course, hopefully hell be recovered from it soon.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Still no sign of Badger on the grass then.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,240
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 05:15:25 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
Still no sign of Badger on the grass then.
I don't think he will play this year. It's so weird.
Logged

Offline vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:15:25 pm
I don't think he will play this year. It's so weird.

I read in an interview with Danns that he was out for 9 months or so with something called osgood schlatter which I think is a knee thing linked to growth/overuse etc so I wonder if it’s something similar with Baj…even in elite academies these kids are probably putting some miles in all whilst their bodies are still developing
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 05:52:21 pm »
Bajčetić is only 19 so nothing to worry about, especially when you see what Jurgen recently said. It's clear our sports science team are managing his long term future carefully.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm »
City basically putting out a B team tonight.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 07:17:34 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 05:34:47 pm
I read in an interview with Danns that he was out for 9 months or so with something called osgood schlatter which I think is a knee thing linked to growth/overuse etc so I wonder if its something similar with Bajeven in elite academies these kids are probably putting some miles in all whilst their bodies are still developing
Or Shatner's Bassoon
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:28:40 am
I'd never pay those prices for clothes on principle, but much prefer people in general wearing more unique things and having some personality about them. Rather that than everyone who wears canada goose jackets beacsue 'everyone else is wearing one', or whatever military scally outfit is in 'fashion' this year.

Everyone just ends up wearing the same shite out of peer pressure / shitting themselves in case they stand out from others and get ripped for it. At least Dom has a mind of his own and the balls to wear what he wants.  :) Even if that really isn't my style  ;D

I totally agree with this, and think Dom looks cool AF. I would wear it myself if I hadn't accidentally turned into an old fart.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,593
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: blamski on Yesterday at 07:25:24 pm
I totally agree with this, and think Dom looks cool AF. I would wear it myself if I hadn't accidentally turned into an old fart.

Won't be too many other old farts kitted out like Dom...

Go for it... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 02:32:13 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:06:21 pm
Endo has moneyballs
I think they all do  :)
Logged

Online Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 03:05:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on March  5, 2024, 09:52:49 pm
Szobo wasn't spotted during training leading to rumours he's had a recurrence of his injury..



No wonder he wasnt spotted, hes wearing camouflage 😉
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 