« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 507236 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,115
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 10:13:46 am »
Our lads wear some terrible clobber.

Elliott is usually the biggest culprit, dresses like a 90s eurotrash techno DJ.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:06:22 am

Feels like an outfit you could only wear once as well. Statement piece. Cant rock up with the same thing on next week.

Bag and shoes could be recycled with other clobber so not all bad.

Definitely a bag to reuse too. Stylish. Practical size.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 10:44:03 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:46 am
Our lads wear some terrible clobber.

Elliott is usually the biggest culprit, dresses like a 90s eurotrash techno DJ.

They've all got horrible dress sense.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 10:47:33 am »
I think they all look super cool.

Baggy is back in. get with the programme AndyM

Init
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,437
  • Truthiness
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:44:03 am
They've all got horrible dress sense.
I think Klopp entered the dressing room in November, looked around and thought 'I'm tired, Robbie' and went off to phone John Henry.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,074
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
What's mad is that footballers are rich, famous and in great shape, they could walk around in pyjamas all day and get away with it, yet they spend copious amounts of money to look like absolute twats.
Logged

Online gnaume

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • Wow! My subconsciousness is a genius!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
Them trainees are among the worst I've ever seen. Hideous!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,175
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Dunno what everyone is commenting on, I can't see anyone in that pic
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
I'd never pay those prices for clothes on principle, but much prefer people in general wearing more unique things and having some personality about them. Rather that than everyone who wears canada goose jackets beacsue 'everyone else is wearing one', or whatever military scally outfit is in 'fashion' this year.

Everyone just ends up wearing the same shite out of peer pressure / shitting themselves in case they stand out from others and get ripped for it. At least Dom has a mind of his own and the balls to wear what he wants.  :) Even if that really isn't my style  ;D
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,549
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:46 am
Our lads wear some terrible clobber.

Elliott is usually the biggest culprit, dresses like a 90s eurotrash techno DJ.

Late 30s and older people commenting on modern fashion holds no weight.

What 20 odd year olds wear has always been criticised by older people. Id never wear what the players do but I suspect I might wear similar things if I was early 20s. I reckon some of the clothes we wore in our early 20s were equally as bad.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,280
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 11:52:59 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:44:03 am
They've all got horrible dress sense.
Endo doesn't!
Quote from: gnaume on Today at 11:00:58 am
Them trainees are among the worst I've ever seen. Hideous!
they look like they might be available on prescription

really emphasise his tiny feet too!
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 12:00:43 pm »
Came here to check up on injury news and greeted with some sort of fashionista gok wan reviews on clothing.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 12:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:44:03 am
They've all got horrible dress sense.
seems to afflict a lot of footballers.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,839
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:31 am
The jacket was probably 2.5k, bottoms maybe 1.5k, just under 1k for the trainers and maybe under 1.4k for the bag.

Fashion is clearly gods way of letting normal people spot the idiots from a distance.  You could probably get that shit at an army surplus store for 30 bucks. In the states they'd probably throw in a rifle and some ammo.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 12:15:17 pm »
Injury (and absence) (and player clobber blabber) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,748
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:31 am
The jacket was probably 2.5k, bottoms maybe 1.5k, just under 1k for the trainers and maybe under 1.4k for the bag.

Whats in the bag anyway? Is it keeping his sandwiches cool?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:20:12 pm
Whats in the bag anyway? Is it keeping his sandwiches cool?
being his sandwiches is all they need to be cool.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,280
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Logged

Online red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 257
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Training live stream delayed 🫣
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 12:42:43 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 12:41:01 pm
Training live stream delayed 🫣
The cardboard Kelleher cut-out didn't arrive in time.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,485
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 12:42:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:22:06 am
Training live today at 1230 from the clubs youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zowq-n63xv4

Klopps presser later in day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea5w05lDkAg
. links here
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
The GOAT is out with the lads!!

GOAT doing a gentle jog!!!  ;D
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 12:47:35 pm »
LIVE training:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4</a>

Welcome back Mo!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:21 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 12:49:31 pm »
is Jayden danns training?
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:49:31 pm
is Jayden danns training?

No.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,887
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Saving him for City.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,648
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm »
Kelleher training fine
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 12:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:20:12 pm
Whats in the bag anyway? Is it keeping his sandwiches cool?
Hair comb.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:01:31 am
The jacket was probably 2.5k, bottoms maybe 1.5k, just under 1k for the trainers and maybe under 1.4k for the bag.
You can get similarly kitted out at TK Maxx for about £37

I believe
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Is Mo training ?
Logged

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6070 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Yes
Logged
mines a pint

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,510
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6071 on: Today at 01:15:16 pm »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,680
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6072 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm »
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,075
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6073 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6074 on: Today at 01:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:40:08 pm
Including ball work??

I saw him kicking a ball.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6075 on: Today at 01:42:14 pm »
Couldn't see Thiago, is there a problem?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6076 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6077 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:42:14 pm
Couldn't see Thiago, is there a problem?
No Id say that confirms your eyesight is fine
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6078 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:47:35 pm
LIVE training:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4</a>

Welcome back Mo!

Couple of lovely touches by Konate there
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 