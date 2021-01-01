Feels like an outfit you could only wear once as well. Statement piece. Cant rock up with the same thing on next week.Bag and shoes could be recycled with other clobber so not all bad.
Our lads wear some terrible clobber.Elliott is usually the biggest culprit, dresses like a 90s eurotrash techno DJ.
They've all got horrible dress sense.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Them trainees are among the worst I've ever seen. Hideous!
The jacket was probably 2.5k, bottoms maybe 1.5k, just under 1k for the trainers and maybe under 1.4k for the bag.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Whats in the bag anyway? Is it keeping his sandwiches cool?
Training live stream delayed 🫣
Training live today at 1230 from the clubs youtube channelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zowq-n63xv4 Klopps presser later in dayhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea5w05lDkAg
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
is Jayden danns training?
Is Mo training ?
Kelleher training fine
Yes!
Including ball work??
Couldn't see Thiago, is there a problem?
LIVE training:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Zowq-n63xv4</a>Welcome back Mo!
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
