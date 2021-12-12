Yo. Let's dispell some myths.



Myth 1. Players are robots. Return to play estimates are estimates. We're just sacks of meat and sometimes things go unexpectedly. There are no hard boundaries in the body. You can't point at a muscle tear and go yep thats a grade X, it's a diagnosis made from a combination of subjective and objective measures. Sometimes these are wrong but it's no ones fault. Sometimes the manager and coaches don't understand the subtle detail of a condition so use language that we shouldnt take as verbatim



Myth 2. Players are returning too soon. See point 1. You could sit them out for extra time to be extra sure but there's a balance between that and them missing even more games. Also the longer you are out the more you lose that top end "match" fitness. People blame the physios for some reason, when the physiotherapists are not mind readers. Players want to play. Players lie about how they feel. Players and physios are human and the best ones work together with trust. The physios want the team to win too. The greatest risk factor of injury is previous injury. We can't turn back the clock. They are now less robust statistically even if theyre healed. The players have to hit certain milestones to be allowed to return in a phased way. If they hit the milestone they progress and see how their body reacts.



Myth 3. Injury prevention is a thing. Nope. This is the biggest misnomer in sports medicine. It should be injury risk reduction. That's what the strength and conditioning department/sports science department does. That dept. will work with the physios to help reduce the risk of injury by, for example, doing some specific types of exercise to strengthen around the knee to reduce ACL injuries, or reduce risk of hamstring tears by doing nordic hamstring curls. We can minimise the risk but not prevent injuries happening.



Myth 4. The Physios don't know what they're doing and somehow are allowed free reign over when players return and are doing whatever the fuck they want without any accountability or reflection on their own performance and should be sacked/replaced with some magic new physios who are going to do all the things the previous ones were doing but somehow do it differently cos I think so little of physiotherapy as a profession that I dont realise that all the treatments they do are monitored by protocols with scientific outcome measures and informed by best evidence available so theyre not just fumbling in the dark but using a mix of both qualitative and quantitative data gathered over decades of scientific studies to inform their practice and even then theyre working on these biological beings who are all unique genetically and physically, as in shape and size - biomechanically, and so correspondingly need unique and individualised care, and also probably dont understand that if they were to have any respiratory caridac or neurological problems, or get old and have balance and falls problems, that I'd need to be looked after by one of these physiotherapists and maybe should trust they know the fuck what they are doing.