Liverpool manager reveals extent of goalkeepers serious hamstring issue but says he is happy with Caoimhin Kelleher in his absence, Northern Football CorrespondentFriday March 01 2024, 10.30pm GMT, The TimesJürgen Klopp has admitted that Alissons hamstring injury is so severe that he will miss a large chunk of the rest of the season, but believes Liverpools ambitions remain in safe hands with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.The Liverpool manager insisted Alissons season was not over, but conceded the setback was a rather serious one with Saturdays trip to Nottingham Forest the fifth game in a row he will have missed because of the problem.Mohamed Salah will also again be absent at the City Ground because of a hamstring issue, although Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai are poised to return as the visiting side seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.Alisson was injured in training on the eve of the Brentford game on February 17 and Klopp said: There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury. It is not a short one. It is a rather serious one, but not a season-ending injury.Klopps angst has been eased somewhat by the form of Kelleher, who produced an inspired display as Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the League Cup final at Wembley last Sunday and has now made 17 appearances in all competitions this season.The 25-year-old has been Klopps No 1 in the Europa League, and the promise of more appearances headed off any likelihood of Kelleher leaving last summer.In addition, Liverpools valuation of the player would have pushed him out of reach for a lot of clubs although Nottingham Forest were credited with showing an interest in Ireland international. That came to nothing with Klopp suggesting the prospect that Kelleher could have left for £20 million as nonsense.There were talks with the player before the season, but Klopp said: It is completely normal that you have these discussions with players who are ready.An outfield player in a situation like Caoimhin would never come and talk about these sorts of perspectives because they have ten other positions. With a goalkeeper it is slightly different, but it never reached a point whereby it was, You have to stay, shut up. It was just the normal discussion about his future.The most important thing was we had to help him on the next step in his development by playing more games. I saw it the same way as what the player would say. I think now he would be pretty happy with the decision he made in the summer.For me there was no chance of him leaving, so I was not interested in who was asking. It would have had to be a proper price to give us a chance of doing something in a difficult market.It is not like other goalkeepers moving from A to B for £15 million or £20 million. That is totally unrealistic and nonsense.Liverpool face Sparta Prague in the Europa League next Thursday before the title showdown with Manchester City at Anfield, which is a realistic target for Salah.