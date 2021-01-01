« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 491397 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:58:38 pm
Trent payed in 4 games. Szoboszlai played in 2. Thiago is a write off.

So 1 player then.

He played 90 mins across 2 games.

But if they were right they wouldn't be getting the exact same injury again. 4 plays got injured, came back and in a very short space of time got injured again with the same injury. Clearly rushed back. Too much of a coincidence.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:35 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,226
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 01:12:04 pm »
sounds like that report from egypt after brentford game was right, that Mo picked up an injury/reinjury rather than just having played too many minutes
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
A glimmer of light on the injury front.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:09:34 pm
He played 90 mins across 2 games.

But if they were right they wouldn't be getting the exact same injury again. 4 plays got injured, came back and in a very short space of time got injured again with the same injury. Clearly rushed back. Too much of a coincidence.

Or unlucky.

When you walk into a room do you absorb any sort of light?
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:07:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:09:34 pm
He played 90 mins across 2 games.

4 plays got injured


Could you please, for the love of fuck, stop including Thiago in any discussion about injured players? He is a complete write off and has been since last April. He does not count for or against the physio team in any shape or form and in 5 years we will learn he has something else going on this last 12 months I suspect.

Trent and Szobo I can possibly give you, its definitely possible they were rushed back even though its not obvious by any means. Salah came back on the bench and was forced on due to the unlucky injury on Jota. The aim was probably to give him 30-45 mins on that day and he ended up with 60 due to unforeseen circumstances. We were fighting for our lives when Jota went off, if we had been 2-0 up we might have brought on Dann or someone instead.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,223
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:27:52 pm
Or unlucky.

When you walk into a room do you absorb any sort of light?

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,870
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
Any word on Endo?
Logged

Offline daveypauly

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 02:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:20:46 pm
Any word on Endo?

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:28:19 pm
Darwin and Dom trained yesterday yessssssssss

Endo and Robbo plan to join training today.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,223
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 02:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:20:46 pm
Any word on Endo?

Was boarding a plane Japan last night, training with the squad today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,376
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 02:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:53:12 pm
Was boarding a plane Japan last night, training with the squad today.
He's rapid, that lad.

Will be in Argentina by teatime Saturday,
and Japan shortly after.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
So basically very good news then. Shame about Salah but at least some minutes against City looks doable.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,553
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:29:45 pm
Nunez and Szboszlai trained yesterday. Endo and Robbie today.

Happy days!



How hot is that? :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 03:33:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:12:04 pm
sounds like that report from egypt after brentford game was right, that Mo picked up an injury/reinjury rather than just having played too many minutes

Yep.
Im guessing that the club just didnt want to put out more bad news after what happened in the Brentford game. 3 players going down in that 1 game. Alisson tearing his hamstring on the eve of it.

Then Mo getting injured.

There is a limit to how much bad news you can communicate.
Logged
YWNA

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,698
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm »
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,523
  • Big in Japan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 04:13:48 pm
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.

I must have missed that while in lockdown, I hardly got laid at all in 2020.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 04:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 04:13:48 pm
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.

Yes we can, many times. Under Xabi.  8)
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 04:24:29 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 04:19:22 pm
Yes we can, many times. Under Xabi.  8)

You think the bloke who nearly knackered the greatest comeback in football history by missing a penalty is going to do things easily?
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 04:17:27 pm
I must have missed that while in lockdown, I hardly got laid at all in 2020.

The population of four year olds is really exploding.
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 04:30:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:58 pm
I know we are all blaming the medical team, but has anyone considered that maybe it was the manager, players themselves and the coaches that maybe got the bollocking over this?

The manager is to blame, he was pretty smug about smuggling Jota for the Newcastle game😀
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 