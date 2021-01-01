He played 90 mins across 2 games.



4 plays got injured

Could you please, for the love of fuck, stop including Thiago in any discussion about injured players? He is a complete write off and has been since last April. He does not count for or against the physio team in any shape or form and in 5 years we will learn he has something else going on this last 12 months I suspect.Trent and Szobo I can possibly give you, its definitely possible they were rushed back even though its not obvious by any means. Salah came back on the bench and was forced on due to the unlucky injury on Jota. The aim was probably to give him 30-45 mins on that day and he ended up with 60 due to unforeseen circumstances. We were fighting for our lives when Jota went off, if we had been 2-0 up we might have brought on Dann or someone instead.