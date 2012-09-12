First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.



Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.



The other thing is - when was this calculated & published? Right now, for instance, we have 7 more injured players than Spurs, so every single day that has passed since that was calculated would shrink that gap between us and Spurs (and given it was only 84 days at that point in time, it would take only 12 days for us to "catch up with" Spurs).If you look at transfermarkt, and at each player in our squad - they have a total (to this day - not to their anticipated return which would be higher) of 1,173 - so this clearly can't be accurate unless they don't count certain players or certain injuries - the closest I can get is if you completely ignore Bradley's injury (he was injured between Aug and Nov - but you could make an argument about him not being "first team" until afterwards when Trent was injured) AND Thiago (as he was injured "last season" so doesn't count for some reason) then you get about 860 - so pretty close to what the calculated. If you do the same with all injuries at Spurs, it actually totals 1,055 (so less than ours, but more than theirs was) - but that includes for instance 121 days (and counting) for their 3rd/4th chhoice goalies Alfie Whiteman (not sure if him or Brandon Austin would technically be 3rd choice) so removing just that one gets it down to *lower* than the figure reported. And if you do the same for Newcastle, you get 1216 - again significantly less than the number reported in that table (no 3rd choice goalie this time, but the largest injuries are Harvey Barnes at 130 days, Elliot Anderson at 125 and Matt Targett at 121).So it looks like the data behind it is a load of BS and is made up to make some clubs look "better" at managing with injuries (Spurs, Newcaslte) whilst downplaying ours (and only ours)