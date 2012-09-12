Crazy part is - if our title contenders had half of our current injury situation between now and end of the season while we revert back to normal - we would win the title with 5+ point and few games to spare. It's insane how much a season is shaped by injuries, their duration and which part of the team they happen in.
I said this season would be shaped by injuries back in November/December.
It will be about squad depth, supreme irony looks like our youngsters offering us depth in some areas Man City do not have. We did - and I said DID - have more forward options than City, if you could luxuriate with: Salah, Jota, Darwin, Gakpo and Diaz all available.
Of course we can't at the Mo or mo.
My opinion, we need to seriously de-prioritize the Europa League. Just use it to get people fit who need minutes plus an option for blooding further all the young players.
In no sane world should we be risking the health of the likes of Konate, Virgil, Mac Allister and Robertson, as we need them for the league games. If Mo needs 25 mins, fine but from where we are now, the biggest, main, best on only priority should be the The Premier League title, with Jurgen's last game at Anfield giving an unique and historic possibility for us as a club to celebrate our manager and his last squad with us.