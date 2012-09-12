When you list them it really puts it in perspective.
Fuck my life.
Allison
Matip
Trent
Endo
Thiago
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajčetić
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Salah
Jota
Doak
That's mental when you see them all listed out like that.
The juiced-up cheats at 115 Charges FC have 2 injuries. We have 13. Yet we're still top of the league, have already won a trophy, and keep grinding out results. It's something we should be really proud of, and also keep in mind when assessing results, performances and players between now and the summer. This is surely unprecedented, and I've never known a top club lose so many key players.
Considering this looked like a transition season last summer, our achievements so far are simply incredible - with a brand new midfield and a squad that's been completely decimated by injuries. Whatever happens between now and May, we've navigated 7 months already and are still in with a chance of a quadruple. No other squad or manager in European football could challenge on all 4 fronts given our player turnover, injuries, scheduling, and the shockingly bad refereeing decisions.
Still plenty more to play for, but it's been a remarkable achievement to even get this far under the circumstances.