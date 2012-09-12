First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.



Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.



I agree with this but to be fair our injuries probably include Bajcetic & Doak who are far from top 18 players in our squad. Would you include Tsimikas but not Matt Targett in injury list. Equally with a player like Thiago, despite his quality, you are buying him in the knowledge hell be available 60% of the time at best.All becomes a bit arbitrary and like you said not weighted to key players being out. For example City dont have many injuries in here but missed 2 of the best players in the league for months. Their days count the same as player No20 in Sheff Uniteds squad.It also doesnt account for 4-5 players being out all the time versus injury crisis were 8,9, 10 or more players were injured. 4 injuries spread across teams isnt as bad as 4 centre backs being injured at once like Villa have had on occasions this season.What Id glean from this list is that the amount of injuries across the league look huge despite moving to 5 subs. Is it an anomaly? Consequence of last seasons schedule? Pace and amount of games? Extended games due to longer injury time? All of them factors? Maybe other stuff too.