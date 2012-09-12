« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 488241 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 03:02:26 pm »
When you list them it really puts it in perspective.
Fuck my life.

Allison
Matip
Trent
Endo
Thiago
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajčetić
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Salah
Jota
Doak
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,429
  • YNWA
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:02:26 pm
When you list them it really puts it in perspective.
Fuck my life.

Allison
Matip
Trent
Endo
Thiago
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajčetić
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Salah
Jota
Doak

Prob be top 4 that team :D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:22:08 am
It will be Sunday. We play on Thursday so it can't be Saturday and there is international break after the FA cup games so it can't be Monday.



We need to have 16 players limping off at the end and unavailable for pointless international friendlies




The first international break for 2024 features the final opportunities for UEFA countries to fine-tune their squads before the 2024 Euros. England are scheduled to play friendlies at home to Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26). Play-off matches for Euro 2024 will also be staged.
I think only Greece have a competitive fixture (play off), Japan might have a WC game as well

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,299
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5803 on: Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,561
  • Red since '64
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5804 on: Yesterday at 06:30:07 pm »
Is Robbo fit for Saturday? I dont know whether he was unfit or rested last night.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:30:07 pm
Is Robbo fit for Saturday? I dont know whether he was unfit or rested last night.

Apparently he was ill, so good chance he'll be fit.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm


First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.

Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm »
So still no news on Mo, Darwin, or Dom? Also, what happens in the Europa League? Are the academy players eligible or did they have to be registered to play?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,147
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5808 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm »
We are holding together 3 competitions with duct tape.
The only 3 players we can get back in this period are Mo, Salah, Nunez.

March 2
March 7
March 10
March 14
March 17
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
So still no news on Mo, Darwin, or Dom? Also, what happens in the Europa League? Are the academy players eligible or did they have to be registered to play?

All 3 back doing ball work today allegedly.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,149
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm
First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.

Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.

I don't know the accuracy of it, but we'd navigated the season nicely until a month or so ago when the injuries got crazy. We've had Thiago and Bajcetic out all season and then Matip caught a bad one a few months ago. Otherwise our injuries were manageable. Losing the two left backs quickly wasn't ideal but Gomez slotted in well for the period they were out.

February has been absurd. August into the new year wasn't. Not sure if the stat includes all the re-injuries we keep getting either, as that's what's killed us. Trent, Thiago, Salah and Dom all coming back from injury this month and breaking down straight away.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:52:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,536
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm
First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.

Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.

I agree with this but to be fair our injuries probably include Bajcetic & Doak who are far from top 18 players in our squad. Would you include Tsimikas but not Matt Targett in injury list. Equally with a player like Thiago, despite his quality, you are buying him in the knowledge hell be available 60% of the time at best.

All becomes a bit arbitrary and like you said not weighted to key players being out. For example City dont have many injuries in here but missed 2 of the best players in the league for months. Their days count the same as player No20 in Sheff Uniteds squad.

It also doesnt account for 4-5 players being out all the time versus injury crisis were 8,9, 10 or more players were injured. 4 injuries spread across teams isnt as bad as 4 centre backs being injured at once like Villa have had on occasions this season.

What Id glean from this list is that the amount of injuries across the league look huge despite moving to 5 subs. Is it an anomaly?  Consequence of last seasons schedule?  Pace and amount of games? Extended games due to longer injury time? All of them factors? Maybe other stuff too.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,149
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
We are holding together 3 competitions with duct tape.
The only 3 players we can get back in this period are Mo, Salah, Nunez.

March 2
March 7
March 10
March 14
March 17

Two league games which are the main ones. If we can beat Forest and get something against City then the title is still in our hands coming back from the international break.

Prague won't be easy, especially with City and United games on the Sunday after those games.

United you're playing the officials as well as them and a lot of injuries.

It's a crucial 17 days on the 3 fronts to see what we're battling for in April and May.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 08:18:48 am
Is the United FA Cup game confirmed for Sunday 17th yet?

Listed for Saturday 16th at 3pm
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Listed for Saturday 16th at 3pm

We play on the Thursday so itll defo be the Sunday. International break starts on Monday.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,220
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 08:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Listed for Saturday 16th at 3pm

Didn't know it was so close, was expecting it to be after the international break. Really frustrating we've got so many injuries because we're capable of winning all of the competitions we're in but it feels like every game's going to be struggle for a while, be it Forest, Sparta Prague or Man Utd. Things will look a bit brighter if Szoboszlai, Endo, Salah and Nunez are back on Saturday.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:34:03 pm

Can you share the link?
p.s. does not factor in African/Asian cups, incorrect suspensions (Jota/Jones) plus...........
Days lost is also not minutes of play lost, we've just navigated 2 challenging games with half the squad, it took four days but 210 minutes on the pitch.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:29 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: cipher on January 30, 2024, 06:15:35 pm
Looking forward to Endo and Salah returning this month so we'll pretty much have our full squad outside of Matip.  Hopefully, no more injuries for the rest of the season.

Hard to believe this was just one month ago.  Hopefully, Salah, Nunez, Sozbo and Endo are back for this weekend as we'll need them for the upcoming games as well as filling out our squad again so we don't overplay the kids or players like Elliot, Diaz.

Get to the international break and then we should start to see some more players getting back into the team for the final push.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,929
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm »
Some Endo fan account has just posted a picture of him in a plane that looks like him going somewhere (Japan?) so it doesnt look like hes playing any time soon.
Logged
YWNA

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,886
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5819 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 03:02:26 pm
When you list them it really puts it in perspective.
Fuck my life.

Allison
Matip
Trent
Endo
Thiago
Jones
Gravenberch
Bajčetić
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Salah
Jota
Doak
That's mental when you see them all listed out like that.

The juiced-up cheats at 115 Charges FC have 2 injuries. We have 13. Yet we're still top of the league, have already won a trophy, and keep grinding out results. It's something we should be really proud of, and also keep in mind when assessing results, performances and players between now and the summer. This is surely unprecedented, and I've never known a top club lose so many key players.

Considering this looked like a transition season last summer, our achievements so far are simply incredible - with a brand new midfield and a squad that's been completely decimated by injuries. Whatever happens between now and May, we've navigated 7 months already and are still in with a chance of a quadruple. No other squad or manager in European football could challenge on all 4 fronts given our player turnover, injuries, scheduling, and the shockingly bad refereeing decisions.

Still plenty more to play for, but it's been a remarkable achievement to even get this far under the circumstances.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5820 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Listed for Saturday 16th at 3pm

No chance it's on Saturday given that we play in the EL on the Thursday. They just haven't announced the move yet.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,717
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5821 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm
Some Endo fan account has just posted a picture of him in a plane that looks like him going somewhere (Japan?) so it doesnt look like hes playing any time soon.
Fuck off. Surely not another one down.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5822 on: Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm
First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.

Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.

This is getting silly now.

Just because you list a player that you've probably never heard of or don't rate doesn't mean they aren't an important player in another team's setup.  Newsflash!  Teams below us have crapper players / squads than us.

Besides, haven't we proven beyond any question this season that football is a game about squads, not any individual?  Is that point some how unique only to us? 

I like how you picked Robbo and Jota to juxta pose with Murphy and Targett, instead of you know comparing Jota to the most obvious like-for-like Newcastle absence in Wilson.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5823 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 pm »
It's not rocket science. Until January we were having a good season injury-wise compared to other clubs. For the past few weeks we have been in an injury crisis that blows away anything any club has had to deal with at any time this season, possibly ever (and that includes us in 20/21... that was a defensive crisis, now we've got a midfield and attacking crisis plus a goalkeeper less-than-ideal-sis and a defensive ok-for-now-but-one-or-two-more-will-fuck-us-especially-if-they-have-to-fill-in-in-midfield-and-attack-sis). So the table is credible. We're still fucked, yet still magnificent.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5824 on: Today at 12:51:31 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 07:42:47 pm
So still no news on Mo, Darwin, or Dom? Also, what happens in the Europa League? Are the academy players eligible or did they have to be registered to play?

I think u21 players can be added to the eligible squad at any time in the season as long as theyve been at the club for two consecutive years. So Ben Doak had to be declared as part of the main squad at the start of the season as he hadnt been here long enough.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5825 on: Today at 06:18:49 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:35:03 pm
This is getting silly now.

Just because you list a player that you've probably never heard of or don't rate doesn't mean they aren't an important player in another team's setup.  Newsflash!  Teams below us have crapper players / squads than us.

Besides, haven't we proven beyond any question this season that football is a game about squads, not any individual?  Is that point some how unique only to us? 

I like how you picked Robbo and Jota to juxta pose with Murphy and Targett, instead of you know comparing Jota to the most obvious like-for-like Newcastle absence in Wilson.

Fine, Newcastle are probably the one and only team who have had more injuries and absences than us. United also up there this season (for once). But do you really think that it seems accurate that we've had first team players miss more days than Spurs? The overriding point is, it's bollocks mate.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:52 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5826 on: Today at 06:33:43 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Listed for Saturday 16th at 3pm
official site just says TBC
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,865
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 08:31:39 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm
Some Endo fan account has just posted a picture of him in a plane that looks like him going somewhere (Japan?) so it doesnt look like hes playing any time soon.

If that is true then we have only have two fit senior midfielders in Mac and Elliott.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5828 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm
First of all, I don't believe that at all - would like to see the workings behind it. There is not a chance we're below some of those teams in that table in terms of days lost.

Also, completely ignores the quality of player missing games. Newcastle losing Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy for months is meaningless compared to Andy Robertson or Diogo Jota being out for months or Thiago barely playing a minute. Ditto Spurs losing Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Foster for long periods. It means nothing.

By the end of the season it'll be much worse relative to other teams, I'm assuming that table is as of now and plenty of our injuries are ongoing. We've only really hit this period since late Jan/Feb so there's a lag on it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 