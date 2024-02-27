« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 484963 times)

Online elmothered1

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 10:38:14 pm »
none of those 3 on bench tonight is worrying and somewhat odd seeing them on sunday on how they reacted. cant see any starting sat so bench at best. grav be out endo doubtful gakpo did 90 tonight so did elliott. sats team who knows!!!!!


Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm »
did anyone see if Trent was stil in his knee brace when on the pitch post-match?


Offline frag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
mo and darwin must be close to return

cody played nearly the full game tonight

My thoughts as well, cant see Gakpo playing that many minutes to be asked to play another 90 again on Saturday.


Offline gods_left_peg

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:55:36 pm
did anyone see if Trent was stil in his knee brace when on the pitch post-match?


Yes he did mate



Online Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
No-one over the age of 19 is getting back into the team now.



Online Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 12:17:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 27, 2024, 05:01:12 pm
If we want to go all the way in the FA cup (and EL) it will mean 2 games every week (except for the international break), I'm all for it but we need the whole squad to get through that, this is what it looks like if we meet our ambitions (closest games grouped)


Sa  2nd Forest A (PL)
Th  7th Prague A
Su  10th City H (PL)
Th  14th Prague H
Su  17th Man Utd A (FAC)
BREAK
Su  31st Brighton H (PL)
 
Th   4th Sheff U H (PL)
Su   7th Man U A (PL)
Th   11th EL last 8*
Su  14th Palace H (PL)
Th  18th EL last 8*
Su  21th FAC SF*
We 24th  (probably) rearranged Everton A
Sa  27th  WHU A (PL)Th   2nd EL SF*
   
 Su   5th   Spurs H (PL)Th   9th EL SF*
Su  12th  Villa A (PL)
We/th  Possibly rearranged Fulham A*
Su  19th  Wolves H (PL)
We  22nd  EL Final*
Sa   25th  FA Final*         * Possible

23 games in total over 88 days, we need our players to all have knocks on around 18th March, sod that international shite
Revised
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:33 am by Black Bull Nova »



Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 07:01:39 am »
If there was ever a time for the classic Fergie international break injury ploy, its this time.


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 07:05:05 am »
Id expect because there was a chance of extra time we couldnt risk any of the close to returners.


Offline Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 07:11:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:05:05 am
Id expect because there was a chance of extra time we couldnt risk any of the close to returners.

Would make sense if they were unused on the bench. But none of them even made the bench. Dont know, it doesnt look good. Most of us were hoping at least some would make the bench for this game, starting their climb back to full form and availability. That start is obviously postponed.

I think were aiming for City, hoping to survive by then somehow. Well know more on Saturday.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:11:28 am
Would make sense if they were unused on the bench. But none of them even made the bench. Dont know, it doesnt look good. Most of us were hoping at least some would make the bench for this game, starting their climb back to full form and availability. That start is obviously postponed.

I think were aiming for City, hoping to survive by then somehow. Well know more on Saturday.

Maybe we did one last push last night and they will be in training today.

Saturday will be tough anyway especially as Elliott, Gakpo and Kostas did 90 mins with the doubts over Endo and Robbo.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:45 am by Nick110581 »



Offline DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 08:10:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:12 am
Maybe we did one last push last night and they will be in training today.

Saturday will be tough anyway especially as Elliott, Gakpo and Kostas did 90 mins with the doubts over Endo and Robbo.

That's my wishful thinking too.


Offline Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 08:10:43 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:25:18 pm
mo and darwin must be close to return
Plus Dom and Endo, no?

Then Curtis and Grav not long after.

Need those six back for the run in (and hopefully some excuses made before international duty!)

Ali, Trent and Jota feel longer term.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 08:11:22 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:10:12 am
That's my wishful thinking too.

Klopp doesn't care for PR / press but saying they are ok then not having them on bench would have been a boost for Saints.



Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 08:12:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:39 am
If there was ever a time for the classic Fergie international break injury ploy, its this time.


Suspected Ebola outbreak, whole squad has to quarantine.


Offline kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 08:18:48 am »
Is the United FA Cup game confirmed for Sunday 17th yet?


Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 08:24:23 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:18:48 am
Is the United FA Cup game confirmed for Sunday 17th yet?
no




Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:11:22 am
Klopp doesn't care for PR / press but saying they are ok then not having them on bench would have been a boost for Saints.

Southampton rested a lot of players. If they knew all those were out the squad he might have gone for it more.



Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:18:48 am
Is the United FA Cup game confirmed for Sunday 17th yet?

We have Europe on Thursday so the FA will probably play it Friday night.



Offline Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 08:50:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:12 am
Maybe we did one last push last night and they will be in training today.

Well, in any case it's one less game they could have caught some form and readiness in. Had one of them played last night, there would be a minor hope they'd be fit for a start on Saturday. That hope for me is gone now. At best we may see 20-30 minutes from the bench - which would be a positive for City, but in general their return and constant delays are pushing the rest of the team into red, all of them are now seriously overplayed. So we might get one back but lose another because of it on Saturday. Not a pretty picture in any case, I really don't recall an injury crisis quite as extensive as this one.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 08:53:12 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:50:28 am
Well, in any case it's one less game they could have caught some form and readiness in. Had one of them played last night, there would be a minor hope they'd be fit for a start on Saturday. That hope for me is gone now. At best we may see 20-30 minutes from the bench - which would be a positive for City, but in general their return and constant delays are pushing the rest of the team into red, all of them are now seriously overplayed. So we might get one back but lose another because of it on Saturday. Not a pretty picture in any case, I really don't recall an injury crisis quite as extensive as this one.

Nunez and Mo have missed three games so could very easily start.

Dom started against Chelsea after being out for ages.



Offline WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 08:54:15 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:01:39 am
If there was ever a time for the classic Fergie international break injury ploy, its this time.

100% this.


Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:12 am

Dom started against Chelsea after being out for ages.
and hasnt played since




Offline Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 08:57:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:12 am
Nunez and Mo have missed three games so could very easily start.

Dom started against Chelsea after being out for ages.

I appreciate your positivity, but I'm not sure I see that happening.
Reason being - the flurry of repeat injuries will put the fear of God in our health science team.
Players will be eased in like never before. The Szobo game you mention is what got him injured again.


Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:57:07 am
I appreciate your positivity, but I'm not sure I see that happening.
Reason being - the flurry of repeat injuries will put the fear of God in our health science team.
Players will be eased in like never before. The Szobo game you mention is what got him injured again.

Yeah theyve allowed 3 players to come back from injury whove then fairly swiftly reinjured the same area that originally put them out. Or if not reinjured they at the very least werent actually fit to play yet when they returned. Theyre going to be crazy cautious at this point.


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 09:02:05 am »
Maybe we have been cautious and they will be ready for Saturday.

You notice there has been no training pictures for the last two games.



Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:05 am
Maybe we have been cautious and they will be ready for Saturday.

You notice there has been no training pictures for the last two games.

Hopefully!!


Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5786 on: Today at 09:22:08 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:18:48 am
Is the United FA Cup game confirmed for Sunday 17th yet?

It will be Sunday. We play on Thursday so it can't be Saturday and there is international break after the FA cup games so it can't be Monday.


Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5787 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:11:28 am
Would make sense if they were unused on the bench. But none of them even made the bench. Dont know, it doesnt look good. Most of us were hoping at least some would make the bench for this game, starting their climb back to full form and availability. That start is obviously postponed.


Darwin and Mo have only been out a couple of weeks (albeit Mo had a period missing prior to his brief return) and Endo just rested this week for a knock.

Dom a couple weeks longer.

I think if last night would have been a league game against a top-half club, they'd have all played (barring perhaps Endo)

I expect to see them all against Forest (maybe one or two on the bench)




Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 09:45:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:30:05 am

Darwin and Mo have only been out a couple of weeks (albeit Mo had a period missing prior to his brief return) and Endo just rested this week for a knock.

Dom a couple weeks longer.

I think if last night would have been a league game against a top-half club, they'd have all played (barring perhaps Endo)

I expect to see them all against Forest (maybe one or two on the bench)



Szobozslai  will have been out a month. Thats a significant amount of time and enough lose match fitness.


Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 09:57:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:01 am
Szobozslai  will have been out a month. Thats a significant amount of time and enough lose match fitness.
Seemingly there was a row on Sunday because he wanted to play

If true its all the more surprising he wasnt on the bench last night




Online lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 10:19:06 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:57:05 am
Seemingly there was a row on Sunday because he wanted to play

If true its all the more surprising he wasnt on the bench last night

Need to be careful with him, he could be monstrous for us in the run in but
we dare not let him be re-injured. Hope he gets minutes v Forest
but must be unsure he can start against Man City, at this point.



Online paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 10:22:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:19:06 am
Need to be careful with him, he could be monstrous for us in the run in but
we dare not let him be re-injured. Hope he gets minutes v Forest
but must be unsure he can start against Man City, at this point.
if he can get mins in in the next two then hopefully he is ok for man city




Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5792 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:11:28 am
Would make sense if they were unused on the bench. But none of them even made the bench. Dont know, it doesnt look good. Most of us were hoping at least some would make the bench for this game, starting their climb back to full form and availability. That start is obviously postponed.

I think were aiming for City, hoping to survive by then somehow. Well know more on Saturday.

Why would you put someone on the bench who couldn't come on? If say Salah could do 30mins, you can't stick him on at 70mins because if we got to extra time he's doing 60 mins etc.

But yes City was clearly the aim, hopefully they get some time at the weekend.


Offline Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5793 on: Today at 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:24:16 am
Why would you put someone on the bench who couldn't come on? If say Salah could do 30mins, you can't stick him on at 70mins because if we got to extra time he's doing 60 mins etc.

But yes City was clearly the aim, hopefully they get some time at the weekend.

It's not a given that they couldn't come on - is it?
We could have been 2-0 up at halftime.

In any case, another week of hoping we see someone, anyone return for the next game.


Online disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5794 on: Today at 01:13:55 pm »
If some don't make Saturday then ideally we can have them back for Prague. Not only would it be minutes in the legs ahead of City, but it'd present a nice chance to get a first leg win away from home, making it that much easier for us at Anfield where I imagine there'd be more rotation if we were seeing out a lead, equipped with a strong bench etc. Important we don't leave ourselves needing to turn it round at Anfield even though you'd fancy us to do so, a draw wouldn't be too bad a result there.



Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5795 on: Today at 02:16:02 pm »
Not that it particularly means anything but Premier Injuries have Endo, Dom, Salah and Darwin all at a 25% chance of being available for Forest.

It won't surprise anyone to know we have the most players unavailable of any team in the league, double Newcastle (and that includes Tonali) and more than double Spurs.  Man City have two and one of those is Grealish who's taken on the role of being Guardiola's verbal punchbag this season anyway.  Forest have five out including three that played through AFCON with injuries - that brings back some memories!
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,421
  • return of the king
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5796 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:11:28 am
Would make sense if they were unused on the bench. But none of them even made the bench. Dont know, it doesnt look good. Most of us were hoping at least some would make the bench for this game, starting their climb back to full form and availability. That start is obviously postponed.

I think were aiming for City, hoping to survive by then somehow. Well know more on Saturday.
If Salah, for eg, was on the bench and the medical team said he was good for 15-20, but we were 1 down with 20 mins to go, Klopp would have put him on despite the risk that he might then have to do 50 mins. Best to keep them out of harms way when the duration of the game couldn't be guaranteed. Also helps to keep Forest guessing. They have no idea who they are preparing for.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5797 on: Today at 02:30:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:16:02 pm
Not that it particularly means anything but Premier Injuries have Endo, Dom, Salah and Darwin all at a 25% chance of being available for Forest.

It won't surprise anyone to know we have the most players unavailable of any team in the league, double Newcastle (and that includes Tonali) and more than double Spurs.  Man City have two and one of those is Grealish who's taken on the role of being Guardiola's verbal punchbag this season anyway.  Forest have five out including three that played through AFCON with injuries - that brings back some memories!
That is an unbelievable stat. How is it possible to have so many injuries at the same time. Just unreal. Just hope some of them can start to return. We dont seem to have anyone who misses a game. Its normally a month minimum.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
