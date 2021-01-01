If we are going to criticise posters on the basis of 'we just don't know', then surely the same applies to people who are making similar assumptions based on the exact same limited picture.



When you (not just you - yours is the more considered post, so replying to yours) say that players haven't been rushed back and injuries were inevitible/unavoidable by any action staff action, you wouldn't be being any more accurate than a poster saying it seems the medical team have had issues.



Doesn't mean it shouldn't/can't be discussed - it's just that neither side of the argument has any proof, and both are subject to the same 'show us your cv' jibe really (which seems a silly thing to say on a football forum where tens of thousands of us aren't ex-staff/players for professional teams ).



Quote

Hailing from West Derby, he studied at Leeds University and then went on to achieve a master's degree in sports and exercise medicine at the University of Nottingham before completing higher specialist training in sport and exercise medicine in Yorkshire.

Quote

Andy began his career in the game as a professional footballer in the Irish league; however, an injury encouraged him to take up a university course studying physiotherapy.



Upon graduating with a BSc (Hons) degree to his name, he took on a placement with the Victorian Institute of Sport, where he commenced a Masters in Sports Physiotherapy and completed a qualification in Strength and Conditioning.

I didn't say players havent been rushed back, I said an injury reoccuring 'doesn't mean the player has been rushed back'. Big difference.I can't see anyone in this latest exchange saying 'player X definitely wasnt rushed back'. Whats actually happened (and you seem to have jumped in right at the end so maybe missed the crux of the conversation) is a few have said how bad our medical team is, it needs an overhaul, they've not been very good recently (Fromola said Alissons injury was preventable) and others have essentially just said...well how could you possibly know? Thats again quite a big difference.Also saying we dont have a 'dud medical team' isn't an assumption. Our club doctor, for example:So saying that he's not a dud isn't taking liberties with something none of us know. He's an expert in the field.Our physio:A player getting injured doesn't mean the medical side of the club has made a mistake.Also...it really shouldn't be discussedLike there's no forum police to say what should or shouldn't (to a point). But tactics, transfers, individual players, other clubs, ownership, former players whatever all seem pretty fair game because its pretty subjective. But 'Dominic Szoboszlai has a hamstring injury' being debated is a bit bonkers, no? Because that area is literally 'you dont know enough about it to discuss it properly'. I'm pretty sure the whole point of the thread was to keep people updated on injuries. Its a bit crackers that there has to be a separate thread for injury news and then one so people can speculate about how bad our medical team is, and which players injuries are their fault. He got injured, he came back and got injured again. That's literally what anyone here knows. Where's the value in speculating that he was rushed back when we'll never, ever know either way? Its just white noise.Doesn't mean it cant be discussed, but if you do come out with stuff like 'Ali getting a muscle injury in training seems preventable though and Nunez randomly injured.' or 'I hope next season there is a clear out of the medical department, it's insanity that there are so many repeat injuries to players.' you're probably rightly going to get a bit of friendly fire.