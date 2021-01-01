« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 479340 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm
Talking specifics is impossible but its undoubtedly true that there are ways of managing players workload and bodies to mitigate against the risk of muscle injuries.

You should really hand in your CV.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,200
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline gregorio

  • Loves Chelsea's staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
  • At this particular moment in time
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
You should really hand in your CV.

Just be careful not to strain your abductor pollicis brevis
Logged
'When they start singing 'Youll Never Walk Alone' my eyes start to water. There have been times when Ive actually been crying while Ive been playing'

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm »
Theyve not been doing a great job it recently, no. Arguably theyve not been very good for quite some time.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,049
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm
Talking specifics is impossible but its undoubtedly true that there are ways of managing players workload and bodies to mitigate against the risk of muscle injuries.
Of course there is, don't think anyone would disagree. Doesn't make it not insane to flatout say Alisson's injury was preventable  :lmao You need specifics to be able to say that.

I understand people having questions about players picking up new injury after coming back but Ali one seems a bit mad to blame someone for
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,153
  • JFT 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:03:44 pm
I agree that Trent was unfortunate given the Bradley situation and Salah with Jota going off injured.

Ali getting a muscle injury in training seems preventable though and Nunez randomly injured.

Ali's last hamstring injury though was when he kicked the ground whilst attempting to kick the ball versus City. So it may have been something similar or just a reoccurrence of that injury.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 07:35:15 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:45:57 pm
I hope next season there is a clear out of the medical department, it's insanity that there are so many repeat injuries to players. Mo, Trent, Szobo and even Nunez shouldn't be in this position. It's been a recurring issue now for years that we have an injury crisis at some point, and there should have been some attempt at rectifying it.

Careful, I was warned for saying the medical department might need an overhaul. Someones a little touchy about it.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 09:09:30 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:35:15 am
Careful, I was warned for saying the medical department might need an overhaul. Someones a little touchy about it.

Probably on the basis you have 0% actual knowledge of how they are performing or what's going on with our injuries (like the rest of us)?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 09:29:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:09:30 am
Probably on the basis you have 0% actual knowledge of how they are performing or what's going on with our injuries (like the rest of us)?

Probably :) we only see the outcomes.
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 09:29:38 am »
Wheres Allison at with his injury?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 09:43:20 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:09:30 am
Probably on the basis you have 0% actual knowledge of how they are performing or what's going on with our injuries (like the rest of us)?
And it's not like we're unusual in having recurring injuries.  Nkunku at Chelsea, Shaw at Man U and Olise at Palace all come to mind and I'm sure there's loads more.

The few recurring injuries we have wouldn't be get anything like as much attention were it not for the squad being thinned out so much by impact injuries; Matip, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch and Jota.  Plus Alisson and Nunez getting fresh injuries in recent weeks.

Trent's is the most frustrating but he had a managed return, starting with a 20 minute substitute appearances, so presumably he was progressing well before something flared up.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
Potentially no more Thiago.

Quote
Speaking ahead of Liverpools FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton, Klopp gave a grim update on the Spaniard. Yeah, theres no timescale. I dont know, to be honest, he said. Its a couple of things [that] he has to do now from a medical point of view and then I dont know if that will then mean that he can play again [this season].

Thats not a short-term thing, thats why Im not really in the subject. Its not that he might be in training in two weeks or stuff like this, so thats why Im not 100 per cent in it. I cannot say more about it, to be honest.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 09:29:38 am
Wheres Allison at with his injury?
He was grouped together with Trent and Jota as "longer term" in the press conference yesterday.  I'd guess we're looking at him not being available until after the international break.

(Endo, Szobo, Darwin and Mo were grouped together as being close to returns.  Curtis was pencilled in for around the international break)
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 09:52:45 am »
Muscle injuries recur, thats just a thing. We should know that as much as anyone considering some of the players we've had in the past. Doesn't mean its the player being rushed back. Unfortunately, in a world with four ever increasingly long competitions and a shedload of meaningless internationals in addition to mid-season tournaments, its pretty unavoidable to not bring players back with an element of risk. We can't just sit the likes of Mo, Dom and Trent out for another few weeks when they look ready just to be on the safe side.

There's such a saturation of football, so many people think they've got a good knowledge of something they've got absolutely no clue about. Hence, we get an injury and there's this immediate 'fucking medical team are shit' pile-on. Considering how much we pride ourselves on having the top people in so many fields at the club, I'd be pretty surprised if we haven't got the same for the medical team. I mean two years ago we had a squad capable of getting to the last game of every competition in contention, and a fair chance we do the same this season. You dont do that with a dud medical team.

I imagine back in the day people would have roasted them when Stensgaard knackered his shoulder setting up an ironing board.
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,900
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 10:00:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:46:19 am
He was grouped together with Trent and Jota as "longer term" in the press conference yesterday.  I'd guess we're looking at him not being available until after the international break.

(Endo, Szobo, Darwin and Mo were grouped together as being close to returns.  Curtis was pencilled in for around the international break)


Cheers for the info mate
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Szobo and Salah are the only two that IMO cannot be described as unlucky. I think its clear they came back too soon but I guess there is still an element of luck since Salah only came on early for Jota's unlucky injury.

Goalkeeper picking up a hamstring injury at any time in his career is bad luck, I don't care how many games he plays.

Nunez is an explosive player who is doing to pick up niggles all the way through his career.

Jota, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch - all victims of c*nts.

Thiago is Thiago.

No one knows what is going on with Bajcetic, not even Klopp I feel.

Trent is a bit of a mystery, was he wearing a brace at Wembley?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,207
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 10:36:47 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:52:45 am
Muscle injuries recur, thats just a thing. We should know that as much as anyone considering some of the players we've had in the past. Doesn't mean its the player being rushed back. Unfortunately, in a world with four ever increasingly long competitions and a shedload of meaningless internationals in addition to mid-season tournaments, its pretty unavoidable to not bring players back with an element of risk. We can't just sit the likes of Mo, Dom and Trent out for another few weeks when they look ready just to be on the safe side.

There's such a saturation of football, so many people think they've got a good knowledge of something they've got absolutely no clue about. Hence, we get an injury and there's this immediate 'fucking medical team are shit' pile-on. Considering how much we pride ourselves on having the top people in so many fields at the club, I'd be pretty surprised if we haven't got the same for the medical team. I mean two years ago we had a squad capable of getting to the last game of every competition in contention, and a fair chance we do the same this season. You dont do that with a dud medical team.

I imagine back in the day people would have roasted them when Stensgaard knackered his shoulder setting up an ironing board.
If we are going to criticise posters on the basis of 'we just don't know', then surely the same applies to people who are making similar assumptions based on the exact same limited picture.

When you (not just you - yours is the more considered post, so replying to yours) say that players haven't been rushed back and injuries were inevitible/unavoidable by any action staff action, you wouldn't be being any more accurate than a poster saying it seems the medical team have had issues.

Doesn't mean it shouldn't/can't be discussed - it's just that neither side of the argument has any proof, and both are subject to the same 'show us your cv' jibe really (which seems a silly thing to say on a football forum where tens of thousands of us aren't ex-staff/players for professional teams ;D ).
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,267
  • SPQR
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 11:03:13 am »
So Mo, Dom and Darwin could all be available for Forest is that right? Suddenly we're looking a lot better if that's the case.

I think we'll manage just fine until the rest come back after the international break but only providing we pick up no more injuries.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,363
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 11:08:46 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:22 am
Probably :) we only see the outcomes.

True! And we don't like those. Klopp has just said something illuminating, as he always does:

"We are in a high-performance business, so you always take risks, you cannot play a football game without taking risks. But, of course, we want to be careful there and we have to be. So, we will see.

"It will be a much-changed team  there's no chance for anything else. But the players who featured on Sunday and are able to go again will be involved again. Easy as that."
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 11:26:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:36:47 am
If we are going to criticise posters on the basis of 'we just don't know', then surely the same applies to people who are making similar assumptions based on the exact same limited picture.

When you (not just you - yours is the more considered post, so replying to yours) say that players haven't been rushed back and injuries were inevitible/unavoidable by any action staff action, you wouldn't be being any more accurate than a poster saying it seems the medical team have had issues.

Doesn't mean it shouldn't/can't be discussed - it's just that neither side of the argument has any proof, and both are subject to the same 'show us your cv' jibe really (which seems a silly thing to say on a football forum where tens of thousands of us aren't ex-staff/players for professional teams ;D ).

I didn't say players havent been rushed back, I said an injury reoccuring 'doesn't mean the player has been rushed back'. Big difference.

I can't see anyone in this latest exchange saying 'player X definitely wasnt rushed back'. Whats actually happened (and you seem to have jumped in right at the end so maybe missed the crux of the conversation) is a few have said how bad our medical team is, it needs an overhaul, they've not been very good recently (Fromola said Alissons injury was preventable :D) and others have essentially just said...well how could you possibly know? Thats again quite a big difference.

Also saying we dont have a 'dud medical team' isn't an assumption. Our club doctor, for example:

Quote
Hailing from West Derby, he studied at Leeds University and then went on to achieve a master's degree in sports and exercise medicine at the University of Nottingham before completing higher specialist training in sport and exercise medicine in Yorkshire.

So saying that he's not a dud isn't taking liberties with something none of us know. He's an expert in the field.

Our physio:

Quote
Andy began his career in the game as a professional footballer in the Irish league; however, an injury encouraged him to take up a university course studying physiotherapy.

Upon graduating with a BSc (Hons) degree to his name, he took on a placement with the Victorian Institute of Sport, where he commenced a Masters in Sports Physiotherapy and completed a qualification in Strength and Conditioning.

A player getting injured doesn't mean the medical side of the club has made a mistake.

Also...it really shouldn't be discussed :D Like there's no forum police to say what should or shouldn't (to a point). But tactics, transfers, individual players, other clubs, ownership, former players whatever all seem pretty fair game because its pretty subjective. But 'Dominic Szoboszlai has a hamstring injury' being debated is a bit bonkers, no? Because that area is literally 'you dont know enough about it to discuss it properly'. I'm pretty sure the whole point of the thread was to keep people updated on injuries. Its a bit crackers that there has to be a separate thread for injury news and then one so people can speculate about how bad our medical team is, and which players injuries are their fault. He got injured, he came back and got injured again. That's literally what anyone here knows. Where's the value in speculating that he was rushed back when we'll never, ever know either way? Its just white noise.

Doesn't mean it cant be discussed, but if you do come out with stuff like 'Ali getting a muscle injury in training seems preventable though and Nunez randomly injured.' or 'I hope next season there is a clear out of the medical department, it's insanity that there are so many repeat injuries to players.' you're probably rightly going to get a bit of friendly fire.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:36:47 am
If we are going to criticise posters on the basis of 'we just don't know', then surely the same applies to people who are making similar assumptions based on the exact same limited picture.

When you (not just you - yours is the more considered post, so replying to yours) say that players haven't been rushed back and injuries were inevitible/unavoidable by any action staff action, you wouldn't be being any more accurate than a poster saying it seems the medical team have had issues.

Doesn't mean it shouldn't/can't be discussed - it's just that neither side of the argument has any proof, and both are subject to the same 'show us your cv' jibe really (which seems a silly thing to say on a football forum where tens of thousands of us aren't ex-staff/players for professional teams ;D ).

This would make sense if people were storming in here categorically stating that players weren't being rushed back before anyone said anything else contrary to this. But that's not what happened, is it? Quite the opposite.

All people are doing is questioning how anyone could state that our injuries are down to our medical staff, them being incompetent, and them needing to be let go. If you want shit like that to go unchecked then that's up to you, but I think I will continue to point out that these assertions are being made without any basis. Especially when said assertions are being made by posters who constantly like to shit on the club regardless.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,207
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 12:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:26:41 am
Doesn't mean it cant be discussed, but if you do come out with stuff like 'Ali getting a muscle injury in training seems preventable though and Nunez randomly injured.' or 'I hope next season there is a clear out of the medical department, it's insanity that there are so many repeat injuries to players.' you're probably rightly going to get a bit of friendly fire.
yeah the friendly fire is very much expected. it's the way it is.

my point was simply that some of the friendly fire being dished out is countered with the exact same criticism that's been handed to those questioning the medical team and their results (see below)
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:40:44 am
This would make sense if people were storming in here categorically stating that players weren't being rushed back before anyone said anything else contrary to this. But that's not what happened, is it? Quite the opposite
I wasn't limiting it to 'players were/weren't rushed back', was more general. For example, you said Allison's second hamstring injury of the season was a completely random injury - where's your CV and Alli's conditioning and training data?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,506
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:31:52 pm
yeah the friendly fire is very much expected. it's the way it is.

my point was simply that some of the friendly fire being dished out is countered with the exact same criticism that's been handed to those questioning the medical team and their results (see below)I wasn't limiting it to 'players were/weren't rushed back', was more general. For example, you said Allison's second hamstring injury of the season was a completely random injury - where's your CV and Alli's conditioning and training data?

It's unfair to point fingers when you don't know the full facts of each individual case and none of us do. I hate this pointing fingers at the medical team constantly, we just live in a world where someone has to be blamed for everything. Sometimes injuries do reoccur especially when there is so much football to be played and very little chance of a rest in between games.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
In 20/21 https://blog.jacuzzi.co.uk/performance-en/the-premier-leagues-most-costly-injuries-in-2020-21/#:~:text=The%20impact%20of%20such%20an,collective%20days%20on%20the%20sideline.

And 22/23 https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/11pdk57/combined_premier_league_games_missed_this_season/

We missed more games/minutes  through injury than any other team. Thatll probably happen again this season by the time were done. Correlation doesnt equal causation but its worth a discussion. I suspect 21/22 will provide some balance to that but I cant find the end of season stats.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,207
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 12:41:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:35:41 pm
It's unfair to point fingers when you don't know the full facts of each individual case and none of us do. I hate this pointing fingers at the medical team constantly, we just live in a world where someone has to be blamed for everything. Sometimes injuries do reoccur especially when there is so much football to be played and very little chance of a rest in between games.
personally, I think its all your fault Jill ;)

but yeah, fully agreed. I can't say that it doesn't sometimes arouse questions for scrutiny (things like the Salah, Bajcetic and Szoboslai quick reinjuries) about what action/planning is going on behind the scenes - but wouldn't even be able to guess at where (in the hypothetical case there's some internal disagreement) to point any fingers, and (rightly) it would never be too public.

eg - and not a criticism - Klopp with his responsibility and accountability has himself had to slightly overrule recommendations from the medical and (or?) conditioning department (because we don't know they fully agree on everything either) to do with playing someone more minutes than planned. people and departmnets will have different approaches adn expertise, and also tolerance for risk.

we would only be able to guess at anything (with very low likelihood of ever being right)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 