Muscle injuries recur, thats just a thing. We should know that as much as anyone considering some of the players we've had in the past. Doesn't mean its the player being rushed back. Unfortunately, in a world with four ever increasingly long competitions and a shedload of meaningless internationals in addition to mid-season tournaments, its pretty unavoidable to not bring players back with an element of risk. We can't just sit the likes of Mo, Dom and Trent out for another few weeks when they look ready just to be on the safe side.



There's such a saturation of football, so many people think they've got a good knowledge of something they've got absolutely no clue about. Hence, we get an injury and there's this immediate 'fucking medical team are shit' pile-on. Considering how much we pride ourselves on having the top people in so many fields at the club, I'd be pretty surprised if we haven't got the same for the medical team. I mean two years ago we had a squad capable of getting to the last game of every competition in contention, and a fair chance we do the same this season. You dont do that with a dud medical team.



I imagine back in the day people would have roasted them when Stensgaard knackered his shoulder setting up an ironing board.