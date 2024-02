I hope next season there is a clear out of the medical department, it's insanity that there are so many repeat injuries to players. Mo, Trent, Szobo and even Nunez shouldn't be in this position. It's been a recurring issue now for years that we have an injury crisis at some point, and there should have been some attempt at rectifying it.



The last time we had this many injuries we were going for four trophies then as well. Going for four trophies means you have to play full on, so it's pretty obvious you're going to pick up more injuries. Especially as I think the refs don't help by allowing other teams to throw themselves into challenges against our players. How many in the last two or three games have lost due to impact injuries alone? It also means it becomes harder to know when to risk players coming back, I think people underestimate how difficult it becomes.