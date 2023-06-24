« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

kavah

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5600 on: Today at 03:23:38 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19

This clip as well  :lmao

Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him

ha ha ha - throwing lads on crutches out of his way  :lmao
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5601 on: Today at 04:07:11 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:55:16 am
Play an all-U18 team against Southampton with Nunez and Mo on the bench. I usually hate it when people say things like this, but I'd be completely fine getting knocked out of the FA cup in our current injury situation. We don't need more matches, and I don't want a burned out team in the style of last season to be what greets whoever our new manager is.

The kids have earned a start anyway. Let's see how far they can go. I'd start Clark, McConnell, Nyoni in midfield, and Danns, Koumas and Gordon (if available) as front six. We could probably play a bit more experience in defence. Anyone returning from injury can play 30 off the bench.
wemmick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5602 on: Today at 04:15:39 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:07:11 am
The kids have earned a start anyway. Let's see how far they can go. I'd start Clark, McConnell, Nyoni in midfield, and Danns, Koumas and Gordon (if available) as front six. We could probably play a bit more experience in defence. Anyone returning from injury can play 30 off the bench.
I think they earned it, too. Let them build on the final with a cup tie at Anfield. Could be the making of them.
RedG13

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5603 on: Today at 05:48:39 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:07:11 am
The kids have earned a start anyway. Let's see how far they can go. I'd start Clark, McConnell, Nyoni in midfield, and Danns, Koumas and Gordon (if available) as front six. We could probably play a bit more experience in defence. Anyone returning from injury can play 30 off the bench.
I would be shocked if Nyoni started at age 16 vs actual pros when there are other options.
Anybody that played 120 or over 90. I doubt actually starts(Gomez is the only one) but Klopp will look for ways to manage the minutes.
AmanShah21

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5604 on: Today at 06:03:13 am
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5605 on: Today at 06:13:09 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19

This clip as well  :lmao

Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him

and both of them almost trampled Jones in their rush to get on the pitch :)
Persephone

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5606 on: Today at 06:16:59 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:13:09 am
and both of them almost trampled Jones in their rush to get on the pitch :)
Curtis needs to be quicker on his one foot.  ;D
semit5

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5607 on: Today at 06:31:09 am
Darwins celebration reminded me of the hodgson walk
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5608 on: Today at 08:53:24 am
AlphaDelta

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5609 on: Today at 08:57:14 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19

This clip as well  :lmao

Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him

Nunez would win the Grand National based on this. He's mad as a box of frogs and I love it.
Qston

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5610 on: Today at 09:06:32 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19

This clip as well  :lmao

Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him

Reckon he's fit for the weekend  ;D
Bennett

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5611 on: Today at 09:26:28 am
Good odds to have the likes of Salah and Nunez on the bench for Southampton?
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5612 on: Today at 09:27:56 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:26:28 am
Good odds to have the likes of Salah and Nunez on the bench for Southampton?

This is a possibility and they may even get a half each depending on if they are ok.

More for rhythm than anything else.
Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5613 on: Today at 07:25:50 pm
Endo walking into the AXA center without any crutches.

Finally some good injury news.
MD1990

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5614 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm
thank god. He was immense yesterday
Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5615 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm
Also, other potential good news.

Apparently Mo was filming a Pepsi ad today in which he was seen running. Seems to be totally fine and maybe good for the weekend.

TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5616 on: Today at 07:30:27 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:26:46 pm
Also, other potential good news.

Apparently Mo was filming a Pepsi ad today in which he was seen running. Seems to be totally fine and maybe good for the weekend.


Jogging .  For about 10 yards. Wouldnt read too much into it either way to be honest.
Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5617 on: Today at 07:34:22 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:26:46 pm
Also, other potential good news.

Apparently Mo was filming a Pepsi ad today in which he was seen running. Seems to be totally fine and maybe good for the weekend.



For a second there, I thought you were going to say his hair caught fire (one for the kids).
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5618 on: Today at 07:36:38 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:25:50 pm
Endo walking into the AXA center without any crutches.

Finally some good injury news.

https://x.com/lfc/status/1762196467718947112?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Grav is there too but cant see if he has boot on
