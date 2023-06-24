Play an all-U18 team against Southampton with Nunez and Mo on the bench. I usually hate it when people say things like this, but I'd be completely fine getting knocked out of the FA cup in our current injury situation. We don't need more matches, and I don't want a burned out team in the style of last season to be what greets whoever our new manager is.



The kids have earned a start anyway. Let's see how far they can go. I'd start Clark, McConnell, Nyoni in midfield, and Danns, Koumas and Gordon (if available) as front six. We could probably play a bit more experience in defence. Anyone returning from injury can play 30 off the bench.