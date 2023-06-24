https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19This clip as well Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him
Play an all-U18 team against Southampton with Nunez and Mo on the bench. I usually hate it when people say things like this, but I'd be completely fine getting knocked out of the FA cup in our current injury situation. We don't need more matches, and I don't want a burned out team in the style of last season to be what greets whoever our new manager is.
The kids have earned a start anyway. Let's see how far they can go. I'd start Clark, McConnell, Nyoni in midfield, and Danns, Koumas and Gordon (if available) as front six. We could probably play a bit more experience in defence. Anyone returning from injury can play 30 off the bench.
and both of them almost trampled Jones in their rush to get on the pitch
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Good odds to have the likes of Salah and Nunez on the bench for Southampton?
Also, other potential good news.Apparently Mo was filming a Pepsi ad today in which he was seen running. Seems to be totally fine and maybe good for the weekend.
Endo walking into the AXA center without any crutches.Finally some good injury news.
