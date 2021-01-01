« previous next »
Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 08:33:44 pm
Macca can't be anywhere near this game.  I'd think something like the following:

Adrian
Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Tsimikas
Clark-McConnell-Koumas
Nyoni-Gakpo-Danns

Subs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kids

Given the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City.   Hopefully, no more injuries before City.

Konate cant play either.
Logged


Offline Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Should have kept Nat Phillips!

Logged

Offline jboy14

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 08:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm
Konate cant play either.

Why ? Is he injured :o
Logged


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 08:33:44 pm
Macca can't be anywhere near this game.  I'd think something like the following:

Adrian
Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Tsimikas
Clark-McConnell-Koumas
Nyoni-Gakpo-Danns

Subs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kids

Given the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City.   Hopefully, no more injuries before City.
Why does Kelleher not play. Not sure the 120 mins in his legs are the same as the others
Logged


Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm »
Quote from: jboy14 on Yesterday at 08:39:44 pm
Why ? Is he injured :o

Needs to be looked after.
Logged


Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: jboy14 on Yesterday at 08:39:44 pm
Why ? Is he injured :o

We need him fit for Forest.

Would play Quansah and Gomez at CBs.
Logged


Offline meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 08:47:19 pm »
People, have a night off from injury porn. Just one night.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm
At this rate, we're digging up Cilla Black.

Surprise Surprise
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm
At this rate, we're digging up Cilla Black.
Tribute act for Millbank college of commerce

We could do worse :lmao
Logged




Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm »
How bad is Trent's knee? Has anything been said about it?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
How bad is Trent's knee? Has anything been said about it?

Hes out until after the international break.
Logged


Offline JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
How bad is Trent's knee? Has anything been said about it?

It was said to be a reoccurrence of his LCL ligament injury, which took ~3 weeks last time. No surgury required but seems like it'll be a little longer this time. Last we heard he was due back after the international break so that's about a month from now.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 09:21:09 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
How bad is Trent's knee? Has anything been said about it?

It's not Trent's knee, it's Liverpool's knee.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm »

Have a look at the schedule and the injuries we have. We can't play any first team player against Southampton, this is not a normal situation we are in.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 09:23:34 pm »
International managers need to be told to get to fuck if theyre thinking about any of our players for the games in the break. They need rest.

The one exception might be Joe Gomez. He deserves a recall and would probably hurt his chances if he dropped out (assuming hes picked).

But Bradley, for instance, is going to be NIs superstar so he should pick and choose his games like Giggs did for Wales.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 08:33:44 pm
Macca can't be anywhere near this game.  I'd think something like the following:

Adrian
Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Tsimikas
Clark-McConnell-Koumas
Nyoni-Gakpo-Danns

Subs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kids

Given the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City.   Hopefully, no more injuries before City.
Bradley can start vs Soton. He only played 3 games since coming back and was subbed off in all three, so he's still fresh. Quansah and Tsimikas are no brainers. The other CB slot should go to Gomez as he had some rest recently and only played 90 mins in the last 2 games. No reason why Kellerher can't play either. So that's a pretty strong backline.

Macca has played 90 mins on the 4th, 10th, 17th, 21st of this month and also today, so if he starts on Wednesday it'd be 6 games in 4 weeks, which is normal at this level. But hopefully we can sub him off after 70 mins. After him we have no midfielders left, so McConnell and Clark have to step up. Gakpo is similar to Macca in attack, so he starts. Then even if Salah and Nunez are fit we wouldn't want to risk them starting, so just throw some kids there. to be honest if we lose this game wouldn't be a bad thing. 
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
Bradley can start vs Soton. He only played 3 games since coming back and was subbed off in all three, so he's still fresh. Quansah and Tsimikas are no brainers. The other CB slot should go to Gomez as he had some rest recently and only played 90 mins in the last 2 games. No reason why Kellerher can't play either. So that's a pretty strong backline.

Macca has played 90 mins on the 4th, 10th, 17th, 21st of this month and also today, so if he starts on Wednesday it'd be 6 games in 4 weeks, which is normal at this level. But hopefully we can sub him off after 70 mins. After him we have no midfielders left, so McConnell and Clark have to step up. Gakpo is similar to Macca in attack, so he starts. Then even if Salah and Nunez are fit we wouldn't want to risk them starting, so just throw some kids there. to be honest if we lose this game wouldn't be a bad thing. 


They will have recovery day tomorrow and go from there.

Be nice to win so Everton game moves.

Three matches until City so we need to protect some players but also give rhythm to others.
Logged


Offline B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm »
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm »
Enjoy the win tonight

Worry about this stuff tomorrow
Logged


Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
Do we know anything more about Gravenberch?

The stills look really bad and I hope it's not a break.

Sick of seeing comments from c*nts saying it was never a red anyway because Caicedo wasn't looking and didn't mean it.

Bollocks.

He left one in.
Logged


Online Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm »
At least there's no FA Cup replays from now on.
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Do we know anything more about Gravenberch?

The stills look really bad and I hope it's not a break.

Sick of seeing comments from c*nts saying it was never a red anyway because Caicedo wasn't looking and didn't mean it.

Bollocks.

He left one in.

It doesn't matter if he left one in or it was an accident though. Just a totally irrelevant conversation. As we saw with Jones earlier in the season, who obviously didn't mean to make contact with the ankle, 'intent' doesn't matter. Which is not to say the Jones one was a red, personally I don't think it was dangerous. But today's was a bad tackle, objectively, quite aside from whether it was malicious or clumsy.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Serious question. Is Jay Spearing eligible to play against Southampton?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5583 on: Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Do we know anything more about Gravenberch?

The stills look really bad and I hope it's not a break.

Sick of seeing comments from c*nts saying it was never a red anyway because Caicedo wasn't looking and didn't mean it.

Bollocks.

He left one in.

There's no way it's a break, as he was moving around on the field hugging Klopp at the end. I'm no doctor, but could imagine it's strained ligaments.
Logged

Offline ghost77uk

  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5584 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Picture of Endo leaving Wembley in a foot brace too - Any news about that? Hopefully just precautionary...
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5585 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Do we know anything more about Gravenberch?

The stills look really bad and I hope it's not a break.

Sick of seeing comments from c*nts saying it was never a red anyway because Caicedo wasn't looking and didn't mean it.

Bollocks.

He left one in.

I think Klopp said in his post match interview it had already been x-rayed and their is no break in the bone but likely some issue with the ligaments. Guessing he'll have an MRI after the swelling goes down so be a few days before we know anything.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5586 on: Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:23:30 pm
Have a look at the schedule and the injuries we have. We can't play any first team player against Southampton, this is not a normal situation we are in.

I think every single fan will understand a complete reserve side of kids for that game. Wouldn't even risk Elliott or Kelleher to be honest.
Logged


Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5587 on: Yesterday at 10:28:52 pm »
Thanks for the replies
Logged


Offline terry_macss_perm

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5588 on: Yesterday at 10:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:18:55 pm
I think every single fan will understand a complete reserve side of kids for that game. Wouldn't even risk Elliott or Kelleher to be honest.

Elliott played 2hrs 10mins today. He wont be playing again on Wednesday.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5589 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
I just found myself, admittedly in my cups, how many of these major injuries denying us players for multi weeks resulted in red cards for the offending oppo player, maybe even yellow cards. I am thinking the number is really low, and I would love to know if we could ask questions of the PGMOL or whatever they are called about that.
Logged


Offline nerdster4

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5590 on: Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm »
Its klopps last season

We have Southampton at home

Arsenal and Spurs are out

We go strong with some rested

Kelleher
Gomez Qansah konate  Robertson
McConnell Clark Mac
Bradley Gakpo Tsimikas

And remember Dom Nunez Salah were close for this match so they ll be back against forest
Logged

Offline naka

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5591 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm
Its klopps last season

We have Southampton at home

Arsenal and Spurs are out

We go strong with some rested

Kelleher
Gomez Qansah konate  Robertson
McConnell Clark Mac
Bradley Gakpo Tsimikas

And remember Dom Nunez Salah were close for this match so they ll be back against forest
Konate should be rested
Play Bradley and move Gomez to centre half
If need be start Dann up front
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5592 on: Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm »
Endo says hes ok according to Joyce!

Hopefully the boot was just to aid quicker recovery of his bruised foot/leg, I think it was a knock from when Caicedo bounced off him.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5593 on: Yesterday at 11:32:10 pm »
Most of the players that played tonight except the ones that came on towards the end should be nowhere near the stadium for the Southampton game.
We will be without a team at this rate, it's just not sustainable.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5594 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
Do we know anything more about Gravenberch?

The stills look really bad and I hope it's not a break.

Sick of seeing comments from c*nts saying it was never a red anyway because Caicedo wasn't looking and didn't mean it.

Bollocks.

He left one in.

We were all laughing as he threw away his crutches and walked to the on-pitch podium. Done it a few times aftewards as well.

The boot he had on was the cause of his limp, but it looked like a partial dislocation from the stills and footage that we could see in the ground (signal is utterly abysmal for a stadium, that is sponsored by EE) not seen the telly yet though. We all thought at the time that it was a shithouse tackle though.

With any luck it won't be as bad as it looked though.
Logged


Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5595 on: Today at 12:16:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:52:32 pm
Endo says hes ok according to Joyce!


Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5596 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
I hate this thread!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5597 on: Today at 12:33:24 am »
On a second thought I think Elliott can start on Wednesday too. Yes he played 120 mins today but it's only his second starts this month. Prior to that was only subs appearances of 20-30 mins. It's not unusual for players to play 90 then 120 then also start the next game (like in the World Cup knockout stage).

Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5598 on: Today at 01:09:15 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1761850462972568055?t=zPMpi1hedQQBw56772dgxQ&s=19

This clip as well  :lmao

Mad fucker. Tbf Dom wasn't far behind him

thats another meme material for sure

me when the missus say her parents arent home ;D
Logged
