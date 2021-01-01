Macca can't be anywhere near this game. I'd think something like the following:



Adrian

Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Tsimikas

Clark-McConnell-Koumas

Nyoni-Gakpo-Danns



Subs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kids



Given the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City. Hopefully, no more injuries before City.



Bradley can start vs Soton. He only played 3 games since coming back and was subbed off in all three, so he's still fresh. Quansah and Tsimikas are no brainers. The other CB slot should go to Gomez as he had some rest recently and only played 90 mins in the last 2 games. No reason why Kellerher can't play either. So that's a pretty strong backline.Macca has played 90 mins on the 4th, 10th, 17th, 21st of this month and also today, so if he starts on Wednesday it'd be 6 games in 4 weeks, which is normal at this level. But hopefully we can sub him off after 70 mins. After him we have no midfielders left, so McConnell and Clark have to step up. Gakpo is similar to Macca in attack, so he starts. Then even if Salah and Nunez are fit we wouldn't want to risk them starting, so just throw some kids there. to be honest if we lose this game wouldn't be a bad thing.