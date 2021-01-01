Macca can't be anywhere near this game. I'd think something like the following:AdrianGomez-Konate-Quansah-TsimikasClark-McConnell-KoumasNyoni-Gakpo-DannsSubs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kidsGiven the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City. Hopefully, no more injuries before City.
Konate cant play either.
Why ? Is he injured
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.94]