Macca can't be anywhere near this game. I'd think something like the following:



Adrian

Gomez-Konate-Quansah-Tsimikas

Clark-McConnell-Koumas

Nyoni-Gakpo-Danns



Subs: Keheller, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Nunez, Sozbo, more kids



Given the injuries, this game is a much lower priority than the others, and our first teamers need as much rest as possible for Forest-Europa-City. Hopefully, no more injuries before City.



Why does Kelleher not play. Not sure the 120 mins in his legs are the same as the others