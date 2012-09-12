Yeah, I think it'll be good to beat Southampton too to push the derby back, but obviously even more important, to stay in the competition!



Impossible to say what the team will be given new injuries could occur/some could return earlier/some might be knackered from Sunday/some will just be rested, but we should be able to field something capable of winning.



Kelleher

Gomez Quansah ?? Tsimikas

McConnell Elliott ??

?? Danns Gakpo



Something like that perhaps. I think it'd be nice to see Joe play centre half for once this season, get him back up to speed there. I'd start Gakpo considering he probably doesn't do all 90/120 minutes on Sunday, probably same with Elliott. Nice opportunity for some minutes for Tsimikas, and perhaps he plays in Prague too. If either of Nunez or Salah can't make Sunday, leave them on the bench just in case.