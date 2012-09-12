« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 457350 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 02:27:22 pm »
Nunez giving good indication he is fit on social media
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 02:27:58 pm »
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,623
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 02:27:58 pm
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.

Having it later in season is less chance for them to fuck our season over too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm
This is going to be tricky. Do they start or we unleash them the second half they obviously can't play the full 90 minutes

Think the ideal scenario is one starts and one on the bench.

Personally, if it was me Id start Nunez and bring Salah on as I think you get more from him in dictating the tempo of the match which I think is easier to do as a starter than as a sub - then bring Salah on on 60.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 02:27:58 pm
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.
looking forward to Southampton. Play the kids and give it a good go. Maybe one or two who miss Sunday will need some minutes.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,261
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm »
Yeah, I think it'll be good to beat Southampton too to push the derby back, but obviously even more important, to stay in the competition!

Impossible to say what the team will be given new injuries could occur/some could return earlier/some might be knackered from Sunday/some will just be rested, but we should be able to field something capable of winning.

Kelleher
Gomez   Quansah   ??   Tsimikas
McConnell   Elliott   ??
??   Danns   Gakpo

Something like that perhaps. I think it'd be nice to see Joe play centre half for once this season, get him back up to speed there. I'd start Gakpo considering he probably doesn't do all 90/120 minutes on Sunday, probably same with Elliott. Nice opportunity for some minutes for Tsimikas, and perhaps he plays in Prague too. If either of Nunez or Salah can't make Sunday, leave them on the bench just in case.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 03:53:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Yeah, I think it'll be good to beat Southampton too to push the derby back, but obviously even more important, to stay in the competition!

Impossible to say what the team will be given new injuries could occur/some could return earlier/some might be knackered from Sunday/some will just be rested, but we should be able to field something capable of winning.

Kelleher
Gomez   Quansah   ??   Tsimikas
McConnell   Elliott   ??
??   Danns   Gakpo

Something like that perhaps. I think it'd be nice to see Joe play centre half for once this season, get him back up to speed there. I'd start Gakpo considering he probably doesn't do all 90/120 minutes on Sunday, probably same with Elliott. Nice opportunity for some minutes for Tsimikas, and perhaps he plays in Prague too. If either of Nunez or Salah can't make Sunday, leave them on the bench just in case.
I expect us to be stronger against Soton but it depends on whether we play extra time in the final.

Winning games early saves legs. We go two nil up against Soton and it's done.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,998
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm »
I know it may not be received well, but at the moment, I'd almost say Nunez is more important to play at the weekend than Salah.

Salah's a more complete player of course, but Nunez's talents we cannot readily replace. He just opens up so many possibilities for us and stretches the game.

Maybe I'm talking shite, but that's my feeling.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 04:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm
I know it may not be received well, but at the moment, I'd almost say Nunez is more important to play at the weekend than Salah.

Salah's a more complete player of course, but Nunez's talents we cannot readily replace. He just opens up so many possibilities for us and stretches the game.

Maybe I'm talking shite, but that's my feeling.


Agree with you, Salah is obviously world class but I find there are times with Nunez out we are one paced and predictable - we actually solved that on Weds by letting Diaz create chaos instead so might be a step forward, but I always feel happier with Darwin out there.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,775
  • @tharris113
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 04:17:32 pm »
Nunez is certainly tweeting like someone who expects to play on Sunday haha.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,185
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 04:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 01:02:05 pm
I think the biggest thing we can take out of this news is that Tepid and his ITK 'mate' are lying c*nts.
nah. i was vocally sceptical, but they were right that there was another scan to come for Jota and also right that he's out for months not short term.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,258
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 07:07:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:07:05 pm
Pathetic
Why? Because the other day you were adamant that Jota's season was done? Wouldn't have it any other way I seem to remember. So either you lied or your ITK mate did, no need to cry about it, it is what it is🤷
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:27:22 pm
Nunez giving good indication he is fit on social media
Too old for social media
Whats he saying ?
Logged

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 08:36:22 pm
Too old for social media
Whats he saying ?
Not much. But posted a picture of himself which may have been taken today in training gear with a big smile on his face and the words "Afternoon reds"
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,264
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 07:07:41 pm
Why? Because the other day you were adamant that Jota's season was done? Wouldn't have it any other way I seem to remember. So either you lied or your ITK mate did, no need to cry about it, it is what it is🤷

Do you really live in a simplistic world? Anyone can get something wrong especially something like this, sometimes it takes a couple of days for things to become clearer. We were lucky with Jota's injury as it wasn't as bad as many people feared.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:35 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,150
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm
Do you really live in a simplistic world? Anyone can get something wrong especially something like this, sometimes it takes a couple of days for things to become clearer. We were lucky with Jota's injury as it wasn't as bad as many people feared.

Tepid was adamant Jota had ruptured ligaments and his season was over. So adamant he posted it in multiple threads and reaffirmed the diagnosis more than once.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm »
I thought Tepid was a geography teacher.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,036
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
I thought Tepid was a geography teacher.

geography of the body!!
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,264
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm
Tepid was adamant Jota had ruptured ligaments and his season was over. So adamant he posted it in multiple threads and reaffirmed the diagnosis more than once.

Yes, I was told the same thing because initially that was what they thought, but later they discovered it wasn't as bad as first feared. It can happen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,054
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5380 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
I thought Tepid was a geography teacher.
Thats a fucking outrageous slur.  Geography?!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,264
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
I thought Tepid was a geography teacher.

I once thought he was an English teacher when he started correcting my grammer.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,768
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
I once thought he was an English teacher when he started correcting my grammer.  :o
Have you seen the state of his 😉

I actually thought Pep confirming Curtis had a high ankle sprain vindicated some of what Tepid had suggested
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,264
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:58:08 pm
Have you seen the state of his 😉

I actually thought Pep confirming Curtis had a high ankle sprain vindicated some of what Tepid had suggested

 ;D ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 10:01:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
Thats a fucking outrageous slur.  Geography?!


Those patches say geography!

"now hush kids, Jota's out for the season, read your bloody Dandy and stroke the kitty"
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm »
What's the deal with Jota then I didn't hear that, is he back sooner than expected?  I say expected, but I think Klopp said with them types of injuries you need to wait a few days then see so there probably was no expected.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5386 on: Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm »
For what its worth Ste Hoare from the Redmen TV who has been annoyingly spot on all week with the Nunez/Salah stuff seems convinced neither will be in the squad on Sunday.

Depressing stuff.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5387 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
For what its worth Ste Hoare from the Redmen TV who has been annoyingly spot on all week with the Nunez/Salah stuff seems convinced neither will be in the squad on Sunday.

Depressing stuff.

Not being smart or anything but it wasn't that hard to be right about the game during the week no ?  Everyone seemed sure neither would play
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5388 on: Yesterday at 11:09:47 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Not being smart or anything but it wasn't that hard to be right about the game during the week no ?  Everyone seemed sure neither would play

He called the Salah injury before Id seen it anywhere else, obviously possible he just saw the article before everyone else got onto it.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5389 on: Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
Not being smart or anything but it wasn't that hard to be right about the game during the week no ?  Everyone seemed sure neither would play

Be really daft to call this without knowing. He doesnt have anything to gain by lying, and appears to be have been fairly accurate this week with injury updates.

Lets hope for that miracle and we can get them on the bench.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5390 on: Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
Be really daft to call this without knowing. He doesnt have anything to gain by lying, and appears to be have been fairly accurate this week with injury updates.

Lets hope for that miracle and we can get them on the bench.

To add a bit of balance he did say on Wednesday that both were on track to be in the squad on Sunday unless there were any setbacks.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,623
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5391 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:00:10 pm
For what its worth Ste Hoare from the Redmen TV who has been annoyingly spot on all week with the Nunez/Salah stuff seems convinced neither will be in the squad on Sunday.

Depressing stuff.

Hes made loads of assumptions over the last week.

A big like Gary Neville does. Says loads of different things and one will be right.

Pep also said theres two sessions & one is tomorrow.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5392 on: Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Hes made loads of assumptions over the last week.

A big like Gary Neville does. Says loads of different things and one will be right.

Pep also said theres two sessions & one is tomorrow.

Unless he saw that Salah stuff before pretty much anyone else did then he got that from somewhere.

Hopefully youre right though.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,623
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5393 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:25:45 pm
Unless he saw that Salah stuff before pretty much anyone else did then he got that from somewhere.

Hopefully youre right though.

He said that they wont be involved Wednesday but good chance for Final and hes now contradicting himself.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5394 on: Yesterday at 11:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
He said that they wont be involved Wednesday but good chance for Final and hes now contradicting himself.

Yeah I did pick up on that myself.

Well see anyway, there seems to have been a bit of a mood shift on it, even Joyce stating theyre significant doubts.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,530
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5395 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
Expect they wont be in the squad and its a nice surprise if they are.

These things almost always turn out to be right.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,906
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5396 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm »
The way Klopp has worked in the past, if they aren't training tomorrow its probably not going to happen?

I think we can win anyway so I hope there are no big risks taken.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,258
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5397 on: Today at 12:28:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm
Do you really live in a simplistic world? Anyone can get something wrong especially something like this, sometimes it takes a couple of days for things to become clearer. We were lucky with Jota's injury as it wasn't as bad as many people feared.
If he wasn't 110% sure then he shouldn't have been in every thread spouting stuff like it was gospel then should he Jill. I should have put a laugh emoji after the lying c*nt line as I was only pulling his leg over his newfound ITK status going tits up 🙄 besides he's a big boy with 90k posts Jill so doesn't need you protecting him on here 👍🏻
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 