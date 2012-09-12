« previous next »
Nunez giving good indication he is fit on social media
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.

Having it later in season is less chance for them to fuck our season over too
This is going to be tricky. Do they start or we unleash them the second half they obviously can't play the full 90 minutes

Think the ideal scenario is one starts and one on the bench.

Personally, if it was me Id start Nunez and bring Salah on as I think you get more from him in dictating the tempo of the match which I think is easier to do as a starter than as a sub - then bring Salah on on 60.
It will be important to win the Southampton cup tie, so we can push the away derby to later on in the season when the injury crisis will (hopefully) have passed.
looking forward to Southampton. Play the kids and give it a good go. Maybe one or two who miss Sunday will need some minutes.
Yeah, I think it'll be good to beat Southampton too to push the derby back, but obviously even more important, to stay in the competition!

Impossible to say what the team will be given new injuries could occur/some could return earlier/some might be knackered from Sunday/some will just be rested, but we should be able to field something capable of winning.

Kelleher
Gomez   Quansah   ??   Tsimikas
McConnell   Elliott   ??
??   Danns   Gakpo

Something like that perhaps. I think it'd be nice to see Joe play centre half for once this season, get him back up to speed there. I'd start Gakpo considering he probably doesn't do all 90/120 minutes on Sunday, probably same with Elliott. Nice opportunity for some minutes for Tsimikas, and perhaps he plays in Prague too. If either of Nunez or Salah can't make Sunday, leave them on the bench just in case.
Yeah, I think it'll be good to beat Southampton too to push the derby back, but obviously even more important, to stay in the competition!

Impossible to say what the team will be given new injuries could occur/some could return earlier/some might be knackered from Sunday/some will just be rested, but we should be able to field something capable of winning.

Kelleher
Gomez   Quansah   ??   Tsimikas
McConnell   Elliott   ??
??   Danns   Gakpo

Something like that perhaps. I think it'd be nice to see Joe play centre half for once this season, get him back up to speed there. I'd start Gakpo considering he probably doesn't do all 90/120 minutes on Sunday, probably same with Elliott. Nice opportunity for some minutes for Tsimikas, and perhaps he plays in Prague too. If either of Nunez or Salah can't make Sunday, leave them on the bench just in case.
I expect us to be stronger against Soton but it depends on whether we play extra time in the final.

Winning games early saves legs. We go two nil up against Soton and it's done.
I know it may not be received well, but at the moment, I'd almost say Nunez is more important to play at the weekend than Salah.

Salah's a more complete player of course, but Nunez's talents we cannot readily replace. He just opens up so many possibilities for us and stretches the game.

Maybe I'm talking shite, but that's my feeling.
I know it may not be received well, but at the moment, I'd almost say Nunez is more important to play at the weekend than Salah.

Salah's a more complete player of course, but Nunez's talents we cannot readily replace. He just opens up so many possibilities for us and stretches the game.

Maybe I'm talking shite, but that's my feeling.


Agree with you, Salah is obviously world class but I find there are times with Nunez out we are one paced and predictable - we actually solved that on Weds by letting Diaz create chaos instead so might be a step forward, but I always feel happier with Darwin out there.
Nunez is certainly tweeting like someone who expects to play on Sunday haha.
I think the biggest thing we can take out of this news is that Tepid and his ITK 'mate' are lying c*nts.
nah. i was vocally sceptical, but they were right that there was another scan to come for Jota and also right that he's out for months not short term.
Pathetic
Why? Because the other day you were adamant that Jota's season was done? Wouldn't have it any other way I seem to remember. So either you lied or your ITK mate did, no need to cry about it, it is what it is🤷
Nunez giving good indication he is fit on social media
Too old for social media
Whats he saying ?
Too old for social media
Whats he saying ?
Not much. But posted a picture of himself which may have been taken today in training gear with a big smile on his face and the words "Afternoon reds"
Why? Because the other day you were adamant that Jota's season was done? Wouldn't have it any other way I seem to remember. So either you lied or your ITK mate did, no need to cry about it, it is what it is🤷

Are you really this simplistic? Anyone can get something wrong especially something like this, sometimes it takes a couple of days for things to become clearer. We were lucky with Jota's injury as it wasn't as bad as many people feared.
