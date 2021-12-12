« previous next »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:12:49 am
Its obviously not great but as long as we dont get any more I think we can live with that.

Alisson out for City is the biggest loss.

Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,
whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)
and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)
Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.
I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)
We didnt rush him back, but we did think he was ready. But he clearly wasnt. We also thought Dom and Salah were ready. Also not. The issue isnt recklessness, the issue is competence.
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:54:06 am
Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,
whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)
and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)
Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.
I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)

The poster is referring to City where hopefully Nunez and Salah will be back. The downgrade from Jones to Grav is much, much smaller than the downgrade from Allisson to Kelleher.
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:54:06 am
Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,
whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)
and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)
Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.
I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)

Yes I agree with most of that but Ljinders has eluded to there being a decent chance of at least some of Nunez,Salah and Szbozslai being available for the weekend, even if they aren't then they're going to be fit for Forest - obviously if that turns out not to be the case then I'd agree with you but it doesn't sound like it will be thankfully. If they're not fit for Sunday then yes, our biggest concern will be the positions you've mentioned but Alisson wouldn't have played anyway so the injury is irrelevant.

The reality is that City are one of the best attacking teams in Europe so to not have the best goalkeeper in Europe is going to be a loss, Kelleher has done brilliantly but he's not Alisson (for example I think Alisson stops Luton's goal).
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:54:40 am
We didnt rush him back, but we did think he was ready. But he clearly wasnt. We also thought Dom and Salah were ready. Also not. The issue isnt recklessness, the issue is competence.

He played in 4 games before getting injured again.
If he wasn't ready then I'd have expected the reoccurrence to have happened much sooner.
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:54:06 am
Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,
whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)
and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)
Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.
I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)
Pep said Szobo, Nunez and Salah have chance to.play Sunday, so hopefully will be back for City

I know you might just be talking about the final, but I guess the feeling is we need those players if we're going to beat City, hopefully can get by on Sunday without, though it's a huge ask. If one or two of those 3 can even just make the bench that would be huge
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:16:09 am
I thought Trent was in the back soon camp but it seems hes nowhere near. Shite news in general. Lets just get as many fit for Forest as possible.
yeah that surprised me - really shit news on our vice captain, and all come from playing him in the 3rd round of the fa cup after a busy december
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:00:14 am
He played in 4 games before getting injured again.
If he wasn't ready then I'd have expected the reoccurrence to have happened much sooner.

Yeah but wed managed his minutes very carefully. That is we were bringing him back up to speed. Then he started a game. In isolation its not hugely significant but 3 times in almost as many weeks? And thats giving them a pass on Thiago (which wasnt the same injury too, unlike the others).
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:44:29 am
How though? He had a couple games building up fitness and then started like 10 days after his minutes back. Is that handling it very badly? That seems like a pretty standard way of getting him back?

He was only out for 2-3 weeks, he shouldn't need his minutes to be as heavily managed as they were. In all the games or started he looked incredibly rusty- either playing within himself or still carrying some form of niggle.

We've had 4 examples in the space of 4 weeks (Mo, Trent, Dom, Thiago) where we've brought players back and they've broken down immediately. Thiago is slightly harsh as I think his body is done at the top level, but for 3 players to have recurrences' of niggles of the same injury probably points to us not handling the situation, or increasing the load/intensity too soon. These things can happen of course.
Perhaps players are a bit too keen to get back in such an important season, not being as honest as they should be with their readiness. Feel that's a part of it you can never know.  I know it's medical job to manage too but there is always element on relying on what player says no?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:32:00 am
Perhaps players are a bit too keen to get back in such an important season, not being as honest as they should be with their readiness. Feel that's a part of it you can never know.  I know it's medical job to manage too but there is always element on relying on what player says no?
so you're saying we can blame it on Bradley playing so well, then?

you bastard.



:)
Trent being out for longer is a surprise, weren't we optimistic that he could return for the final and was further along than Dom was?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:32:00 am
Perhaps players are a bit too keen to get back in such an important season, not being as honest as they should be with their readiness. Feel that's a part of it you can never know.  I know it's medical job to manage too but there is always element on relying on what player says no?

Medical team clear the players not the manager, or the players saying I want to play through pain.
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 11:38:39 am
Trent being out for longer is a surprise, weren't we optimistic that he could return for the final and was further along than Dom was?
I think Klopp ruled Trent out of the final almost straight after it happened.  I think Man City was always the game they were targeting for him.

I'm more optimistic on Darwin and Salah for Sunday than Szobo but that's based on nothing in-particular.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:40:00 am
Medical team clear the players not the manager, or the players saying I want to play through pain.
yeah but they can't measure how much pain the player is in can they?  they rely on the player telling them.
Depends they have other metrics I'm sure they would go by, plus pain with a contact injury and pain with a muscle strain would be judged different in terms of playing through " pain "

With a tear I'm sure they would get an MRI after to make sure the tear has healed etc

I'm going through a stress facture in my spine and for example there's no way Jones Gordon Bajeticic could pass tests while being out for that for example.

But everyone is different.
there's a reason doctors ask patients to describe their pain on a 1-to-10 scale.
Good and bad news there. Clearly its a massive miss not having Curtis, Trent, Jota and Alisson until Brighton at the earliest. But the fact that Mo, Darwin and Dom should be available for the upcoming games might be enough to get us through them as long as we dont lose anyone else.

The big game in there is obvs City so hopefully all three are ready for that.
I'd quite like to win the final, no-one else in here seems that bothered about it, haha.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:54:40 am
We didnt rush him back, but we did think he was ready. But he clearly wasnt. We also thought Dom and Salah were ready. Also not. The issue isnt recklessness, the issue is competence.
Players can and will fool medics to get back
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:40:00 am
Medical team clear the players not the manager, or the players saying I want to play through pain.

Not convinced about that entirely as most footballers interviewed will admit that they have played with knocks or certainly pain. So, it must happen on a regular basis. It's the fact they are playing so many games now that complicates matters.
