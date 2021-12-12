Its obviously not great but as long as we dont get any more I think we can live with that.
Alisson out for City is the biggest loss.
Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,
whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)
and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)
Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.
I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)