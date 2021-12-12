Hardly? We have a very strong back four in front of Kelleher who has been an outstanding deputy, goalkeeper is by no means our biggest concern,

whoever plays alongside Gakpo and Diaz up front is a concern (Elliot?)

and whoever plays alongside Endo and Mac Alister is a concern (Gravenberch?)

Both of those need to up their game considerably (Elliot needs to do it from the start and Gravenberch needs to up it just a notch.

I'm not at all concerned about Kelleher provided he's given some protection (Same goes for Alison)



Yes I agree with most of that but Ljinders has eluded to there being a decent chance of at least some of Nunez,Salah and Szbozslai being available for the weekend, even if they aren't then they're going to be fit for Forest - obviously if that turns out not to be the case then I'd agree with you but it doesn't sound like it will be thankfully. If they're not fit for Sunday then yes, our biggest concern will be the positions you've mentioned but Alisson wouldn't have played anyway so the injury is irrelevant.The reality is that City are one of the best attacking teams in Europe so to not have the best goalkeeper in Europe is going to be a loss, Kelleher has done brilliantly but he's not Alisson (for example I think Alisson stops Luton's goal).