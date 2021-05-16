Jurgen:



"No. I dont even know if these boys can play again, to be honest. The situation is not great, absolutely not, we dont have to make that now nicer than it is. Im so happy that all the kids came on and played, Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times, Thank you, boss! Im so happy that I could give him that opportunity, the boys deserve it. But obviously for us there are now a lot of super-important games coming up, and we dont know, we go day by day. I cannot say anything about it and I dont know. But after Brentford I had no clue the situation would be like it was now. So, lets see. Theres one phrase that stands: as long as we have 11, we will go for it. Thats all I can promise."



Not sure if this means Salah and Nunez's prognosis has become worse than "day to day" or remains the same. Fingers crossed no one else is injured and we get 1-2 back for the final. Even if we do get a couple back, you'd imagine that they won't be ready to start the game.