Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
I know it was only Luton but second half, our front 3 were excellent today. I think its a similar 11 on Sunday with Robbo for Bradley and Ibou for Quansah.

Bradley has to start the Final.

Its tough on Gomez but hes playing really well.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm
Bradley has to start the Final.

Its tough on Gomez but hes playing really well.
So is Joe, arguably our player of the season. If Connor plays its for Robbo I think.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm
So is Joe, arguably our player of the season. If Connor plays its for Robbo I think.

Its certainly a selection headache.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:43:18 pm
Its certainly a selection headache.
Ha ha it is, which is ironic considering weve hardly got any players left.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
It really is a ludicrous situation.

Injuries like Jota and Jones can't be helped (and Thiago is a dead loss at this point) but a lot of these are muscle injuries and they recover, come back and get injured again.

Yeah. It looks like Szobo, Trent and Mo were all rushed back too soon. And Ali - a keeper - getting a hamstring injury just seems absurd. Serious questions have to be asked of our medical dept - we have major injury crises most seasons!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm »
Give yourselves the night off fretting and just enjoy the moment.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 11:10:23 pm »
Jurgen:

"No. I dont even know if these boys can play again, to be honest. The situation is not great, absolutely not, we dont have to make that now nicer than it is. Im so happy that all the kids came on and played, Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times, Thank you, boss! Im so happy that I could give him that opportunity, the boys deserve it. But obviously for us there are now a lot of super-important games coming up, and we dont know, we go day by day. I cannot say anything about it and I dont know. But after Brentford I had no clue the situation would be like it was now. So, lets see. Theres one phrase that stands: as long as we have 11, we will go for it. Thats all I can promise."

Not sure if this means Salah and Nunez's prognosis has become worse than "day to day" or remains the same. Fingers crossed no one else is injured and we get 1-2 back for the final. Even if we do get a couple back, you'd imagine that they won't be ready to start the game.
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm »


Probably have to assume no one will be back for Sunday if none of Mo, Darwin or Szobo could make the subs bench tonight. They might be cleared to play but it would be a daft risk to start them particularly at Wembley with dodgy hamstrings. The aim has to be to make absolutely sure theyre back for the City game with minutes if possible at Forest or the Europa.
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm »
Tonight was important but we've played this game while Chelsea have rested a full week for the game. It's going  to penalties yet again, I'm convinced.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Yeah. It looks like Szobo, Trent and Mo were all rushed back too soon. And Ali - a keeper - getting a hamstring injury just seems absurd. Serious questions have to be asked of our medical dept - we have major injury crises most seasons!

Have you any evidence that Szobo, Trent and Mo were rushed back?

As for Ali one of the things that makes Ali a top keeper is how explosive he is, how he can use his acceleration from a standing start to close down an attacker.
« Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm
Give yourselves the night off fretting and just enjoy the moment.

That is their enjoyment
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 12:52:59 am »
As long as we have an 11 we will be up to it. Relax lads. Its always the next man up.
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 07:43:51 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm
Have you any evidence that Szobo, Trent and Mo were rushed back?

As for Ali one of the things that makes Ali a top keeper is how explosive he is, how he can use his acceleration from a standing start to close down an attacker.

We don't know why they came back too soon but someone is getting their job wrong for us to play 3 players returning from injury and for all of them to immediately (or almost immediately) have the same issue that forced them out in the first place.
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 08:57:42 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:12:06 pm


The greatest injured team of all time. Thiago as captain.
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Harsh to blame the medical team, I think Lijnders book is likely the issue.
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:20:18 am
Harsh to blame the medical team, I think Lijnders book is likely the issue.
hahaha, that made me snigger
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 10:26:29 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:20:18 am
Harsh to blame the medical team, I think Lijnders book is likely the issue.

Not sure I follow.
I think letting Buvač go is the real root of the problem.
