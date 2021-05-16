« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5240 on: Today at 10:35:47 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:34:48 pm
I know it was only Luton but second half, our front 3 were excellent today. I think its a similar 11 on Sunday with Robbo for Bradley and Ibou for Quansah.

Bradley has to start the Final.

Its tough on Gomez but hes playing really well.
BobPaisley3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5241 on: Today at 10:40:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:35:47 pm
Bradley has to start the Final.

Its tough on Gomez but hes playing really well.
So is Joe, arguably our player of the season. If Connor plays its for Robbo I think.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5242 on: Today at 10:43:18 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:40:46 pm
So is Joe, arguably our player of the season. If Connor plays its for Robbo I think.

Its certainly a selection headache.
BobPaisley3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5243 on: Today at 10:47:27 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:43:18 pm
Its certainly a selection headache.
Ha ha it is, which is ironic considering weve hardly got any players left.
Rahul21

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5244 on: Today at 10:47:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:29:41 pm
It really is a ludicrous situation.

Injuries like Jota and Jones can't be helped (and Thiago is a dead loss at this point) but a lot of these are muscle injuries and they recover, come back and get injured again.

Yeah. It looks like Szobo, Trent and Mo were all rushed back too soon. And Ali - a keeper - getting a hamstring injury just seems absurd. Serious questions have to be asked of our medical dept - we have major injury crises most seasons!
FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5245 on: Today at 10:52:10 pm
Give yourselves the night off fretting and just enjoy the moment.
Angelius

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5246 on: Today at 11:10:23 pm
Jurgen:

"No. I dont even know if these boys can play again, to be honest. The situation is not great, absolutely not, we dont have to make that now nicer than it is. Im so happy that all the kids came on and played, Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times, Thank you, boss! Im so happy that I could give him that opportunity, the boys deserve it. But obviously for us there are now a lot of super-important games coming up, and we dont know, we go day by day. I cannot say anything about it and I dont know. But after Brentford I had no clue the situation would be like it was now. So, lets see. Theres one phrase that stands: as long as we have 11, we will go for it. Thats all I can promise."

Not sure if this means Salah and Nunez's prognosis has become worse than "day to day" or remains the same. Fingers crossed no one else is injured and we get 1-2 back for the final. Even if we do get a couple back, you'd imagine that they won't be ready to start the game.
Schmarn

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5247 on: Today at 11:33:57 pm


Probably have to assume no one will be back for Sunday if none of Mo, Darwin or Szobo could make the subs bench tonight. They might be cleared to play but it would be a daft risk to start them particularly at Wembley with dodgy hamstrings. The aim has to be to make absolutely sure theyre back for the City game with minutes if possible at Forest or the Europa.
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5248 on: Today at 11:47:13 pm
Tonight was important but we've played this game while Chelsea have rested a full week for the game. It's going  to penalties yet again, I'm convinced.
