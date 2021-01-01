Early in the season
I dont mind having the debate but can we keep it grounded in fact
Were around 2/1 to win the league with the bookies .. its not a remote possibility is it
Yes 'early in the season'. We have over a third of the season left in the league.
And we're 8/13 to win the EFL Cup.
The 'biggest' game this week is the final. Not that we should throw the game tonight, but if there's players who you might want to rest (Konate in particularly springs to mind) or are maybe touch and go (Mo and Darwin) then tonight is the game that it would make more sense to bring others in. Thats all, not particularly deep and doesn't need the whole 'one league game is bigger than a cup final' bravado.
I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.
I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.
Dont really get this argument.
In terms of the players currently out:
Alisson played 270 minutes in cups
Trent played 382 minutes in cups
Matip played 278 minutes in cups
Thiago played 0 minutes in cups
Bajcetic played 0 minutes in cups
Szoboszlai played 280 minutes in cups
Jones played 730 minutes in cups (and got an impact injury)
Jota played 522 minutes in cups (and got an impact injury)
Nunez played 681 minutes in cups
Salah played 301 minutes in cups
Only Darwin really stands out as someone who could have played a little less in the cups but even then, he's found form in those competitions which he's carried into the league.
We've spread the minutes amongst the likes of Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch and Gakpo who are all at a good level of sharpness now when we need them because of getting games in those competitions.
And for certain Alisson, Trent, Szoboszali and Mo would all have played more if we were in the CL and had completely sacrificed the two domestic cups.