I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.

I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 09:32:23 am »
Yes, but its not as important.

You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 09:42:02 am »
This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.

You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.

I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.

This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.

Its just bravado at this point, nothing more. People back themselves into a corner early in the season about what competitions are a priority and just rabbit it for the rest of the season. Its just daft to be talking this early in the season about a league game being 'more important' than a cup final that we're already in (and should be favourites for). And factually we could afford to lose tonight and still win the title.

Early in the season 
I dont mind having the debate but can we keep it grounded in fact
Were around 2/1 to win the league with the bookies .. its not a remote possibility is it
You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?

Right now, yes.
Right now, yes.

That is nuts especially as you think we won't be challenging as easily with the next manager than what we are now.
I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.

I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.

Is that the Xabi who is on course for a treble?
Kelleher

Bradley/Gomez
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Clark

Diaz
Gakpo
Elliott

I'd start the RB who isn't starting on Sunday. Hopefully, we can get the game done quickly and then just manage, i.e. take Diaz off
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?

It's not binary though.. there's no league cup line up that removes the risk of not winning the final
So it's all a bit of a false debate really
This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.

You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.

I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.

This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.

This is top posting. The debate is constant, tiresome and incredibly tedious but you then go on to give it 3 paragraphs worth of attention.
That is nuts especially as you think we won't be challenging as easily with the next manager than what we are now.

All the more reason that the league becomes the priority because Jurgen is leaving. Thats why the league is the most important when we have a manager that has proven he can win it. We will have managers that can win us cups, the league however, its questionable.
All the more reason that the league becomes the priority because Jurgen is leaving. Thats why the league is the most important when we have a manager that has proven he can win it. We will have managers that can win us cups, the league however, its questionable.

We've won one league title in his time here. At the end of the day we should try and win the final and give it our best shot in the title as well. Think how much it will benefit Kelleher winning another trophy. Then he can use that going forward in the league campaign. Win-win.
This is top posting. The debate is constant, tiresome and incredibly tedious but you then go on to give it 3 paragraphs worth of attention.

It's a rant as much as anything else as every time I see as much as a clip on twitter it's someone drawing a comparison between the two.

I realise the irony of me being sucked into the exact thing which I was moaning about.
Early in the season 
I dont mind having the debate but can we keep it grounded in fact
Were around 2/1 to win the league with the bookies .. its not a remote possibility is it

Yes 'early in the season'. We have over a third of the season left in the league.

And we're 8/13 to win the EFL Cup.

The 'biggest' game this week is the final. Not that we should throw the game tonight, but if there's players who you might want to rest (Konate in particularly springs to mind) or are maybe touch and go (Mo and Darwin) then tonight is the game that it would make more sense to bring others in. Thats all, not particularly deep and doesn't need the whole 'one league game is bigger than a cup final' bravado.

I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.

I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.

Dont really get this argument.

In terms of the players currently out:

Alisson played 270 minutes in cups
Trent played 382 minutes in cups
Matip played 278 minutes in cups
Thiago played 0 minutes in cups
Bajcetic played 0 minutes in cups
Szoboszlai played 280 minutes in cups
Jones played 730 minutes in cups (and got an impact injury)
Jota played 522 minutes in cups (and got an impact injury)
Nunez played 681 minutes in cups
Salah played 301 minutes in cups

Only Darwin really stands out as someone who could have played a little less in the cups but even then, he's found form in those competitions which he's carried into the league.

We've spread the minutes amongst the likes of Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch and Gakpo who are all at a good level of sharpness now when we need them because of getting games in those competitions.

And for certain Alisson, Trent, Szoboszali and Mo would all have played more if we were in the CL and had completely sacrificed the two domestic cups.
Anyone think big Jurgs is keeping cards close to chest with some of these injuries? not saying much so that he's not on wax in case anything goes wrong but quietly confident he'll have a few back soon
I can never see them 2 names together in 1 sentence and not think back to THAT infamous headline by Sky when Schmichael left City....

Please continue
All the more reason that the league becomes the priority because Jurgen is leaving. Thats why the league is the most important when we have a manager that has proven he can win it. We will have managers that can win us cups, the league however, its questionable.

It isn't one or the other though. We aren't playing two games at the same time.

It isn't just about the risk of injury. You need to take things like confidence, rhythm and giving players minutes.

Winning on Sunday will give us a massive confidence boost and winning becomes a habit. We have lots of players who this could be their first trophy with us. Winning is addictive and doing so could well make us more likely to win the League.

This is pretty much a new team and quite often the League Cup becomes the first in a series of trophies.
Info:

I have from a very close friend and reliable source the story on Diogo Jota.
Out for 6 weeks, no surgery required.
They are not out. We don't just want to risk them a few days before a final.

If we had a CL final tomorrow,  they'd play.

If they're not in then they're out.

If we had a CL final tomorrow, a niggle won't keep them out or will it?

Harry Kane didn't play a game for Spurs between April 9th until June 1st in 2019.
He hampered them in the CL final. I'd like to think we'd be smarter than that.
Info:

I have from a very close friend and reliable source the story on Diogo Jota.
Out for 6 weeks, no surgery required.

I reckon we put him in a ring with Tepids mate,  12 rounds, the winner gets the titles of undisputed king of Jotas injury insider info.
Info:

I have from a very close friend and reliable source the story on Diogo Jota.
Out for 6 weeks, no surgery required.

That would be a bonus.
As doom and gloom as it has felt since Saturday (top of the league by the way!) I really think providing no new disasters on the injury front over the next few hours/days we should have too much for Luton and Chelsea.

If we go out to Southampton having had to rotate, disappointing but I think people will understand it, especially if we have one trophy in the bag and still remain top. From there on it'd be three league games until the internationals and two European games to contend with. Get a couple of men back for those and things would hopefully look up.

One thing in all this, I really hope it's not Europe that falls by the wayside if anything does. I know Klopp won't play children like some seemingly want him to but I still view our chances of winning the title a bit of an outside shot right now. There's a nightmare scenario in the next seven days where we can near enough literally lose three trophy opportunities (make no mistake only one result tonight is good enough, anything less than victory and you might as well start etching City's name on the trophy again. I'm not even looking for a reaction here  ;D)

I suppose what I'm trying to say is anything less than six points from the next two league games and there might only be Europe left. Hope all our eggs aren't left in one basket. Some players will have to be put through a lot over the next few months and it might be a bit make or break for some of them but I do believe in this side and their ability to bring us silverware.
Anyone think big Jurgs is keeping cards close to chest with some of these injuries? not saying much so that he's not on wax in case anything goes wrong but quietly confident he'll have a few back soon

I'm getting this feeling with Nunez and Salah for sure, i think one will be on the bench tonight, but i think they're set to start on Sunday. There is no value for him to give any indication they'll be playing a part for Sunday. Just keep Chelsea in the dark, as facing a front-line without either is vastly different proposition to defend than with them.
I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.
And how would that prevent something like the latest injury situation, some which were sustained extremely unfortunately in PL games.
We'll have to include a number of academy players in the starting 11 for Southampton in the FA Cup.
Think that was always the plan, based on the previous round, regardless of the recent first team injuries. And thankfully too, given the risks we took with the Arsenal lineup (where we lost Trent)
Not caring about Sunday's final is a very 2024-era flex amongst fans. It's a tad gib and presents as if trying hard in the cups kills league form. It really doesn't. In fact, it gives the squad a really good sense of rhythm. 2001 and 2022 saw Liverpool going deep in the cups and the league ticked over nicely because the squad were so primed for big game after big game.

It's intellectually redundant to view volume of games as 'bad' and lots of rest as 'good'. It's an imperfect calculation that doesn't always pan out as you might think.
While the injuries are depressing and would cripple most other PL teams, I do think we can get by especially if Mo and Darwin are available at least from Sunday and Szobo shortly thereafter. There is of course a heightened risk that the remaining available players face a bigger physical load and could themselves get injured but for now we have enough to win tonight and hopefully keep winning as we get players back.

Thankfully we still have the spine of our team in defence and midfield minus Ali. It would be a bigger problem if we lost Virg, Ibou, Endo and Mac. With a solid base, I have confidence that Diaz, Elliot and Gakpo can do enough in attack to get the 3 points.
And how would that prevent something like the latest injury situation, some which were sustained extremely unfortunately in PL games.
It wouldn't. But we like our solutions neatly boxed off without too much interrogation, thank you very much.
This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.

You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.

I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.

This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.

We're lucky in that we should still have enough tonight given the fixture. Same with Burnley the other week when we were really vulnerable. Obviously you can easily drop points if we're not at it but it's a winnable game.

Sunday will be really tough anyway. Must admit I don't care about Southampton and would put the kids out. Its impossible to go full on 4 fronts with this injury list.
