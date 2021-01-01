This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.



You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.



I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.



This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.



