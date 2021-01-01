« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 442858 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,234
  • SPQR
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 09:32:23 am »
I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.

I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,150
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 09:32:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:42 am
Yes, but its not as important.

You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 09:42:02 am »
This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.

You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.

I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.

This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,567
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 09:42:23 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:29:53 am
Its just bravado at this point, nothing more. People back themselves into a corner early in the season about what competitions are a priority and just rabbit it for the rest of the season. Its just daft to be talking this early in the season about a league game being 'more important' than a cup final that we're already in (and should be favourites for). And factually we could afford to lose tonight and still win the title.

Early in the season 
I dont mind having the debate but can we keep it grounded in fact
Were around 2/1 to win the league with the bookies .. its not a remote possibility is it
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:08 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,057
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 09:45:20 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:32:23 am
You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?

Right now, yes.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,150
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 09:48:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:20 am
Right now, yes.

That is nuts especially as you think we won't be challenging as easily with the next manager than what we are now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,065
  • JFT 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 09:50:47 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:32:23 am
I think the moral of the story here is that unless you are the plaything of an oil state with access to unlimited funds and therefore players, you'll just have to prioritize which competitions you really want to win.

I really do hope that Xabi bins off the League and FA Cups in the first rounds next season.

Is that the Xabi who is on course for a treble?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 09:53:01 am »
Kelleher

Bradley/Gomez
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas

Endo
Gravenberch
Clark

Diaz
Gakpo
Elliott

I'd start the RB who isn't starting on Sunday. Hopefully, we can get the game done quickly and then just manage, i.e. take Diaz off
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,567
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 09:53:19 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:32:23 am
You want to run the risk of us finishing empty handed, on the back of what is now a more unlikely title win?

It's not binary though.. there's no league cup line up that removes the risk of not winning the final
So it's all a bit of a false debate really
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 09:54:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:42:02 am
This constant tiresome debate about whether the league game against Luton is or isn't more important than the League Cup Final is growing incredibly tedious - Josh Williams on the Anfield Wrap summed it up well - I'd like to win both.

You can make a case for either, Luton on the basis that there is a potential second league title in 30 years at the end of the next 13 games and we're currently top, Chelsea for the fact that there is a trophy at the end of it and, unlike Luton, if we lose there is absolutely no chance of winning the trophy whereas there is another 12 league games remaining.

I'm not sure exactly where I stand on it to be honest, I do know that I'll feel far better if we win on Sunday than if we do tonight because it will mean we've won something, which has only happened in about a third of the seasons I've followed us. But the reality is it doesn't matter, the club won't be resting players tonight to ensure they're fit for Sunday, what they might do is not start certain players who are touch and go on the basis that the squad without them is good enough to beat Luton at home, obviously the fact that we've another massive match a few days later will come into the thinking of that but that would be the case whether or not it was a cup final.

This is probably my own personal issue as much as anything else but I've reached the stage of tuning out of certain fan media prior to this match as I'm bored of listening to people making un-necessary comparisons - we've got two big games in a week, it's hardly a new thing for this football club, the manager and the coaching staff have a list of injuries which, again, is nothing new, and they'll make selections for both matches based on what they think is in the best interests of the football club, I'd be very surprised if there's any 'prioritisation' going on either way but it may be the case that the team tonight looks a bit weaker than Sunday's both due to where certain players are with (hopefully short term) niggles, the standard of the opposition and the fact that we're at home.

This is top posting. The debate is constant, tiresome and incredibly tedious but you then go on to give it 3 paragraphs worth of attention.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,057
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:48:35 am
That is nuts especially as you think we won't be challenging as easily with the next manager than what we are now.

All the more reason that the league becomes the priority because Jurgen is leaving. Thats why the league is the most important when we have a manager that has proven he can win it. We will have managers that can win us cups, the league however, its questionable.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,150
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 10:06:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:23 am
All the more reason that the league becomes the priority because Jurgen is leaving. Thats why the league is the most important when we have a manager that has proven he can win it. We will have managers that can win us cups, the league however, its questionable.

We've won one league title in his time here. At the end of the day we should try and win the final and give it our best shot in the title as well. Think how much it will benefit Kelleher winning another trophy. Then he can use that going forward in the league campaign. Win-win.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:54:11 am
This is top posting. The debate is constant, tiresome and incredibly tedious but you then go on to give it 3 paragraphs worth of attention.

It's a rant as much as anything else as every time I see as much as a clip on twitter it's someone drawing a comparison between the two.

I realise the irony of me being sucked into the exact thing which I was moaning about.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 