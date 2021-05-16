« previous next »
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Schmeichel used to miss quite a few for United in his prime didnt he. And Seaman too I think.

Dont think that was the official reason Ferguson would have given.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline slaphead

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm »
If you're going to lose the best keeper around the best consolation is to have the best number 2 around. We may be shit out of luck with injures but we still take some stopping
Offline Avens

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 10:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Schmeichel used to miss quite a few for United in his prime didnt he. And Seaman too I think.

Did he have hamstrings too, or just muscles?
Offline slaphead

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Schmeichel used to miss quite a few for United in his prime didnt he. And Seaman too I think.

I can never see them 2 names together in 1 sentence and not think back to THAT infamous headline by Sky when Schmichael left City....
Offline Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
Brazil Manager says Ali not available for selection for the friendlies at end of March.
International friendlies towards the end of a busy season is a fucking joke.
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Our teams going to start looking like the one we had in the group stages of Europa.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm »
So we've not actually heard anything new that Klopp didn't say/hadn't been rumoured. It's day by day with Salah and Nunez, Alisson could be after the internationals (though not confirmed yet I imagine) and Trent/Dom aren't quite training yet.

Luton is basically a cup final in itself I feel, so two this week. It has to be a win. Big efforts needed there then wrap some in cotton wool for a few days and hope things are better by Forest. Some starters are going to have to play practically all of the games bar Southampton but should manage providing they don't play any minutes in the internationals (where we should be doing everything we can to take some players out)

I know we don't do mind games or anything but I reckon Salah and Nunez will be alright to feature in at least one of Luton/Chelsea.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm »
Out of interest, regarding the topic title, where is the "other thread?" For those of us that only want officially confirmed news?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 12:07:01 am »
We'll have to include a number of academy players in the starting 11 for Southampton in the FA Cup.
Offline Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:55:20 pm
Out of interest, regarding the topic title, where is the "other thread?" For those of us that only want officially confirmed news?
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308265.0
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 12:24:59 am »
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 12:58:10 am »
We might have to sacrifice some competition with the way our injuries are going. No way this team can handle playing so many competitions without more injuries.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 02:45:44 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm
Dom should be fairly close.
McConnel should start one of the next 2 games and the FA Cup game.

Huge ask for McConnell to play 90 minutes in midfield in a critical league match or cup final. I think it'd be more likely that we play Gomez or Tsimikas in a different role. The latter in particular is going to have to come into the mix somehow, we don't have the luxury of keeping experience on the bench.
Online itihasas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 05:11:48 am »
Tough situation and a shame to be in this now
