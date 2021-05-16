So we've not actually heard anything new that Klopp didn't say/hadn't been rumoured. It's day by day with Salah and Nunez, Alisson could be after the internationals (though not confirmed yet I imagine) and Trent/Dom aren't quite training yet.



Luton is basically a cup final in itself I feel, so two this week. It has to be a win. Big efforts needed there then wrap some in cotton wool for a few days and hope things are better by Forest. Some starters are going to have to play practically all of the games bar Southampton but should manage providing they don't play any minutes in the internationals (where we should be doing everything we can to take some players out)



I know we don't do mind games or anything but I reckon Salah and Nunez will be alright to feature in at least one of Luton/Chelsea.