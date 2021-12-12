BBC Transcription:So unclear whether or not the "three boys" comment included Darwin or not.Klopp did also say:Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.
Klopp did also say:

"Then we have others we will deal with it day by day, with muscle things. We will see. Tomorrow you will see the line up early enough to see who makes it and who didn't. That's it pretty much."

Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.
Then we have others we will deal with it day by day, with muscle things. We will see."Tomorrow you will see the line up early enough to see who makes it and who didn't. That's it pretty much.
He means Alisson, Jota and Jones.
I'm not sure why we can't be told about Alisson's length of absence if it's a hamstring.. the grades of hamstring injury have pretty predictable times out especially if its the mildest That's the one that's worrying, he's the least replaceable
AllisonAlexander Matip Thiago TsimikasDoak Bacjectic Jones SzlobslaiSalah Nunez JotaThat's not a bad team is it
If Alisson isn't back for that week where we play City and Everton I'd be very concerned. Jota missing is a huge blow as well. If we didn't have him back while Mo was out we'd probably be 6 points worse off.It's going to be a lot tougher now to win the title - no doubt about it.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
You'd hope we'd have enough for Luton at home even with a raft of injuries, Chelsea perhaps a more concerning affair even if the competition isn't as crucial...though a cup would be nice!
Curtis with a bone ligament issue, ruled out.Still sounds like a high ankle sprain that
Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.Ah, so Klopp is the one responsible for leaking the line up early then.
Does months imply hes out for the season?
Any ankle sprain is ligament related so let's not just turn Klopp's words into your own theory. Who were we losing to without Jota?!
As much as we knock the twitter lot, so far a lot of them seem correct. So based on that it was speculated he would be out two months, so effectively the season.
Jota just tweeted he will fight to be back as soon as possible
doesnt sound good.
Effectively the season in that there will be one month left of the season, yes.
