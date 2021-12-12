« previous next »
Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5000 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:02:37 pm
BBC Transcription:So unclear whether or not the "three boys" comment included Darwin or not.


Klopp did also say:
Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.

He means Alisson, Jota and Jones.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5001 on: Today at 02:06:27 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:02:37 pm



Klopp did also say:
Quote
Then we have others we will deal with it day by day, with muscle things. We will see.

"Tomorrow you will see the line up early enough to see who makes it and who didn't. That's it pretty much.

Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.

Ah, so Klopp is the one responsible for leaking the line up early then.
JackWard33

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5002 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm
I'm not sure why we can't be told about Alisson's length of absence if it's a hamstring.. the grades of hamstring injury have pretty predictable times out especially if its the mildest
That's the one that's worrying, he's the least replaceable 
FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5003 on: Today at 02:08:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:06:02 pm
He means Alisson, Jota and Jones.

Question meant Jones, Jota and Darwin, either it didn't register with Jurgen or he decided to swerve Nunez answer
jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5004 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:07:53 pm
I'm not sure why we can't be told about Alisson's length of absence if it's a hamstring.. the grades of hamstring injury have pretty predictable times out especially if its the mildest
That's the one that's worrying, he's the least replaceable

I thought he said it was a muscle injury. I may be wrong though.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5005 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:00:25 pm
Allison
Alexander Matip Thiago Tsimikas
Doak Bacjectic Jones Szlobslai
Salah Nunez Jota




That's not a bad team is it

That would win the league for sure, but mostly because its 12 players.
DangerScouse

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5006 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:58:12 pm
If Alisson isn't back for that week where we play City and Everton I'd be very concerned.

Jota missing is a huge blow as well. If we didn't have him back while Mo was out we'd probably be 6 points worse off.

It's going to be a lot tougher now to win the title - no doubt about it.


Everton could well be moved if we beat Saints in the Fa cup.
Gus 1855

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5007 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm
You'd hope we'd have enough for Luton at home even with a raft of injuries, Chelsea perhaps a more concerning affair even if the competition isn't as crucial...though a cup would be nice!
jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5008 on: Today at 02:11:31 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:10:39 pm
You'd hope we'd have enough for Luton at home even with a raft of injuries, Chelsea perhaps a more concerning affair even if the competition isn't as crucial...though a cup would be nice!

They have injury issues as well.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5009 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:56:20 pm
Curtis with a bone ligament issue, ruled out.

Still sounds like a high ankle sprain that .

Any ankle sprain is ligament related so let's not just turn Klopp's words into your own theory.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:58:12 pm
If Alisson isn't back for that week where we play City and Everton I'd be very concerned.

Jota missing is a huge blow as well. If we didn't have him back while Mo was out we'd probably be 6 points worse off.

It's going to be a lot tougher now to win the title - no doubt about it.

Who were we losing to without Jota?!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5010 on: Today at 02:11:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:06:27 pm
Possibly Nunez (and Salah?) aren't 100%, but Klopp doesn't want to be too specific on what they're hoping are short term issues.


Ah, so Klopp is the one responsible for leaking the line up early then.

No wonder we're getting rid.
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5011 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm
Does months imply hes out for the season?
jillcwhomever

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5012 on: Today at 02:14:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Does months imply hes out for the season?

It maybe that other scans need doing first before they will say definitely. I'm not expecting to see Jota again this season, sadly.
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5013 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:13:03 pm
Does months imply hes out for the season?

As much as we knock the twitter lot, so far a lot of them seem correct. So based on that it was speculated he would be out two months, so effectively the season.
TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5014 on: Today at 02:14:57 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:11:39 pm
Any ankle sprain is ligament related so let's not just turn Klopp's words into your own theory.

Who were we losing to without Jota?!
Its the mechanism of action. Very much like the time Glenn Johnson did his (and maybe Gomez too).
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5015 on: Today at 02:16:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:34 pm
As much as we knock the twitter lot, so far a lot of them seem correct. So based on that it was speculated he would be out two months, so effectively the season.

Effectively the season in that there will be one month left of the season, yes.
Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm
Jota just tweeted he will fight to be back as soon as possibledoesnt sound good.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5017 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 02:16:29 pm
Jota just tweeted he will fight to be back as soon as possibledoesnt sound good.

Because you don't want him to fight to be back as soon as possible? ;D
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5018 on: Today at 02:18:41 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:16:09 pm
Effectively the season in that there will be one month left of the season, yes.

We have three league matches in May and possibly two cup finals if we make it. So 5 games and if he is out two months he will take a while to get back into match fitness. The idea that he would play a significant part is unlikely.
Legs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5019 on: Today at 02:19:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:34 pm
As much as we knock the twitter lot, so far a lot of them seem correct. So based on that it was speculated he would be out two months, so effectively the season.

Didnt Klopp say more than a month ?

That is vague he could be back after international break start of April.

Timeframe on grade 2 is 6-8 weeks so maybe he is back in 6 weeks, who knows.
classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5020 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:01:46 pm
We huddled around the lap top in silence, you could hear a pin drop .  when asked if any positive updates from medical staff Jurgen replied "I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received, and that consequently this country is at war with Germany."
;D
Jm55

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5021 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm
So to be clear weve had a press conference and the only injury updates we have are that Jota and Iokes are definitely out against Luton and that Jota is going to be at least a month?
