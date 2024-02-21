Half 1.
If Alisson is not going to be ready before the internationals than the club need to grow some balls and not allow him to go over there. That way Ederson will have to play and more importantly we can get Alisson ready to face City after the break.
We play City before the international break.
We play City before the international break.
Whats our last fixture before the international break?
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Southampton H02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Well this is all depressing.I'd been hoping for some positive news. :'(I do want us to prioritise the PL, though, over the other three trophies (although, with us being in the final, I know we need to go full strength against Chelsea)
The Derby on the 17th.
Or FA Cup quarter final if we get past Southampton.
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]