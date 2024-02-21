« previous next »
Got a horrible feeling about the news that's going to come out of this press conference.
Feels like we are on the sharpest of knife edges.
If Alisson is not going to be ready before the internationals than the club need to grow some balls and not allow him to go over there. That way Ederson will have to play and more importantly we can get Alisson ready to face City after the break.
If Alisson is not going to be ready before the internationals than the club need to grow some balls and not allow him to go over there. That way Ederson will have to play and more importantly we can get Alisson ready to face City after the break.

Whats our last fixture before the international break?
If Alisson is not going to be ready before the internationals than the club need to grow some balls and not allow him to go over there. That way Ederson will have to play and more importantly we can get Alisson ready to face City after the break.

We play City before the international break.
We play City before the international break.

Yes thought so.
We play City before the international break.

You're right I got my fixtures mixed up.
Whats our last fixture before the international break?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2024, 10:59:38 am
21/02/2024 19:30 Luton (h)
25/02/2024 15:00 Chelsea (Wembley) League Cup Final
28/02/2024 20:00 FA CUP Round 5 - Southampton H
02/03/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
07/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 1st LEG
10/03/2024 15:45 Manchester City (h)
14/03/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 2nd LEG
17/03/2024 14:00 Everton (a) or FA CUP Round QF
Well this is all depressing.

I'd been hoping for some positive news.  :'(

I do want us to prioritise the PL, though, over the other three trophies (although, with us being in the final, I know we need to go full strength against Chelsea)
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:10 am
Whats our last fixture before the international break?

The Derby on the 17th.
Well this is all depressing.

I'd been hoping for some positive news.  :'(

I do want us to prioritise the PL, though, over the other three trophies (although, with us being in the final, I know we need to go full strength against Chelsea)

We just have to continue to use the squad, it's got us this far.
The Derby on the 17th.

Or FA Cup quarter final if we get past Southampton.
Or FA Cup quarter final if we get past Southampton.

I was forgetting about the FA Cup.
