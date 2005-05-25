Feel really sorry for Nunez. He's always looked like one who knows what it means to the fans and for him to miss his first cup final in the country is sad news. Let's hope he can make the Forest game. Jones's name being around the final is promising even though he'll miss it. Another one who if we can get back for Forest then you have to take it. Jota might not play again this season which is the disaster scenario bar anything even longer term like an ACL. If the same was to happen soon to Nunez or Salah it'd be a full blown fucking disaster but ideally not of course. Huge huge time for Diaz and Gakpo. They've not been at the level of the other three all season, for one it's a chance to roll the clock back a couple of years and step up, for the other a chance to really show why he can be in the starting side going forward.Beyond them there's not a lot we can use really, Doak is out and Elliott hasn't really been great on the right, but is mainly needed for midfield. A contribution from one of the under 21s lads starting with Southampton? Who knows, would be lovely though. I don't know if he's even match fit yet but Kaide Gordon on the right maybe? Could be asking a lot of him but his talent stood out a couple of years back when he played a few matches for us, here's hoping he can return to that level and soon. I was going to say recall Tyler Morton if you could register him but even he came off injured for Hull the other day! Good to see him getting experience in that regard.The next two games feel gigantic to me. I can somewhat understand the what will be will be attitude for the FA Cup tie, but we can not fail to beat either Luton or Chelsea. I'd like to think come the Forest game we'll have a few more back from injury but I certainly won't feel as enthused should we fail to beat Luton at home. Do it by any means redmen, even if it means losing the other half of the team