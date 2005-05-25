« previous next »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 05:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:42:55 pm
Saints are currently third in Championship. They wont want this game either.

If we win then we play Everton later in season but lots of good teams left in it so could get tough draw.
It's not a lot.

For me, the question is would you play two extra games (some of which might be against weaker teams) to have a 50/50 chance of winning the FA cup? ABSOLUTELY.

We'll get players back. Don't worry.
Offline Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm »
Be huge to have Mo, Dom and Nunez fit for Sunday.
Offline Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm
Be huge to have Mo, Dom and Nunez fit for Sunday.

Yeah, that would be such a boost. Hoping against hope here.

Luton already looks a lot tougher after Saturday's injuries so even if Salah or Nunez are fit for that one, that's a a bonus.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm
Yeah, that would be such a boost. Hoping against hope here.

Luton already looks a lot tougher after Saturday's injuries so even if Salah or Nunez are fit for that one, that's a a bonus.

They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.
Offline Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:40:57 pm
If we beat Soton, it's just two games left before the final and we can get a favourable draw.

Soton at home is a favourable draw, so was our last game. This is another realistic chance of winning a shiny pot.

But the more games we win and get closer to the final the more temptation there is to play the first team. I just think if we are going to win the league this time we need some gaps in our schedule.

I dont want another situation like a couple of years ago where we won both domestic cups but needed City to drop points on the final day.
Offline Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm
They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.

I know I shouldn't be as worried about Luton Town as I am but these bloody injuries are putting a dampener on things!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm
But the more games we win and get closer to the final the more temptation there is to play the first team. I just think if we are going to win the league this time we need some gaps in our schedule.

I dont want another situation like a couple of years ago where we won both domestic cups but needed City to drop points on the final day.
Most of our injuries are not long term injuries. We'll get playera back and there'll be more scope for rotation.

For example,  the depth of our defensive options is looking better than it was 3 weeks ago. The fact that players are injured now doesn't mean they'll be injured forever.

Also, our squad players deserve more respect because we've barely missed the big boys when they've been injured. When some come back, we have a very good squad to rotate.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm
I know I shouldn't be as worried about Luton Town as I am but these bloody injuries are putting a dampener on things!

They've averaged less than a point per game away from home and we are Liverpool, no excuses.
Offline Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 06:07:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm
Most of our injuries are not long term injuries. We'll get playera back and there'll be more scope for rotation.

For example,  the depth of our defensive options is looking better than it was 3 weeks ago. The fact that players are injured now doesn't mean they'll be injured forever.

Also, our squad players deserve more respect because we've barely missed the big boys when they've been injured. When some come back, we have a very good squad to rotate.

Yeah lets see mate. Good point about the squad and players who have stepped in.
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 06:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:49:29 pm
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1759634256718946657

Thats his goodbye post, theyre having to amputate and hes retiring.
Offline Redley

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 06:10:07 pm »
I assume the one finger is for how many games hell play for the rest of the season
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:56:34 pm
They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.
|Another silver lining is that we're playing at home
Offline Ray K

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 06:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:51:02 pm
He's such a troll.
Posting a picture in the violet shirt is no accident.

He's joining Fiorentina.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:10:25 pm
Posting a picture in the violet shirt is no accident.

He's joining Fiorentina.
Again?
Offline Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 06:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 06:05:20 pm
They've averaged less than a point per game away from home and we are Liverpool, no excuses.


I'll still be using it as an excuse, come Wednesday night, depending on the result.
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 06:14:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm
Again?

Going to play with Jon Flanagan.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 06:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 06:07:19 pm
Yeah lets see mate. Good point about the squad and players who have stepped in.
Our first 11 players have missed their fair share of games this season and we totally fine without them which shows how good our squad is.
Offline Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:15:51 pm
Our first 11 players have missed their fair share of games this season and we totally fine without them which shows how good our squad is.

Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 06:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm
Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
Or the Gakpo one.

Or the Elliot one.

Or even the Curtis jones one past the last 6 months
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 06:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:21:23 pm
Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
I remember Tsimikas getting a lot of stick as well but was a very solid replacement for Robbo before he got injured.

If you want to compete on different fronts, then you need solid squad players. That's why some of us really appreciate the Endos of this world.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 06:32:21 pm »
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
|Another silver lining is that we're playing at home

Are we at home against Luton though? No one's mentioned that anywhere.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm »
Feel really sorry for Nunez. He's always looked like one who knows what it means to the fans and for him to miss his first cup final in the country is sad news. Let's hope he can make the Forest game. Jones's name being around the final is promising even though he'll miss it. Another one who if we can get back for Forest then you have to take it. Jota might not play again this season which is the disaster scenario bar anything even longer term like an ACL. If the same was to happen soon to Nunez or Salah it'd be a full blown fucking disaster but ideally not of course. Huge huge time for Diaz and Gakpo. They've not been at the level of the other three all season, for one it's a chance to roll the clock back a couple of years and step up, for the other a chance to really show why he can be in the starting side going forward.

Beyond them there's not a lot we can use really, Doak is out and Elliott hasn't really been great on the right, but is mainly needed for midfield. A contribution from one of the under 21s lads starting with Southampton? Who knows, would be lovely though. I don't know if he's even match fit yet but Kaide Gordon on the right maybe? Could be asking a lot of him but his talent stood out a couple of years back when he played a few matches for us, here's hoping he can return to that level and soon. I was going to say recall Tyler Morton if you could register him but even he came off injured for Hull the other day! Good to see him getting experience in that regard.

The next two games feel gigantic to me. I can somewhat understand the what will be will be attitude for the FA Cup tie, but we can not fail to beat either Luton or Chelsea. I'd like to think come the Forest game we'll have a few more back from injury but I certainly won't feel as enthused should we fail to beat Luton at home. Do it by any means redmen, even if it means losing the other half of the team  ;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 06:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:07:58 pm
Thats his goodbye post, theyre having to amputate and hes retiring.

Sad to see but this should have happened three years ago when he turned 28. Diaz and Jota don't have long left now. Worrying Times
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm
Feel really sorry for Nunez. He's always looked like one who knows what it means to the fans and for him to miss his first cup final in the country is sad news. Let's hope he can make the Forest game. Jones's name being around the final is promising even though he'll miss it. Another one who if we can get back for Forest then you have to take it. Jota might not play again this season which is the disaster scenario bar anything even longer term like an ACL. If the same was to happen soon to Nunez or Salah it'd be a full blown fucking disaster but ideally not of course. Huge huge time for Diaz and Gakpo. They've not been at the level of the other three all season, for one it's a chance to roll the clock back a couple of years and step up, for the other a chance to really show why he can be in the starting side going forward.

Beyond them there's not a lot we can use really, Doak is out and Elliott hasn't really been great on the right, but is mainly needed for midfield. A contribution from one of the under 21s lads starting with Southampton? Who knows, would be lovely though. I don't know if he's even match fit yet but Kaide Gordon on the right maybe? Could be asking a lot of him but his talent stood out a couple of years back when he played a few matches for us, here's hoping he can return to that level and soon. I was going to say recall Tyler Morton if you could register him but even he came off injured for Hull the other day! Good to see him getting experience in that regard.

The next two games feel gigantic to me. I can somewhat understand the what will be will be attitude for the FA Cup tie, but we can not fail to beat either Luton or Chelsea. I'd like to think come the Forest game we'll have a few more back from injury but I certainly won't feel as enthused should we fail to beat Luton at home. Do it by any means redmen, even if it means losing the other half of the team  ;D

Lets wait for official news on Nunez.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm
Lets wait for official news on Nunez.
Sorry missed anything about Nunez. He's injured for Wednesday and Sunday?
Offline Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4907 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:30:12 pm
Nunez and Mo unknown. Reports are inconsistent.

Joyce apparently says it remains to be seen if Ali is back before international break.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4908 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:49:29 pm
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1759634256718946657

Oh shit, he's injured his tongue!

Excessive iced tea after the win :(
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 02:51:02 am »
If Ali is fit before the international break we need to claim he's relapsed. That goes for the whole squad - no internationals for you! Except maybe Conor, that'd be nice.
