Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4880 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:42:55 pm
Saints are currently third in Championship. They wont want this game either.

If we win then we play Everton later in season but lots of good teams left in it so could get tough draw.
It's not a lot.

For me, the question is would you play two extra games (some of which might be against weaker teams) to have a 50/50 chance of winning the FA cup? ABSOLUTELY.

We'll get players back. Don't worry.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4881 on: Today at 05:51:02 pm
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4882 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm
Be huge to have Mo, Dom and Nunez fit for Sunday.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4883 on: Today at 05:54:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:51:33 pm
Be huge to have Mo, Dom and Nunez fit for Sunday.

Yeah, that would be such a boost. Hoping against hope here.

Luton already looks a lot tougher after Saturday's injuries so even if Salah or Nunez are fit for that one, that's a a bonus.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4884 on: Today at 05:56:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:54:02 pm
Yeah, that would be such a boost. Hoping against hope here.

Luton already looks a lot tougher after Saturday's injuries so even if Salah or Nunez are fit for that one, that's a a bonus.

They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4885 on: Today at 05:57:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:40:57 pm
If we beat Soton, it's just two games left before the final and we can get a favourable draw.

Soton at home is a favourable draw, so was our last game. This is another realistic chance of winning a shiny pot.

But the more games we win and get closer to the final the more temptation there is to play the first team. I just think if we are going to win the league this time we need some gaps in our schedule.

I dont want another situation like a couple of years ago where we won both domestic cups but needed City to drop points on the final day.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4886 on: Today at 05:58:33 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:56:34 pm
They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.

I know I shouldn't be as worried about Luton Town as I am but these bloody injuries are putting a dampener on things!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4887 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:57:29 pm
But the more games we win and get closer to the final the more temptation there is to play the first team. I just think if we are going to win the league this time we need some gaps in our schedule.

I dont want another situation like a couple of years ago where we won both domestic cups but needed City to drop points on the final day.
Most of our injuries are not long term injuries. We'll get playera back and there'll be more scope for rotation.

For example,  the depth of our defensive options is looking better than it was 3 weeks ago. The fact that players are injured now doesn't mean they'll be injured forever.

Also, our squad players deserve more respect because we've barely missed the big boys when they've been injured. When some come back, we have a very good squad to rotate.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4888 on: Today at 06:05:20 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:58:33 pm
I know I shouldn't be as worried about Luton Town as I am but these bloody injuries are putting a dampener on things!

They've averaged less than a point per game away from home and we are Liverpool, no excuses.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4889 on: Today at 06:07:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:02:13 pm
Most of our injuries are not long term injuries. We'll get playera back and there'll be more scope for rotation.

For example,  the depth of our defensive options is looking better than it was 3 weeks ago. The fact that players are injured now doesn't mean they'll be injured forever.

Also, our squad players deserve more respect because we've barely missed the big boys when they've been injured. When some come back, we have a very good squad to rotate.

Yeah lets see mate. Good point about the squad and players who have stepped in.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4890 on: Today at 06:07:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:49:29 pm
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1759634256718946657

Thats his goodbye post, theyre having to amputate and hes retiring.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4891 on: Today at 06:10:07 pm
I assume the one finger is for how many games hell play for the rest of the season
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4892 on: Today at 06:10:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:56:34 pm
They played yesterday so we have a days rest more plus we are at home.

Plus we are at home.
|Another silver lining is that we're playing at home
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4893 on: Today at 06:10:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:02 pm
He's such a troll.
Posting a picture in the violet shirt is no accident.

He's joining Fiorentina.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4894 on: Today at 06:11:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:10:25 pm
Posting a picture in the violet shirt is no accident.

He's joining Fiorentina.
Again?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4895 on: Today at 06:13:50 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 06:05:20 pm
They've averaged less than a point per game away from home and we are Liverpool, no excuses.


I'll still be using it as an excuse, come Wednesday night, depending on the result.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4896 on: Today at 06:14:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:56 pm
Again?

Going to play with Jon Flanagan.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4897 on: Today at 06:15:51 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 06:07:19 pm
Yeah lets see mate. Good point about the squad and players who have stepped in.
Our first 11 players have missed their fair share of games this season and we totally fine without them which shows how good our squad is.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4898 on: Today at 06:21:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:15:51 pm
Our first 11 players have missed their fair share of games this season and we totally fine without them which shows how good our squad is.

Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4899 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
Or the Gakpo one.

Or the Elliot one.

Or even the Curtis jones one past the last 6 months
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4900 on: Today at 06:26:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:21:23 pm
Best not to go into the Endo thread then.
I remember Tsimikas getting a lot of stick as well but was a very solid replacement for Robbo before he got injured.

If you want to compete on different fronts, ftthen you need solid squad players. That's why some of us really appreciate the Endos of this world.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #4901 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:49:29 pm
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1759634256718946657
He bit his tongue and is now injured? Couldnt make it up!!!  :wave
