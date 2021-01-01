But the more games we win and get closer to the final the more temptation there is to play the first team. I just think if we are going to win the league this time we need some gaps in our schedule.
I dont want another situation like a couple of years ago where we won both domestic cups but needed City to drop points on the final day.
Most of our injuries are not long term injuries. We'll get playera back and there'll be more scope for rotation.
For example, the depth of our defensive options is looking better than it was 3 weeks ago. The fact that players are injured now doesn't mean they'll be injured forever.
Also, our squad players deserve more respect because we've barely missed the big boys when they've been injured. When some come back, we have a very good squad to rotate.